2nd pediatric flu death reported in New Jersey amid spike in respiratory viruses
According to the New Jersey Department of Health, children under 5 years old, and especially those younger than 2 years old, are at higher risk for severe influenza.
Some NJ students will start 2023 wearing masks once again, as COVID cases rise
New Jersey allows individual school districts to determine masking policies. Gov. Phil Murphy said this month he doesn't anticipate a statewide mandate soon. Other schools are urging testing, but the state leaves rules up to individual communities. [ more › ]
Nurses strike possible as experts predict tripledemic spike
NEW YORK -- Thousands of nurses are days away from potentially going on strike in New York as hospitals are preparing for another influx in tripledemic cases following the holidays.Nancy Hagans is a registered nurse at Maimonides Medical Center and president of the New York State Nurses Association. The union represents 17,000 nurses across 12 private sector hospitals in New York City."Do you foresee the nurses going on strike?" CBS2's Ali Bauman asked. "It's really not up to us. It's up to the bosses," Hagans said.The union just voted overwhelmingly to go on strike if the hospitals cannot agree to a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey SNAP Recipients to Continue to Receive Enhanced Food Assistance Benefits in January
All New Jersey recipients of the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive extra benefits in January, the New Jersey Department of Human Services announced. New Jersey households eligible for the program will receive at least $95 in emergency benefits or the maximum benefit for your household size,...
Masks are required in Camden, NJ schools for the start of 2023
CAMDEN — The city's school district is implementing a mandatory masking policy for students, staff, and visitors. But it's scheduled to last for only two weeks — enough time to hopefully work through the sicknesses passed around during family gatherings over the holidays. In a letter sent to...
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development announces new benefit rates for 2023
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Wednesday announced changes in the maximum benefit rates and taxable wage base that take effect January 1, 2023, for Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation. In the new year, the...
Skippack Pharmacist Advises Parents Challenged with Finding Kids’ Pain Relievers, Cold Medicines
There’s presently a run on over-the-counter (OTC) medicines for children. WHYY’s Nicole Leonard reported it, concurrently soliciting professional advice on how to cope. The cause includes the current tripledemic that has tapped supplies of children’s pain relievers and cold medications:. COVID-19 Flu. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a...
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in the Legislature and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director...
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ
New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
N.J. reports 2,343 COVID cases, 17 deaths; most of state has ‘high’ community levels, CDC says
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,343 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added eight new counties to the list of those with “high” community levels of the coronavirus. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is...
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
2 NJ regions rank among most competitive rental markets in U.S.
The Garden State has two of the most competitive rental markets in the country, according to an analysis of 2022 activity by RentCafe. The apartment listing service looked at the 135 largest markets in the country and based its ranking on a number of factors:. number of days apartments were...
New Jersey Residents are Fleeing to these 25 Appealing Cities
You hear it all of the time. "I hate this state." "I can't wait to move out of Jersey." It's become white noise at this point. Some, however, actually walk the walk and walk right out of the Garden State for a better life. I'll be the first to say...
New Rules for Tipping
The first thing you should know is that restaurants are allowed to pay their wait staff below minimum wage. The current minimum hourly rate for tipped employees in New Jersey is $5.13. A lot of folks wonder why restaurants don't just pay their staff more. The reality is that restaurants...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
E-ZPass scam violation lawsuit: Could you get a check?
Some things never seem to change in New Jersey. Garden State residents continue to complain about high property taxes, our sky-high cost of living and getting ripped off by E-ZPass. As New Jersey drivers continue to protest the way the electronic toll collection system operates, and the fines that are...
