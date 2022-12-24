ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

CBS New York

Nurses strike possible as experts predict tripledemic spike

NEW YORK -- Thousands of nurses are days away from potentially going on strike in New York as hospitals are preparing for another influx in tripledemic cases following the holidays.Nancy Hagans is a registered nurse at Maimonides Medical Center and president of the New York State Nurses Association. The union represents 17,000 nurses across 12 private sector hospitals in New York City."Do you foresee the nurses going on strike?" CBS2's Ali Bauman asked. "It's really not up to us. It's up to the bosses," Hagans said.The union just voted overwhelmingly to go on strike if the hospitals cannot agree to a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Morristown Minute

New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ

New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education...
PRINCETON, NJ
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
MAKAWAO, HI
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Rules for Tipping

The first thing you should know is that restaurants are allowed to pay their wait staff below minimum wage. The current minimum hourly rate for tipped employees in New Jersey is $5.13. A lot of folks wonder why restaurants don't just pay their staff more. The reality is that restaurants...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

E-ZPass scam violation lawsuit: Could you get a check?

Some things never seem to change in New Jersey. Garden State residents continue to complain about high property taxes, our sky-high cost of living and getting ripped off by E-ZPass. As New Jersey drivers continue to protest the way the electronic toll collection system operates, and the fines that are...
