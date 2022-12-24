Crews respond to house fire in Greer
GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in Greer.
The Greer Fire Department said crews arrived at the residential fire on Connecticut Avenue around 6 a.m.
The Taylors Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department and Tyger River Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.
No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
The Fire Marshals Office is investigating the fire to determine the cause.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 1