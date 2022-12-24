Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Frustration grows as Southwest continues to cancel flights throughout the week
AUSTIN, Texas — Passengers are dealing with another day of cancellations and delays at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airport's largest and busiest airline, Southwest has left hundreds stranded in airports across the country. Kathleen and James Schwenning were supposed to be in Santa Ana, California with their son...
CBS Austin
Local non-profit reacts to city of Austin's homeless winter response
AUSTIN, Texas — A local nonprofit is criticizing how the City of Austin handled parts of its homeless winter response during last week’s cold snap. Sasha Rose with grassroots organization Austin Mutual Aid wants to see changes when it comes to homeless winter preparedness. "We were horrified to...
CBS Austin
What stranded travelers should do? Travel agents give tips
AUSTIN, Texas — FlightAware, a website that tracks flight cancelations and delays, reports Southwest canceled thousands of flights on Tuesday, continuing more headaches and frustration for passengers. Many flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport were impacted. Some people CBS Austin spoke with have decided to drive home while others are...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Wagner!
If forming new friendships is your goal for the coming new year, consider cuddling up on the couch with this pooch next to you! Inessa Haas from Austin Animal Center joins us on this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday with sweet Wagner who will always let you control the remote.
CBS Austin
Trevor Scott chats with Elle King, host of "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash!"
The countdown has begun to "New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash" right here on CBS Austin. Country music stars and grammy-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King plus “Entertainment Tonight’s” Rachel Smith are set to host this star-studded entertainment special. Trevor Scott chatted with host Elle King to learn more about the epic performances that will ring in 2023!
CBS Austin
Intersection reopens in Pflugerville following major collision
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — An intersection in Pflugerville reopened after being shut down for several hours due to a major collision Wednesday night. Pflugerville police say the single-vehicle crash happened at Weiss Lane and East Pecan Street at around 6:45 p.m. Police said eastbound Pecan Street is shut down in...
CBS Austin
ATCEMS: Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — A body was recovered from Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said. EMS personnel responded to a call at around 2:09 p.m. that a body was discovered in the lake near the southeast end of Congress Bridge. The person was pronounced deceased on the...
CBS Austin
Travis County offers free Christmas Tree recycling for residents
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — You can give your Christmas Tree another life!. Starting Dec. 26 until Jan. 10, Travis County is providing free Christmas Tree recycling drop-off locations for residents. "For the past several years Travis County has taken the initiative to provide recycling services for those who wish...
CBS Austin
City manager appoints new Austin Water director
Austin Water has a new director. City Manager Spencer Cronk has appointed Shay Ralls Roalson to the position. She was selected from a group of 55 applicants -- and is the first woman ever to serve as the utility's director. She will take over on January 1. Roalson joined Austin...
CBS Austin
Georgetown PD: Man accused of fatally shooting estranged wife captured in Columbus, TX
Georgetown Police say a man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife early Tuesday morning has been taken into custody in Columbus, Texas. The shooting happened at a home in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive, in a neighborhood west of Williams Drive. 38-year-old Ricardo Quinones was taken into custody in Columbus, Texas after fleeing the scene in Georgetown. Records from the 480th Judicial District Court show a petition for divorce was filed by the victim, Lindsey Quinones, less than two weeks ago.
CBS Austin
Man charged for stealing North Austin food trailer
Police have charged a man they say stole a food trailer in North Austin earlier this month. According to the Austin Police Department 43-year-old Justin Curtis Williams is charged with Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief. He was already in jail for a separate incident. The theft happened in the...
CBS Austin
Big rig tanker overturns in NE Austin
A big rig tanker truck overturned Tuesday morning on a busy Northeast Austin street. It happened at around 10:30 a.m. on eastbound Parmer Lane at the intersection with Samsung Boulevard. The entrance to the Samsung plant was blocked as crews work to clear the wreck. Drivers are asked to avoid...
CBS Austin
Boil water notice still in effect for small portion of Bastrop County
A boil water notice remains in effect this evening in Bastrop County. Polonia Water Supply Corporation says customers should still bring their water to a vigorous boil for two minutes. The affected area includes customers north of FM 20 in Zone 9, Polonia WSC. ALSO | Georgetown PD: Man accused...
CBS Austin
Man killed in apparent shooting in South Austin neighborhood
A man is dead after an apparent shooting Tuesday morning in a South Austin neighborhood. It happened in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, just east of Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says at around 6:40 a.m. they received a 9-1-1 call of residents in the area hearing gunshots.
CBS Austin
Man accused of killing wife at Georgetown home in custody at WilCo jail under $1M bond
The man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife at a home in Georgetown early Tuesday morning is in custody at the Williamson County Jail under a $1 million bond. Ricardo Quinones, 38, was captured in Columbus, Texas after fleeing the crime scene in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive.
CBS Austin
Travis Co. jury declines to indict APD officers in deadly Jan. 2021 shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Just about a week shy of the two-year anniversary, two Austin police officers will not face legal consequences for killing 27-year-old Alex Gonzales after a Travis County grand jury didn't return an indictment against them on Tuesday. It's a case we've been following since it unfolded...
CBS Austin
Body found at Pennybacker Bridge ID'd as man reported missing in College Station
Police have identified the body found Saturday at the Pennybacker Bridge in West Austin as a man who was reported missing out of College Station. The discovery was made in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway at around 12:20 p.m. The Austin Police Department says the person...
CBS Austin
Austin man arrested for car burglary after police chase in Kyle
KYLE, Texas — A man from Austin was arrested in Kyle last week after burglarizing a vehicle and fleeing from police. On Dec. 24, the Kyle Police Department said the night shift found and arrested 19-year-old Cristobal Jaimes-Castro after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit. A 15-year-old was also arrested.
CBS Austin
"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" aGLIFF Screening
Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF is having a special event and screening of I Wanna Dance With Somebody tonight. This private screening will be hosted by All American Goddess at Large Nadine Hughes featuring a pre-movie Whitney Houston sing-along with Austin based musician Tina G. tonight at the Galaxy Theatres. Open to aGLIFF members and guests for free; individual tickets are $15 and available for purchase at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.
CBS Austin
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting and killing husband in S Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a woman was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed her husband in south Austin early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive around 6:41 a.m. They found an unresponsive man, identified as 67-year-old Stephen Spaeth, lying on the ground. He died at the scene.
