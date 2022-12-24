Congress must commit to major immigration reforms | Letters

Migrants approach the U.S. border wall from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Wednesday. Migrants gathered along the Mexican side of the southern border Wednesday as they waited for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum. [ CHRISTIAN CHAVEZ | AP ]

Major change needed

Congress needs to recognize the immediate need for a full reform of our laws to control and manage immigration now and for our future before we loose the entire county to illegal immigration. The new laws would only allow immigration that favor skills sets that our country needs. Allowing immigration for reasons such as “threats of violence in the home country,” and preference to relatives of past immigrants, may be honorable or nice, but they also may not be in the best interests of the country.

The climate change facing the world (no matter what is causing it) will mean many millions of people will be looking to relocate from uninhabitable places. We will have the same problem in this country’s low lying areas as those forced to leave will be looking for ever dwindling higher ground to live and thrive on. The time for immigration reform is now. The time is over for just needing more bodies willing to work.

E. Seward, Odessa

No comparison

It is the Christmas season and another political cartoon compares immigrants to Joseph and Mary trying to find room in the inn. Their situation has also been compared to the problems of the homeless. Joseph and Mary were not homeless and were not going from one country to another, but one city to another in the same country. Everyone had to go back to their ancestral home town to register for the census, so the city was crowded. It would be like going from Miami to Tampa and trying to find a hotel room on the weekend the Super Bowl was being played here. Yes, there are serious concerns about homelessness and immigration, but using the Bible nativity story for political purposes by false comparison is not helpful.

Larry Whitehead, Sun City Center

Unemployment system still not working

I was surprised during the recent elections that so few people brought up the fiasco that was — and continues to be — the state’s unemployment system. I was a furloughed federal employee, and it still took months to get benefits. I was contacted earlier this month regarding my claims for November 2021, more than a year ago. Specifically, did I upload my resume? Yes, I did upload it and can prove it, but why are they asking that question so many months later?

This state tells felons that they can vote and then arrests them. Now it pays unemployment benefits but comes back months later to reject your eligibility, which they previously approved, and the burden is on you to prove that you actually did comply via a website notorious for crashing and losing data.

Patricia Burke, Dunedin

A counting problem

My first reaction to the Times editorial “Three major failings in Florida” was, “Only three?”

Mia K. Sadler, St. Petersburg