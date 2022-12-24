Read full article on original website
Winners of the 2022 Carpet Tech Christmas Light Competition
SAN ANGELO, TX – The winners of this years Christmas light competition have been announced. This year San Angelo LIVE's Christmas light competition was presented by Carpet Tech. Winner will receive gift certificates from Carpet Tech. This year there were three different categories: Best Traditional, Best Inflatable, and Best Overall.
When was the last “White Christmas” in West Texas?
White Christmas and west Texas are not two words you typically see in the same sentence unless it regards the lack of White Christmases in the area, however, there have been a few occasions west Texans have witnessed the magic of a snowy Christmas.
Cracking Crab: Craving Crab Restaurant Cans Worker Who Stirred the Social Media Pot
SAN ANGELO, TX – Craving Crab Restaurant Officials Tuesday confirmed that they have fired their former manager who caused a mass walkout just before Christmas. As previously reported, on Dec. 22, 2022, a number of Craving Crab employees were fired or quit their jobs days before Christmas after an incident with the manager of the restaurant. For more the original article see: Former Employees Hijack the Craving Crab Social Media Page to Share Shocking Message.
Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $640 Million
SAN ANGELO — After no jackpot winner Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased for Friday’s drawing. The Mega Millions did not have a winner Tuesday night so the jackpot has new increased to $640 million for Friday night’s drawing. The winning numbers last night were:. 09,...
WATCH: Crash in Front of New McDonalds Snarls Traffic
SAN ANGELO – One driver was issued a citation Tuesday morning for causing a crash at the intersection of S. Bryant Blvd. and Ave. N in front of the newly opened McDonald's fast food restaurant. According to San Angelo Police Department Public Information Office Spokesperson Officer Kelsey Hernandez at...
San Angelo's Newest McDonald's Has Opened Its Doors
SAN ANGELO, TX – Over the Christmas Holiday San Angelo's newest McDonald's opened its doors. According to the business, operations began at the McDonald's on S. Bryant and W. Avenue N on Dec. 26. The location is open 24 hours a day seven days a week. Construction at the...
Early Christmas Morning Girl Fight Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 8 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Disorderly Conduct (DOC) Fighting, and Driving While Intoxicated. Two San Angelo women were arrested early Christmas morning for Disorderly Conduct (DOC)...
Arrests for Petty Theft & Possession of That Sweet Mary Jane Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked eleven individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Marijuana and Theft charges. San Angelo Police Arrested 38-year-old Olga Sanchez Monday evening. She was booked into the jail...
Serial Porch Pirate Arrested by San Angelo Police for Stealing Mail for Over a Month
SAN ANGELO — A porch pirate in San Angelo has finally been arrested for stealing packages and mail for over a month. Information released by the San Angelo Police Department states that between October 31, 2022, and December 4, 2022, the San Angelo Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Northside and Southside Detectives began investigating several recent package thefts.
San Angelo Police Officer Accused of DWI Crash
SAN ANGELO — The San Angelo Police Department has released information regarding an off-duty police officer who was driving while intoxicated early yesterday morning. The release states that on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 2:47 a.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Sunset Drive for a single car motor vehicle accident.
Booking Report: 67% of Arrests Christmas Day were for Driving While Intoxicated
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 6 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Driving While Intoxicated. Juan Gonzalez-Morales, 24, was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers in Tom Green County. He was...
Tom Green County Grand Jury Indicts Suspect in Brutal Stabbing Death of Marine at Downtown San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in connection with the brutal murder of a U.S. Marine at Whiskey River Saloon in October. Ray...
Changing of the Guard: Judge Floyd, Commissioner Ford Act at Last Court Hearing
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd gaveled his final meeting to a close Tuesday morning as he and Commissioner Bill Ford presided over their final meeting as Tom Green County Elected Officials during the regular meeting of the Tom Green County Commissioners Court. Judge Floyd and...
Vasquez Appeal Hinges Upon Outcome of City of Dallas Bribery Case
SAN ANGELO, TX — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez initiated an appeal of his convictions in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans in August. He was convicted in March 2022 on one count of bribery and three counts of honest services mail fraud and sentenced to 15.5 years in federal prison in August 2022. The court is allowing his appeal to be delayed pending the final outcome of another city official bribery case at the City of Dallas.
Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
Arrests for Fighting, Assaulting a Cop & Shooting a Gun in Town Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 12 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assaulting a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct (DOC) Fighting, and Discharging a Firearm inside the City Limits. Two San Angelo men were...
BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
BREAKING: Former SAPD Officer Arrested by Texas Rangers on Felony Charges
SAN ANGELO, TX – A former San Angelo Police Officer earlier this month was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on felony drug charges. According to the indictment, on Dec. 9, 2022, Bryan Butch James, 56, of San Angelo, was indicted by a Tom Green County Grand Jury for possession of a controlled substance. In the indictment it alleges that in Feb. 2021, James had been in possession of more than one gram but less than four grams of Oxycodone.
Top Concho Valley Area High School Football Programs of 2022
SAN ANGELO – While no high school football team in the Concho Valley made it to the UIL State Championships in 2022, the area did see a couple nearly punch their ticket. Here are COVER1’s top 10 football teams in the Concho Valley from 2022:. 10. Robert Lee...
