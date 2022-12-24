ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through frozen lake in Quakertown

First responders in Bucks County rescued a dog that fell through an icy pond while chasing after a flock of ducks on Christmas Day. Jack, a black lab, made it about 100 yards onto the mostly frozen lake when the ice gave way and plunged the dog into freezing cold water. Firefighters used a latter and a dinghy to bring Jack to safety.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Video: Fire crews extinguish flames that engulfed Wissinimong rowhome

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fire crews successfully extinguished the flames of a fire that engulfed a rowhome in Philadelphia. According to first responders, crews were called to a home in the area of Benner and Cottage Streets in the city's Wissinoming section around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after, all hands...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

