fox29.com
Weather Authority: Temperatures to remain above-average leading up to warm, rainy holiday weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Temperatures will continue to be above average to finish up 2022 and take us into a warm, but wet first day of 2023. The change from Christmas Eve to New Year's Eve includes a significant temperature change. The high temperature on Christmas Eve was 18 degrees due to...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Rain expected on New Year's Eve with unseasonably warm temps
PHILADELPHIA - Frigid temperatures will become less intense over the last few days of 2022, but forecasters say showers could impact your New Year's Eve plans. Uninterrupted sunshine will continue on Tuesday and last through Friday, with temperature steadily rising into the 50s by mid-week. Cloud cover will become denser...
fox29.com
Lost luggage, flight disruptions, bad weather create hectic holiday travel
A hectic season of holiday travel for some at Philadelphia International Airport has been marred by lost luggage and flight disruptions. Even when some cold weather weary travelers got to their destinations, an artic blast that swept across the east coast tamped down normally warmer winter temperatures.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's coldest night since 2019 expected as flash freeze hits region
An Arctic cold front which brought a dusting of frozen precipitation to some parts of Delaware has left behind the coldest airmass in over three years just days before Christmas. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill advisory for Friday night, as temperatures are expected to fall to between...
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
fox29.com
Boy in the Box: Mass held for child identified in decades old Philadelphia cold case
A church service was held Wednesday for Joseph Augustus Zarelli, known nationally as 'The Boy in the Box.' Police in Philadelphia finally identified Zarelli as the victim of the decades old cold case using advanced technology.
fox29.com
Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through frozen lake in Quakertown
First responders in Bucks County rescued a dog that fell through an icy pond while chasing after a flock of ducks on Christmas Day. Jack, a black lab, made it about 100 yards onto the mostly frozen lake when the ice gave way and plunged the dog into freezing cold water. Firefighters used a latter and a dinghy to bring Jack to safety.
fox29.com
Delaware County family loses everything in Christmas Eve house fire
BROOMALL, Pa. - A Delaware County family lost everything in a devastating house fire on Christmas Eve. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. for reports of a house fire. "The flames were just unbelievable, and it was above the roof...
fox29.com
Video: Fire crews extinguish flames that engulfed Wissinimong rowhome
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fire crews successfully extinguished the flames of a fire that engulfed a rowhome in Philadelphia. According to first responders, crews were called to a home in the area of Benner and Cottage Streets in the city's Wissinoming section around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after, all hands...
fox29.com
Power restored to PECO customers after fire at electrical substation in Delaware County
BRYN MAWR, Pa. - A spokesperson for PECO says power has been restored to customers after a fire at an electrical substation impacted hundreds. Firefighters were called to the power station on Haverford and County Line roads around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PECO says at one point roughly 1300 customers were...
Philadelphia Man Arrested for Christmas Eve Homicide in Trenton
December 25, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton,…
fox29.com
'I'm lost': Emotional vigil held for 22-year old killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An emotional vigil for a 22-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia December 26. As the search continues for the driver, who just kept going, a balloon release was held at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue Wednesday evening, where Roland White was hit by a driver and, police say, left for dead.
fox29.com
Prosecutors: Woman's body found along Mercer County highway on Christmas Day
WEST WINDSOR, N.J. - A woman's body was found along a busy stretch of highway through Mercer County on Christmas Day, prosecutors said. Officers from the West Windsor Police Department were called to 3466 U.S. Route 1 around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a possible dead body in the road.
fox29.com
Police: Christmas Day triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section early Christmas morning. Police say three people were struck when gunshots were fired at Franklin and Cayuga streets around 6 a.m. A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead after being...
City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
30 Rescued From Motels in West Atlantic City, NJ, During Coastal Flooding
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say they helped rescue 30 people from flood waters along the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City Friday morning. According to the EHT Police Department, flooding began to occur around 7:30 between Athens Avenue and Bayport Drive. With the assistance of the West Atlantic...
fox29.com
Police: Driver hits 2 people, multiple cars & fatally strikes pedestrian before abandoning car in North Philly
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an incident involving a driver who is accused of hitting several people and cars across North Philadelphia. According to police, the incidents occurred on Monday in multiple areas. Authorities say the driver of a 2005 silver or blue Ford Mustang was driving...
Fire erupts in Strawberry Mansion church
An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a church in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.
morethanthecurve.com
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times on a Southwest Philadelphia street in critical condition, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the street in Southwest Philadelphia. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 2100 block of South 61st Street, about 2:15 Wednesday afternoon. A man was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds all...
