ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Judge denies lower bail for Fresno man accused of stealing luxury cars, boats and homes

By Robert Rodriguez
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgatB_0jtVrGtx00

A Fresno County judge has refused to lower the bail amount for a Fresno man accused of running a lucrative theft ring that netted him luxury vehicles, homes and boats.

Marcos Garza Jr, 36, was in court Friday for his arraignment on 35 criminal charges that include conspiracy to commit identity theft, grand theft auto, and aggravated white color crime.

Also charged in the scheme are his alleged accomplices: his girlfriend Ana Ramirez, 36, his mother, Laura Mora, 52 and an acquaintance, Olivia Rodriguez, 55.

Mora and Ramirez are scheduled to appear for their arraignment on Jan. 24; Rodriguez remains at large.

Garza pleaded not guilty to the charges while his lawyer, Nicco Capozzi, requested that his client’s $415,000 bail be reduced.

Capozzi argued that Garza can’t afford the nearly half a million dollar bail, saying a bail amount of $100,00 is more reasonable.

Capozzi told Judge Samuel Dalesandro that Garza’s sister, Mishale Mora, is trying to raise the bail money by working extra hours at her job. She spoke briefly before the judge, crying as she answered questions.

Prosecutor Kyle McPherson asked her whether she has spoken to her brother and mother about the case. She said no.

“My mom is not really talking right now. She just sits in her car and cries,” the sister said.

McPherson said to the judge that Garza is still too great of a risk to public safety, given the extent of his alleged fraud schemes.

McPherson said Garza and his accomplices used the personal identifying information of three victims to buy four Range Rovers, one Audi A8, two sport boats and two boat trailers, totaling $459,032.

The District Attorney’s Office also alleges Garza and Ramirez used the personal identifying information of one of their victims to rent several houses, resulting in a loss to the property owner of $54,102.

The judge agreed that Garza’s alleged crimes are substantial, saying given opportunity he may return to committing more crimes.

If convicted, Garza and Ramirez face a 24-year and eight-month prison sentence. Mora faces a sentencie of eight years in prison and Rodriguez faces a sentence of four years and four months in county jail.

Alleged alias

Detectives became aware of Garza after he bought a $115,000 boat using someone else’s financial information. During the investigation detectives with Fresno H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) discovered Garza operated under an alias of Jay Mora and acted as a financial specialist who could help people in repairing their credit.

One of Garza’s alleged victims was pleased to hear Friday that he was arrested and may be sent to prison. She knew Garza as Junior Mora in 2018 when he operated JMora Consultant Services in Fresno.

Melissa Olivarria was 21 years old at the time and struggling with bad credit. A friend told her about Mora’s company and how he could fix her credit for a fee.

Olivarria told The Fresno Bee she found Garza on the internet and communicated with him electronically. Olivarria says she paid him $2,500 and he vowed to fix her credit.

She had recently enlisted in the Army and was due to be shipped out for a three-year deployment in Afghanistan. When she returned, she hoped her credit issues would be taken care of.

But she says those issues remained and she could no longer find Garza, or his company. “He became a ghost at that point,” she said. “To this day, I still don’t think I know what that man even looks like.”

Olivarria took Garza and JMora Consultant Services to small claims court and won a $2,630 judgment against him on May 24, 2018.

“I know I am never going to see a penny of that money back,” she said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Person surrenders days after being charged with murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Questions have been left unanswered in the case of Lisa Spoors, the person charged with an October 4 DUI and the murder of 15-year-old Hoover High School student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. Spoors turned themself in Tuesday afternoon, five days after they were charged. They now reside in the Fresno County Jail. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD in search of individuals for check fraud

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection with fraud cases. According to the Madera Police Department, they are looking to identify these two individuals shown in the photos provided by Madera PD for allegedly being involved in various check fraud cases. If […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Body found after fight in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found after a fight early Monday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fight near Road 44 and Avenue 204 in Tulare. Deputies say when they arrived they found a person...
TULARE, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
14K+
Followers
305
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy