CBS Sports
Colts owner Jim Irsay admits he reluctantly gave Frank Reich a contract extension before the 2021 season
While the quarterback situation was in a state of flux as the team had circled through various veteran options, the Indianapolis Colts did seem to have a steady masthead entering last season. After all, the club had locked up both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to multi-year extensions just before the 2021 campaign. Just a little over a year later, however, Indy is back to square one at the head coaching spot after firing Reich following Week 9.
CBS Sports
Bills' backup QB Case Keenum offered Josh Allen this odd deal to get him to to slide more
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his backup Case Keenum is willing to go to great lengths to protect him. Earlier this season, Keenum made a deal with Allen in hopes of getting the star quarterback to slide more often when running the ball.
Raiders Bench Derek Carr; Falcons Trade Target This Offseason?
The Atlanta Falcons could be in the quarterback market this offseason. And Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr could be a fit.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Derrick Brown says 'everybody' on team wants Steve Wilks as next head coach
Despite all that they've been through over the course of the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers control their own destiny. If the Panthers win both of their final two games, they will win their first NFC South title since 2015 and advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury
Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
Eagles injury updates: Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts' status; C.J. Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have Jalen Hurts in their Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, failing to clinch home-field advantage and the NFC East in the process. With both still at play heading into Week 17, will that be enough for the Eagles to prompt Hurts back into action?
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
Watch: Texas Tech honors late Mike Leach on opening offensive play in bowl game
On their first offensive play from scrimmage during Wednesday's TaxAct Texas Bowl game against Ole Miss, the Texas Tech offense honored the late, legendary Mike Leach. The longtime Red Raiders head coach was at the helm of the program from 2000 to 2009 and passed away two weeks ago. Under Leach's leadership, Texas Tech led the NCAA in passing yards for four straight seasons and used the famous "air raid" offense, which the team brought back on Wednesday night.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
CBS Sports
49ers' Nick Bosa: Sits out practice will illness
Bosa didn't participate in the 49ers' practice Wednesday due to an illness, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. There's no word yet on the nature or severity of Bosa's ailment, though it's at least a positive that the illness came near the start of the week rather than closer to Sunday's contest against the Raiders. The ability (or lack thereof) of the NFL sack leader to return to practice over the next two days should provide clarity about his availability to take the field in Las Vegas in Week 17.
CBS Sports
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Increased role ahead
Wyatt will move into a more significant role with Dean Lowry (calf) placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wyatt was the team's selection in the first round of the 2022 Draft, but he's failed to make an impact thus far in his rookie season. Through 14 contests, Wyatt has played just 148 defensive snaps, recording 13 tackles (six solo) and 0.5 sacks. He'll now work to make the most of his extra opportunities beginning Sunday against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Potential Week 18 return
Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that Horn's wrist surgery went well and he'll be re-evaluated in 10 to 12 days, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. After the second-year pro sustained a broken radius bone in Saturday's win over Detroit, Wilks noted that there's a chance Horn is able to return for Carolina's Week 18 matchup against the Saints, per Person. For the time being, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor and T.J. Carrie are in line to operate as the Panthers' top cornerback options heading into Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' A.J. Green: Dealing with illness
Green didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. In a season filled with sporadic usage, Green's most recent three games have yielded just one catch (on four targets) for seven yards, despite earning between 27 and 59 percent of the snaps on a weekly basis during that span. Quarterback play is partly to blame, as the Cards have had to roll with Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley the last two-plus games after Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14. Still, Green's cumulative 19-128-1 receiving line on 40 targets in 13 appearances on the campaign doesn't inspire much confidence, even if he's able to get past his current ailment.
CBS Sports
Titans' Kyle Philips: Not close to return
Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Phillips (hamstring) is not close to returning from injured reserve, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. Given Vrabel's comments, Phillips can safely be ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Dallas. The rookie fifth-round pick caught eight of 13 targets for 78 yards through his first four appearances, but he's been on IR since with a hamstring injury. It's unclear when Phillips will be able to suit up again, but the wideout is trending toward sitting out the final two games of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Tyler Badie: Parts ways with Ravens
Badie terminated his practice squad contract with Baltimore on Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log. Badie was taken by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and saw ample opportunity in the preseason, but he failed to make the 53-man roster and was subsequently waived. The Missouri product then signed to Baltimore's practice squad and spent the entire season there before terminating his contract Wednesday. It's unclear if he's found another team, but after rushing for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns and adding another 330 yards and four TDs as a pass catcher in his senior collegiate season last year, there figures to be some interest in him from other organizations.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Mason: Likely to regain No. 2 RB role
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Mason is "doing great" in his recovery from a tight hamstring, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. Mason played in last Saturday's win over Washington but was limited to special teams. Tyrion Davis-Price took over the backup RB role behind Christian McCaffrey in that contest, but Mason is expected to again work behind McCaffrey in Week 17 now that he is showing improvement. Mason had been very effective in his previous three games prior to Saturday, tallying 171 rushing yards on 23 carries.
CBS Sports
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Designated for assignment
O'Hearn was designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday. To make room for newly-signed Jordan Lyles, the Royals opted to drop O'Hearn from their 40-man roster Wednesday. The move is not a surprising one considering the Royals' depth at first base with Vinnie Pasquantino and Hunter Dozier in addition to O'Hearn's .239/.290/.321 slash line he produced over 67 games in 2022. The 29-year-old will now either be claimed by another team, optioned to Triple-A Omaha, or released outright, the second of which seems most likely.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Likely to return for Week 17
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that he's "very optimistic" Hurst (calf) will be available for Monday's game against the Bills, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Even though Taylor said Hurst had a "good week" of practices last Tuesday through Thursday, the tight end proceeded to sit...
