CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR
MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Finds twine in loss
Rantanen scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes. Rantanen had one goal taken away for offside, but he got it back in the third period. The 26-year-old has pummeled the twine in December, netting 11 goals and adding three assists in 13 games this month. He's up to 24 tallies, 43 points, 125 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-7 rating through 33 outings, and he remains the star of the Avalanche's offense with Nathan MacKinnon (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) all sidelined.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sporting non-contact sweater
Oshie (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. With Oshie not yet cleared for contact, it seems unlikely that he will be ready to play against Ottawa on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Whenever the winger is cleared to play, he should be in the mix for a top-six role, perhaps even on the top line with Alex Ovechkin, which would set him up well to produce at a high level.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Gets into Tuesday's practice
Palat (groin) practiced with the Devils on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Palat hasn't played since Oct. 24 because of the injury. It's not clear when he'll be back, but this is an important step in his recovery. The 31-year-old has three goals in six games this season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Close to debuting
According to coach Peter Laviolette, although Wilson (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Ottawa, he's "getting closer" to making his season debut, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson is clearly on the verge of making his season debut, but he may have to wait for the calendar to flip...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Leaves Tuesday's game
Martinez (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game after the first period, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports. There was no update on Martinez's status following the contest. He blocked a shot late in the first period and didn't come out for the second, so that may be the reason for his absence. If Martinez misses time, Ben Hutton figures to draw into the lineup.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Still sidelined
Oshie (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie will miss a fourth straight contest with his upper-body injury, and the Capitals have yet to release a clear-cut timetable for his return to action. Once healthy, look for Oshie to return to a middle-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.
The Florida Panthers Call the Shots
Is a Stanley Cup in the Cats’ cards? Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov are leaving it all on the ice to bring home hockey’s biggest prize The post The Florida Panthers Call the Shots appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Lands in virus protocols
Backstrom (hip) entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Although he began practicing in a full-contact jersey on Dec. 17, Backstrom's still on long-term injured reserve and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his season debut, so this latest development may not affect his timeline. Another update on the 35-year-old Swede should surface once he's activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list.
