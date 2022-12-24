ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Healthy, OH

Fox 19

Nonprofit farm vows to continue work after devastating Christmas Eve fire

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Tikkun Farm is still cleaning up in Mt. Healthy after a devastating fire destroyed parts of the property on Christmas Eve. The 3.5-acre farm provides free food to families and Mt. Healthy students. It also offers cooking classes, community art classes, job training, spiritual workshops and more. Its name draws from the Hebrew word meaning “repair” or “restore.”
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WLWT 5

Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor

CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
CINCINNATI, OH
wabx.net

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Target recalls children's item after 2 girls died, 4 others were trapped

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Target recalled a children's item after two girls reportedly died and four others were trapped. More than 200,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets were recalled on Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and chain store announced. Consumers are urged to contact Target to get a refund or store credit.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
CINCINNATI, OH
Jake Wells

Stimulus money available for Kentucky homeowners and renters

money in envelopePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Could you use some help with housing expenses, rent, or utilities? If so, you're not alone. Here's some good news: there are several stimulus programs available to help you out. All you have to do is apply for these programs to find out if you qualify.
KENTUCKY STATE

