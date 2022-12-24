Read full article on original website
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her
Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
PWMania
Matt Hardy Reveals Reason Why Vince McMahon Sometimes Gave Up on Wrestlers
AEW star Matt Hardy reflected on what it was like to work for Vince McMahon, someone who was so unpredictable, during a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Hardy even remembered seeing stars who were “quit on” by McMahon because he didn’t like the way they threw punches in the ring.
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Reveals Why He Refused to Be Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what was billed as his retirement match on July 31st, 2022. Due to their memorable rivalry, it was initially speculated that Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat would be a part of the match.
PWMania
WWE Officially Announces Pitch Black Match for the 2023 Royal Rumble
Following a commercial advertising a Pitch Black match for next month’s WWE Royal Rumble, the company has officially announced the first-ever match. As PWMania.com previously reported, a Pitch Black match had been pitched for the show and was being seriously considered, with one source in the company believing it was for Bray Wyatt.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Says Teaming With John Cena On SmackDown Is Full-Circle Moment For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a “full-circle moment for him.”. Featured...
PWMania
Photos: Mandy Rose Poses For Christmas 2022 and Shares a Message With Fans
Mandy Rose didn’t let the fact that she was released from WWE in December 2022 ruin her holiday season. Rose posted photos from a Christmas-themed photo shoot to her social media accounts, along with the message below. “Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support...
PWMania
Update on Santos Escobar Following Injury Scare at WWE MSG Live Event
Following an injury scare at Monday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Santos Escobar is reportedly doing fine. In a ladder match against Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston on Monday’s show, GUNTHER successfully defended his title. Escobar was knocked to the ground at one point when Kingston hit a stomp off the ladder. Escobar immediately hit the ground after the two fell awkwardly to the ground. After the referee displayed the dreaded “X” signal, officials at the ringside attended to Escobar right away. Later, with aid from WWE Producer Jamie Noble, the Legado del Fantasma leader left to the back.
PWMania
NJPW Makes KOPW Championship Match Official For New Year’s Dash
At New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th, The New Japan Ranbo will be contested during the kickoff show to determine who will qualify to win the 2023 KOPW Championship Title. NJPW has confirmed that the final four wrestlers of the New Japan Ranbo will meet on January...
PWMania
Molly Holly In Awe Of Bianca Belair, Names Wrestlers She Wishes She Could Have Worked With
Molly Holly missed the boat on working with a lot of women’s wrestling stars, even though she did share the ring with her share of women’s wrestling legends. During a recent K&S WrestleFest appearance, the former WWE performer named some wrestlers she wishes she would have had the opportunity to have matches with.
PWMania
Monday’s WWE Live Event Reported to Be a ‘Logistical Mess’
Monday marked the beginning of WWE’s post-Christmas tour, which will run through Thursday and will begin with live events at Madison Square Garden and in Columbus, Ohio. However, travel problems were faced by WWE talent. Talent traveling to MSG for the SmackDown event had to deal with delayed flights.
PWMania
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions
Your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions are Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer. At tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, as well as the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
PWMania
Big Matches and Segment Revealed for First WWE NXT of 2023 (Updated)
Another stacked lineup is set for next week’s episode of NXT on USA. The first WWE NXT show of 2023 will feature the following lineup:. * Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn (Extreme Resolution Match) Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT...
PWMania
CM Punk Allegedly Did Not Want to Be Crowned AEW World Champion
During his podcast, Dax Harwood of FTR was asked if CM Punk was bitter ahead of the AEW All Out PPV in 2022:. ”No, not at all. Punk was still so joyous and happy to be in the wrestling business. To be honest, he told me, when they were going to put the belt on him, that he didn’t want the belt. He said, ‘I just want to have fun,’ but he understood that Tony putting the belt on him would put AEW in a better light. He took it, begrudgingly a little bit, but he took the belt. At the time, he was taking me, Cash, Max [MJF], Wardlow, Hobbs, I’m missing so many guys, he was taking us out to eat, always paying for it. He bought all the girls in the locker room Starbucks gift cards and had one of the girls hand them out, anonymously, and didn’t say who they were from, but it was from him, just because he loved the atmosphere and loved being there. He also loved the work the girls were putting in. He thought they were busting their ass to try and get the attention that WWE’s women’s division was getting.”
PWMania
Final AAA Noche de Campeones Line-Up, Several AEW Stars in Action
AAA will hold its Noche de Campeones event tonight, which will be broadcast live on FITE TV from Acapulco, Mexico, at 8 p.m. EST. Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix, FTR, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, and other AEW stars are in action. The following is the card:. *AAA Mega Champion Hijo del...
PWMania
WWE Celebrating 20 Years of Shelton Benjamin, Shawn Michaels and Benjamin Comment
WWE is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of veteran Superstar Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin signed his WWE developmental contract on January 10, 2000. He reported to the OVW developmental territory, where he worked several non-televised main roster live events as well as WWE Sunday Night Heat tapings. On the December 26, 2002 episode of SmackDown, Benjamin made his official main roster debut, forming Team Angle with Charlie Haas and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
PWMania
Tony Khan Addresses the Lack of Television Time for Some AEW Stars
AEW President Tony Khan addressed the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers during an appearance on the Grapsody podcast. Khan said, “There are dozens of wrestlers featured throughout Dynamite and Rampage every week, and throughout those hours, you see a lot of names, but there’s also dozens of names in AEW you’re not seeing every week and sometimes they are silent about it. Sometimes there’s a reason for that, somebody’s hurt, somebody’s working on a project, somebody’s being repackaged, or frankly, there’s just not enough slots in three hours. On other sports teams, you don’t really see it as much. It’s not really common in the NFL for the backup quarterback to blame the coach because he’s not playing. It’s not really common in the NBA for the backup point guard to blame the coach because he’s not getting minutes. I take it and I take it with a smile and I’ll keep taking it with a smile. It’s okay. I understand. Everybody wants to wrestle and everybody wants to do things and everybody is coming from a different perspective. So I don’t want to compare one person’s situation to another because it’s apples and oranges, but we have a lot of great wrestlers here and when they’re here and when we can get everybody involved, I love that.”
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Speaks Out About Ric Flair’s Heat With Him, Their Backstage Fight in 2003, More
Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about Ric Flair, Conrad Thompson, Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE, MJF in AEW, CM Punk, and a variety of other subjects. Bischoff stated the following about Ric Flair’s feelings for him:. “That’s a weird one. Six months ago, I was...
PWMania
New Match To Upcoming GCW 56 Nights New Years Day Event
Game Changer Wrestling has added a new match to their upcoming 56 Nights event scheduled for New Years Day. GCW has announced that Nick Wayne will go one on one with Leon Slater in a battle of young phenoms. The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ will play host for...
PWMania
Erick Rowan Discusses His Wrestling Injuries and Being Involved in a Short Film
Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) discussed Bray Wyatt’s WWE return, his role in the short film TITO, the possibility of a WWE Royal Rumble return, and other topics in an interview with Steve Fall’s Ten Count. Here are the highlights:. On his role in the film TITO, which also...
PWMania
Will Honor Club Be Successful?
After several months of speculation, Tony Khan recently revealed that Ring Of Honor, the promotion that he bought earlier this year, will resume original programming with its shows landing on Honor Club, the streaming service that was set up by Sinclair Broadcasting before they sold it to the All Elite kingpin. Khan, the ambitious and eccentric owner of AEW, clearly wanted to have his own “wrestling moment” when he gleefully announced the acquisition on television, proclaiming “there’s no Shane, it’s me” a nod to the WCW purchase when Shane McMahon was revealed as the new “owner” when there were originally plans for a relaunched World Championship Wrestling to have its own two-hour time slot on Saturdays on TNN.
