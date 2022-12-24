ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress must commit to major immigration reforms | Letters

 5 days ago
Migrants approach the U.S. border wall from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Wednesday. Migrants gathered along the Mexican side of the southern border Wednesday as they waited for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum. [ CHRISTIAN CHAVEZ | AP ]

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to lift Title 42 after delay | Dec. 20

Major change needed

Congress needs to recognize the immediate need for a full reform of our laws to control and manage immigration now and for our future before we loose the entire county to illegal immigration. The new laws would only allow immigration that favor skills sets that our country needs. Allowing immigration for reasons such as “threats of violence in the home country,” and preference to relatives of past immigrants, may be honorable or nice, but they also may not be in the best interests of the country.

The climate change facing the world (no matter what is causing it) will mean many millions of people will be looking to relocate from uninhabitable places. We will have the same problem in this country’s low lying areas as those forced to leave will be looking for ever dwindling higher ground to live and thrive on. The time for immigration reform is now. The time is over for just needing more bodies willing to work.

E. Seward, Odessa

No comparison

Mary and Joseph get turned away | Cartoons, Dec. 22

It is the Christmas season and another political cartoon compares immigrants to Joseph and Mary trying to find room in the inn. Their situation has also been compared to the problems of the homeless. Joseph and Mary were not homeless and were not going from one country to another, but one city to another in the same country. Everyone had to go back to their ancestral home town to register for the census, so the city was crowded. It would be like going from Miami to Tampa and trying to find a hotel room on the weekend the Super Bowl was being played here. Yes, there are serious concerns about homelessness and immigration, but using the Bible nativity story for political purposes by false comparison is not helpful.

Larry Whitehead, Sun City Center

Unemployment system still not working

I was surprised during the recent elections that so few people brought up the fiasco that was — and continues to be — the state’s unemployment system. I was a furloughed federal employee, and it still took months to get benefits. I was contacted earlier this month regarding my claims for November 2021, more than a year ago. Specifically, did I upload my resume? Yes, I did upload it and can prove it, but why are they asking that question so many months later?

This state tells felons that they can vote and then arrests them. Now it pays unemployment benefits but comes back months later to reject your eligibility, which they previously approved, and the burden is on you to prove that you actually did comply via a website notorious for crashing and losing data.

Patricia Burke, Dunedin

A counting problem

Three major failings in Florida | Editorial, Dec. 22

My first reaction to the Times editorial “Three major failings in Florida” was, “Only three?”

Mia K. Sadler, St. Petersburg

Will democracy’s lifeline save it? | Letters

With the passage of the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022, democracy was thrown a lifeline. Prompted by the attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden after the 2020 election, the new law is designed to fortify the peaceful transfer of power of the presidency by replacing “ambiguous provisions of the 19th-century law.” But do the reforms go far enough? We are not likely to know the answer to that question until the Supreme Court rules on Moore v. Harper next year, a case involving a controversial constitutional theory. At issue is whether or not state legislatures have absolute power, with no electoral oversight authority by state courts, to regulate federal elections. Unless the court rules to maintain a system of checks and balances, there is no assurance that democracy, as we know it, will not fall by the wayside.
A Florida woman shot and killed an endangered Key deer. Was it a crime or mercy?

A 77-year-old Florida Keys woman is accused of the shooting death of an endangered Key deer and could face a year in federal prison if she’s convicted. Wendy Kilheffer of Big Pine Key shot the animal on Nov. 16, according to authorities. In addition to prison time, she would also face, if judged guilty, a $100,000 fine and a year of supervised release following her incarceration.
Rob Gronkowski contacted Bucs last month about possible return

TAMPA ― Saying he was “bored” not playing football, retired tight end Rob Gronkowski contacted the Bucs last month about a possible return to the team. The Bucs had several conversations with Gronkowski around Thanksgiving about him possibly reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady to help the struggling squad secure a playoff berth.
Tampa police officer loses job after dragging woman into jail

TAMPA — The Tampa Police Department fired one of its officers Tuesday after he was recorded dragging a handcuffed woman across the ground toward a Hillsborough County jail booking room. An investigation found that Officer Gregory Damon violated several department policies during the Nov. 17 incident. It happened after...
Iguanas will fall from trees in Florida cold. Officials say to leave them alone.

MIAMI — When people get too cold in Florida, they can order some churros. When iguanas get too cold, they can go into a catatonic state and drop frozen-stiff from the trees. And with an arctic cold front blasting much of the country, and alarmingly low temperatures moving closer to the Sunshine State, Floridians may see some frozen iguanas plop into their yards and onto their patios.
FedEx truck rolls over, closes part of I-275

A crash involving an overturned FedEx truck in Pinellas County closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 for almost three hours Saturday morning. The driver, a 23-year-old Orlando man, was traveling south near the Roosevelt Boulevard exit in Pinellas County shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and struck a barrier located on the right shoulder, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Some vexing questions about the plans to redevelopment the Tropicana Field site | Column

On Jan. 4, the city of St. Petersburg has organized a public event where the community can hear presentations from each of the four groups competing to become the master developer of the Historic Gas Plant property, a remarkable 86-acre parcel of land adjacent to trendy walkable neighborhoods, which today contains Tropicana Field. If you go to the Jan. 4 event, you’ll find all four developers’ proposals to be thorough and creative, which is helpful when you are trying to persuade local politicians to gift you $700 million worth of prime taxpayer-owned land for pennies on the dollar. If you are the type of person who goes to civic events like this and enjoys asking vexatious questions, you may find the following to be useful preparation.
The Trop site project must honor its history | Column

The Historic Gas Plant District represents the triumphs and tragedies of St. Petersburg’s history. The redevelopment of the district is a generational opportunity for meeting our collective needs, building sustainable and inclusive economic development, and delivering on the decades-old promise of progress for all. Long before America’s pastime came...
