At press time, Maine Department of Public Safety’s press release about a child not breathing in Edgecomb, and then pronounced dead at a Damariscotta hospital, was hours old in our email box and on our websites. As often happens early in an investigation, the release left a lot out, like if the child was a girl or boy and if the Route 1 home where responders went was or was not the child’s home.

EDGECOMB, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO