Read full article on original website
Related
Can't Buy The New BMW 3.0 CSL? Get This Original Batmobile Owned By Hans Stuck Instead
A 1974 BMW 3.0 CSL 'Batmobile' is up for sale through Kidston Motorcars with a unique history. Not only is it an iconic road car used to homologate the original race car, but this one was driven daily by Hans Stuck, the famous BMW Motorsport driver and former Formula 1 pilot who enjoyed much success with the 3.0 CSL race car.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
Tesla-Powered Can-Am Is The Ultimate Electric Dune-Destroyer
Electric motor swaps are becoming increasingly common in certain parts of the automotive world, and it seems the trend is making its way over to the off-roading scene. Seen below is a rather rapid Can-Am Maverick UTV ripping through desert sands at full speed. However, instead of the growling three-cylinder engine it leaves the factory with, this particular example is powered by electric motors usually found in a Tesla Model 3. It's quite a sight to behold. The desert destroyer rips through the sand in silence; only the sound of the paddle tires pummelling the hot sand can be heard.
Watch: 2023 BMW X1 Fails Moose Test Due To Overzealous Stability Control
The BMW X1 is a subcompact luxury crossover SUV, and it is the smallest SUV that BMW offers to the public, but a video posted by km77.com shows that it handles more like a tractor than a refined German luxury car. The 2023 BMW X1 was recently put through its...
Japanese Tuner ESB Ruins The Suzuki Jimny With Two New Kits
ESB, a Japan-based tuner, has introduced two new upgrade kits for the Suzuki Jimny, both of which absolutely ruin the vehicle. This happy little off-roader has to count as one of the most sought-after forbidden fruits Americans yearn for, though there is a loophole in case you're desperate. Just know...
This C6 Corvette Z06 Is Ultra-Rare And Illegal To Drive On The Street
The new Corvette Z06 is admittedly pretty neat. There's not much to complain about with a massive flat-plane V8 behind your head. But soon, a lot more people will have them. This Z06 (pictured here), however, is truly rare. It's a C6 generation and the first one that GM ever made. Because of that, it's arguably the most special Z06 made in the last 15 years.
Nio Unveils ES8 And 572-Mile EC7 Coupe SUV
Nio officially unveiled its all-new EC7 and ES8 flagship electric SUVs at Nio Day 2022, and the big numbers are that the EC7 has a claimed range of 572 miles on the CLTC testing cycle. These two models are the unofficial third step in Nio's plan to become a dominant...
Illinois Dealer Is Selling A 25-Mile Corvette Z06 For $375K
Volo Auto Sales in Illinois is trying to sell this Torch Red Z06 for an eye-watering $375K. The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is America's take on the Ferrari 458, and the engineers absolutely knocked it out of the park. This high-performance version of the already rapid Corvette Stingray can take on cars double and even triple its price if that price happens to be the claimed MSRP on Chevy's website. Unfortunately, due to extreme demand and almost no supply, dealers are trying to sell Z06s for more than you'd pay for a brand-new Ferrari 296 GTB.
Toyota US Doubles Down On Carbon Neutrality Environmental Goals With New Report
As Toyota works toward achieving its Environmental Challenge 2050 goals, the North American subsidiary has launched a new website to better highlight how it hopes to implement sustainability across the board. The launch of the new environmental sustainability website coincides with the release of Toyota's 2022 North American Environmental Report,...
Kiska APG-1 Is A Lancia Stratos-Inspired Mid-Engined Sports Car With RS3 Power
Kiska, which calls itself a speculative car brand, has unveiled the final styling of its APG-1 - a mid-engined sports car inspired by the Lancia Stratos. You might not have heard of Kiska or the APG-1 before, but it has close ties to the KTM X-Bow GTX racer, as Kiska is the company responsible for the X-Bow's design. The X-Bow GTX is powered by an Audi RS3-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged five-pot that produces roughly 600 horsepower and weighs just 2,200 pounds. KTM also produces the road-legal version with the power turned down to 493 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque. That's the basis of the APG-1.
Watch: Gordon Murray Opens New Test Track With Epic Drive Of His Coolest Cars
Gordon Murray Automotive has released a new video about the completion of the company's new test track and test road. The track is located at Windlesham, Surrey, UK, and is part of 'Highams Park,' the global HQ and technology campus of the company where all of the company's future vehicles will be designed and produced.
Rolls-Royce Trolls Bentley By Trademarking Flying Spur In America
CarBuzz has discovered a fresh Rolls-Royce trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the words "Flying Spur." Nope, you did not read that wrong. The application is still being processed, but if everything goes according to plan, Rolls-Royce will own the name given to Bentley's large luxury sedan and main rival to the Ghost.
Maserati MC20 Gets The Obligatory Mansory Makeover
Mansory recently teased a few exclusive supercar body kits it has been working on, including one for the exotic Maserati MC20, and now we get to see the final product in all its glory. We're no strangers to the work of German-based tuner Mansory. This tuning company gets to work...
The 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition's Online Configurator Is Live
After drooling over the go-faster Tahoe at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, the configurator has finally gone live. Now we can see what goes into a Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition. The Chevy Tahoe is one of the most popular SUVs on American roads. Much to the pleasure...
BMW Is Another Step Closer To Unlocking The Secrets Of Solid-State Batteries
BMW and Solid Power, a battery developer in the US, have announced the strengthening of an existing partnership that will provide the automaker with a research and development license to the firm's all-state cell design and manufacturing knowledge. The newly-defined relationship will see BMW reproduce Solid Power's pilot assembly lines...
Chevy Corvette Z06 Dead On Arrival After 52 Miles
One owner's Corvette Z06 ownership experience is off to a rocky start. Marco Garcia picked up his black Z06 from a Chevy dealer not long ago, and 52 miles later, he was stranded on the side of the road with what appears to be a pretty serious engine failure. The...
Nissan And Brie Larson Bring EVs To Your Home Through Augmented Reality
Nissan is bringing its range of electric vehicles to your fingertips with a new augmented reality (AR) experience that forms part of its latest electrification campaign. Nissan and EV fans will be able to get up close with the brand's EVs in the comfort of their homes, using AR to explore the world of Nissan electric vehicles in interactive environments. The all-new Ariya, the perennial Leaf, and the automaker's exciting Formula E racer can be viewed in different virtual settings, with Nissan ambassador Brie Larson highlighting the benefits of the company's electric range.
G-Power Reveals Tuned BMW X5 M With 789 Horsepower
High-end tuner G-Power has revealed the Typhoon S, a super SUV based on the already-rapid BMW X5 M. The BMW specialists have breathed new life into the turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. As a reminder, the range-topping X5 produces 600 horsepower (617 hp in Competition guise) and 553 lb-ft of torque. For most people, those outputs would be more than adequate. G-Power clearly thought those figures were middling and has boosted power to a whopping 789 hp.
Hofele Christens New HQ By Crafting Special Mercedes-AMG G63 For VIP Customer
Hofele, a well-known tuner of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, has announced the establishment of its new headquarters in Stuttgart, right next to the automaker's Sindelfingen factory. To celebrate, the firm is showing off its first customer-commissioned vehicle built at the new base. Based on the Mercedes-AMG G63, the Ultimate HG boasts rear-hinged...
Watch The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Drift In Unreleased Teaser Video
A new video of the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray drifting through snow has surfaced online thanks to Corvette Nut on YouTube. Back in April, a promotional video of the hybrid sports car was released, showing the 2024 E-Ray exploiting its all-wheel drive system to perform some lurid slides on ice. Since then, we've seen test vehicles on the Nurburgring and even been given a sneak preview of the customization options coming to the car. But while the original ice drifting video was shared by Chevrolet's official YouTube channel and the configurator was leaked on the automaker's website, this new video comes from a third party. Why?
CarBuzz.com
65K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0