Colts owner Jim Irsay admits he reluctantly gave Frank Reich a contract extension before the 2021 season
While the quarterback situation was in a state of flux as the team had circled through various veteran options, the Indianapolis Colts did seem to have a steady masthead entering last season. After all, the club had locked up both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to multi-year extensions just before the 2021 campaign. Just a little over a year later, however, Indy is back to square one at the head coaching spot after firing Reich following Week 9.
Bills' backup QB Case Keenum offered Josh Allen this odd deal to get him to to slide more
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his backup Case Keenum is willing to go to great lengths to protect him. Earlier this season, Keenum made a deal with Allen in hopes of getting the star quarterback to slide more often when running the ball.
2023 NFL mock draft: 3 QBs in top 10, latest NFL Draft projection before Week 17
As the 2022 NFL regular season nears its conclusion, many fans are looking ahead to 2023 NFL mock drafts to
Panthers' Derrick Brown says 'everybody' on team wants Steve Wilks as next head coach
Despite all that they've been through over the course of the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers control their own destiny. If the Panthers win both of their final two games, they will win their first NFC South title since 2015 and advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Prisco's Week 17 NFL picks: Bills edge Bengals in high-scoring thriller, Packers keep playoff hopes alive
It finally happened. It took me 16 weeks, but I finally hit my triple crown of picking. I hit big with my ATS selections as part of my CBSSports.com Expert Picks, as well as my straight-up picks and also my best bets. The records: 13-3 ATS, 12-4 straight up and...
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17, 2022: Model says start Cam Akers, sit Kirk Cousins
Championship week has arrived for Fantasy owners everywhere, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is clearly magnified. With championships on the line, there are tough calls to make when setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Can players such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 15.3 points per game?
Fantasy Football Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins fine finals options
It's Fantasy finals time in most leagues, so the stakes are big and juicy. Injuries to Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Mike White, Ryan Tannehill and Colt McCoy could make things tricky for some Fantasy survivors. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for QB here. His Waiver...
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
Christmas Day Ratings For NFL, NBA Revealed
This year's calendar saw Christmas Day fall on a Sunday, making for a unique day of professional sports action. Christmas Day is typically dominated by an exciting slate of five NBA matchups. But this year, professional hoops had to compete with three NFL games. The TV ratings from this holiday...
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Logging partial activity Wednesday
Head coach Brian Daboll said that Ojulari (ankle) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports. Ojulari, who departed Saturday's loss to Minnesota with an apparent ankle injury, is now in line to open Week 17 prep as a limited participant in Wednesday's session. Although it's encouraging that the 22-year-old's X-rays on his ankle came back negative, his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts nonetheless remains in question and should be clarified later in the week.
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
2022 NFL MVP watch: Here's why Vikings' Justin Jefferson absolutely deserves consideration for award, votes
Where would the Vikings be without Justin Jefferson? Seriously. Ponder that for a minute. And where does his value rank relative to other superstars in the NFL?. There's a legitimate case that Minnesota is experiencing the most miraculous, fairytale season in league history -- we've never seen 11 wins in one-score games in a single season and the Vikings have accomplished it without a loss.
Bowl Season Continues With Three Big Games Thursday — Here's the Schedule
The Thursday bowl slate has six Power Five schools looking to cap off their seasons with a win. Here's the full schedule for Dec. 29: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse (7-5) vs. Minnesota (8-4)Kickoff: Thursday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. ETWhere: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)TV: ESPNLive Stream: ...
Broncos bizarre sideline skirmish between Dalton Risner and Brett Rypien was due to miscommunication
The Denver Broncos' 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas marked a new low for the team, and led to the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett the following day. Russell Wilson threw three interceptions while the defense allowed Baker Mayfield and Cam Akers to look like the "The Greatest Show on Turf." Anger boiled over on the Broncos sideline during the game, as offensive lineman Dalton Risner and backup quarterback Brett Rypien got into a bit of a tiff.
Cardinals' A.J. Green: Dealing with illness
Green didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. In a season filled with sporadic usage, Green's most recent three games have yielded just one catch (on four targets) for seven yards, despite earning between 27 and 59 percent of the snaps on a weekly basis during that span. Quarterback play is partly to blame, as the Cards have had to roll with Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley the last two-plus games after Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14. Still, Green's cumulative 19-128-1 receiving line on 40 targets in 13 appearances on the campaign doesn't inspire much confidence, even if he's able to get past his current ailment.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Colts reset at QB with Will Levis, Vikings add stud RB to pair with Dalvin Cook
As we've all beared witness to multiple times on a national stage this season, the Colts have severe quarterback problems. In this mock draft, they address the game's most vital position inside the top five. They have to. Plus, the Vikings add Bijan Robinson to their backfield to formulate a...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has another confirmed concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to start vs. Patriots in Week 17
Tua Tagovailoa played Sunday's entire Week 16 loss to the Packers despite suffering a head injury because the Dolphins quarterback didn't display or report any immediate symptoms, the NFL's chief medical officer said this week. Two days later, Tagovailoa has effectively been ruled out for Week 17's upcoming rematch with the Patriots -- and indefinitely -- with another confirmed concussion, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Potential Week 18 return
Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that Horn's wrist surgery went well and he'll be re-evaluated in 10 to 12 days, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. After the second-year pro sustained a broken radius bone in Saturday's win over Detroit, Wilks noted that there's a chance Horn is able to return for Carolina's Week 18 matchup against the Saints, per Person. For the time being, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor and T.J. Carrie are in line to operate as the Panthers' top cornerback options heading into Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay.
