Georgetown Police say a man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife early Tuesday morning has been taken into custody in Columbus, Texas. The shooting happened at a home in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive, in a neighborhood west of Williams Drive. 38-year-old Ricardo Quinones was taken into custody in Columbus, Texas after fleeing the scene in Georgetown. Records from the 480th Judicial District Court show a petition for divorce was filed by the victim, Lindsey Quinones, less than two weeks ago.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO