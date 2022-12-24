ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL admits to big mistake in Giants-Commanders game

By Steve DelVecchio
The NFL has admitted that the New York Giants got an assist from the officiating crew at the end of their win over the Washington Commanders last week.

The Giants got away with an obvious pass interference in the end zone late in the fourth quarter of their 20-12 victory. Taylor Heinicke threw a pass to Curtis Samuel on 4th-and-goal from the 6, and defensive back Darnay Holmes was draped all over the wide receiver. Holmes held Samuel’s arms and gave him no chance to make a play on the ball, but no flag was thrown.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the NFL admitted to the Commanders that pass interference should have been called .

Referee John Hussey told the pool reporter after the game that pass interference is a judgment call and the officials did not feel the contact from Holmes rose to “what they felt was a restriction.”

You know a bad call is obvious when even the NFL admits it. Washington still would have had to score and then convert a 2-point play just to tie the game, but they should have had 1st-and-goal with plenty of time left.

The pass interference no-call was not the only thing the Commanders were furious about at the end of the game. Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was also in disbelief over a crucial call that went against him .

Comments / 208

Hak a dollar
5d ago

Not a Giants fan but I cheered for them to win but in all reality they wouldn't have won that game if the refs would have done there job correctly

Reply(28)
71
sewing needles
5d ago

Too many times the refs have been blind. It happens in almost every game now. Makes me wonder just how much money they have on the games. Maybe not them personally, but through someone else’s name. This one is so blatant I don’t know how they could have missed it. Ridiculous.

Reply(9)
57
Easy Times
5d ago

After that obviously wrong end zone review decision at the end of the NE - LV game, I’m convinced that the NFL is fixed!!!!

Reply(1)
58
 

