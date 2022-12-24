Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
auburn-reporter.com
Auburn Food Bank gets ready to grow in 2023
Amid the holiday struggle to feed 1,600 people every week in a tough economy, Debbie Christian and every one of her hard-working volunteers at the Auburn Food Bank have a spring in their step. That’s because the long-in-planning transformation of the former Sports Page Tavern (2802 Auburn Way North) into...
Chronicle
Inslee’s Office Worried About ‘Increased Threats to Our Utilities’
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat...
auburn-reporter.com
Auburn needs to iron out details of mayor’s compensation
The idea seems simple enough — to take all the the provisions that relate to the Auburn mayor’s salary and compensation that are now scattered throughout the city code and bring them altogether into one section. According to Candis Martinson, director of human resources and risk management for...
informedinfrastructure.com
First Mass Timber Middle-Income Housing Development in U.S., Tallest Mass Timber Building In Washington Hits Topping Out Milestone
Seattle’s tallest mass timber building will fill critical need for middle-income workers, benefitting environment and residents. SEATTLE – Swinerton, a 134-year-old builder with a reputation for innovation, announced today the topping out of the nation’s first middle-income housing development constructed of mass timber; and the tallest mass timber building in the City of Seattle. Heartwood is a workforce housing development standing at eight stories and 67,000 gross square feet. With a target completion in Spring 2023, Heartwood will provide 126 affordable rental units, filling a critical need for middle-income workers such as teachers, nonprofit employees, healthcare professionals and others who are increasingly priced out of high-cost cities. Located immediately adjacent to Seattle’s commercial corridor on Union and 14th St., Heartwood is close to transit, job centers and community services, benefiting the environment and residents.
The Suburban Times
Day Island Residents Battle Rising Tides
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. On Tuesday morning, residents on Day Island in University Place found many of their homes with water inside due to the king tides rising from Puget Sound. Fortunately, there were no injuries or rescues necessary. West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to a...
Chronicle
Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels
While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
Voice of America
Fears of Extremist Campaign After Attack on US Power Station
Washington — Vandalism at four power stations in the western U.S. state of Washington over the weekend added to concerns of a possible nationwide campaign by right-wing extremists to stir fears and spark civil conflict. Local police on Tuesday gave no information on who they suspected was behind the...
nbcrightnow.com
Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington
EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
Storm impacts: Homes, businesses flooded across western Washington
SEATTLE — After freezing temperatures and snow impacted western Washington ahead of the Christmas weekend, it is heavy rains and winds that are creating issues for communities across Puget Sound. A strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rains Tuesday that will exacerbate flooding concerns and increase the...
Chronicle
Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High
A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
KUOW
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
q13fox.com
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
Alaska Airlines flights resume, updates at major WA and local airports
REGIONAL – Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in and out of Washington but some flyers are still experiencing delays with this and other airlines. Some of those delays have been due to the winter weather, however, some airlines, like Southwest, have been struggling with what is described as a “systems issue.” Alaska Airlines officials said the airline is working to...
KGW
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia, Wash.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
Watch These Cars Slide Around on Ice in Seattle, Washington
Yikes! Drivers Don't Know How to Drive in the Seattle Ice Storm. Drivers who braved the streets during the latest Seattle ice storm found out that they had made a bad decision! They likely don’t know how to drive in the ice! For some reason, we find it fascinating to watch cars sliding down icy hills, oftentimes crashing into other cars. It’s like watching a train wreck; you can’t look away!
Chronicle
Port of Centralia Supports Project That Eventually Seeks to Link State Route 6 to Harrison Avenue
The last regular meeting of the year for the Port of Centralia was a crowded one. On Dec. 21, 17 people packed into the port’s conference room, including a handful of city and county government officials among members of the public. Among the officials were Centralia Mayor Kelly Smith...
Chronicle
Conflict Leaves Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Program ‘Completely Gutted,’ Former Officer Says
After spending 13 years in the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reserve program, Kevin Lee, 54, of Napavine, resigned after the November election. Lee wasn’t alone. After beginning 2021 with six level one reserve officers, there are now just two remaining. And, for the foreseeable future, no new officers will be added, reported Sheriff Rob Snaza.
