Fox 19
Nonprofit farm vows to continue work after devastating Christmas Eve fire
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Tikkun Farm is still cleaning up in Mt. Healthy after a devastating fire destroyed parts of the property on Christmas Eve. The 3.5-acre farm provides free food to families and Mt. Healthy students. It also offers cooking classes, community art classes, job training, spiritual workshops and more. Its name draws from the Hebrew word meaning “repair” or “restore.”
WLWT 5
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor
CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin Perfect Place To Ring In The New Year This Winter
Looking for a cozy cabin to get away to during this cold winter break? We've found a dreamy Kentucky cabin that is something out of a magical dream. The Enchanted Forest Luxury Cabin at Rough River Lake is perfect for any family whether you like roughing it or want more of an upscale vacation stay.
wabx.net
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
Fox11online.com
Community steps up after thousands of dollars' worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) — Communities in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio surrounding Cincinnati stepped up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars' worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on US 42 near Dimmick Road in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on US 42 near Dimmick Road in West Chester. a vehicle is blocking the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.
WLWT 5
Police to launch another public search for missing 72-year-old Tommy Mills
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Police and Ohio LandSAR are organizing a search this weekend for missing 72-year-old Tommy Mills. Mills was last seen Dec. 6 walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on West Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Police said when Clermont County County Senior Services...
Winners of ‘Light up Mt. Orab’
Three houses and one business in the village of Mt. Orab were selected by the Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Committee as winners for their beautif
Donations come through for family of abducted twins that sparked Ohio Amber Alert
Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio.
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
WKRC
Target recalls children's item after 2 girls died, 4 others were trapped
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Target recalled a children's item after two girls reportedly died and four others were trapped. More than 200,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets were recalled on Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and chain store announced. Consumers are urged to contact Target to get a refund or store credit.
Fox 19
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
Fox 19
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
Four strangers drive from Florida to Ohio together after canceled flights
As the miles ticked down, the friendships grew stronger, despite the cramped space of the 2023 Kia Soul.
Michigan man sentenced to 105 years in prison for armed drug trafficking in Ky.
A man from Flint, Michigan was sentenced to 105 years in federal prison on Tuesday after being convicted of armed drug trafficking in Kentucky and attempted robbery.
WLWT 5
After nearly 5 months at Children's Hospital, 'Miracle Maddie' discharged in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for a Christmas miracle, look no further than "Miracle Maddie." Maddie Whipp is about to turn five months old and is also about to spend her first days at home with her family in West Virginia. Whipp is the daughter of Kylen and Lacey...
Stimulus money available for Kentucky homeowners and renters
money in envelopePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Could you use some help with housing expenses, rent, or utilities? If so, you're not alone. Here's some good news: there are several stimulus programs available to help you out. All you have to do is apply for these programs to find out if you qualify.
WTOL-TV
Names released of victims killed in 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike
Four people were killed in a crash that spanned miles of the Ohio Turnpike on Friday. Three of the victims were identified Sunday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Five Men Face Thousands in Fines for Illegal Outfitting and Baiting in Kentucky
On December 13, four men from Kentucky and one man from New Jersey were issued a combined $70,000 in fines stemming from an illegal guiding operation in Calloway County, Kentucky. All five of the men pled guilty to charges that include unlicensed guiding and the illegal use of bait in a designated chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zone.
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Tennessee detectives started an investigation last week after a human heart was found in a Department of Transportation salt barn.
