Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her
Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
Matt Hardy Reveals Reason Why Vince McMahon Sometimes Gave Up on Wrestlers
AEW star Matt Hardy reflected on what it was like to work for Vince McMahon, someone who was so unpredictable, during a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Hardy even remembered seeing stars who were “quit on” by McMahon because he didn’t like the way they threw punches in the ring.
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out About Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair during an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast. He said, “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Reveals Why He Refused to Be Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what was billed as his retirement match on July 31st, 2022. Due to their memorable rivalry, it was initially speculated that Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat would be a part of the match.
Seth Rollins Explains Why He and Becky Lynch Missed Monday’s WWE Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was having trouble getting around prior to the 2022 post-Christmas holiday tour. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss were among the WWE stars who were unable to attend the show on Monday night in Columbus, Ohio. Rollins informed a follower on Twitter...
Photos: Mandy Rose Poses For Christmas 2022 and Shares a Message With Fans
Mandy Rose didn’t let the fact that she was released from WWE in December 2022 ruin her holiday season. Rose posted photos from a Christmas-themed photo shoot to her social media accounts, along with the message below. “Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support...
Latest on Shawn Michaels’ Working Relationship With Triple H
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed his current working relationship with Triple H on the Culture State podcast. “From a weekly television standpoint, what we do on ‘NXT’ is more or less my ballpark. Hunter always checks in and knows who the people are,” Michaels said. “He obviously watches the show, he sees the people that appear to have promise in his sight and in ours as well. I think he takes a mental note of who he sees and what he sees in them, and I’m sure he makes his crew aware of it as well. And then whenever those times come when they feel like they’re ready for a call-up or they see a need that they might have, that’s when they would give us a call.”
WWE Officially Announces Pitch Black Match for the 2023 Royal Rumble
Following a commercial advertising a Pitch Black match for next month’s WWE Royal Rumble, the company has officially announced the first-ever match. As PWMania.com previously reported, a Pitch Black match had been pitched for the show and was being seriously considered, with one source in the company believing it was for Bray Wyatt.
Kevin Owens Says Teaming With John Cena On SmackDown Is Full-Circle Moment For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a “full-circle moment for him.”. Featured...
WWE Live Event Results From MSG In New York City 12/26/2022
The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. * Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus won with the Brogue Kick on Vinci. This match was a hard-hitter. * In mixed tag team action, Hit Row...
Monday’s WWE Live Event Reported to Be a ‘Logistical Mess’
Monday marked the beginning of WWE’s post-Christmas tour, which will run through Thursday and will begin with live events at Madison Square Garden and in Columbus, Ohio. However, travel problems were faced by WWE talent. Talent traveling to MSG for the SmackDown event had to deal with delayed flights.
Update on Santos Escobar Following Injury Scare at WWE MSG Live Event
Following an injury scare at Monday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Santos Escobar is reportedly doing fine. In a ladder match against Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston on Monday’s show, GUNTHER successfully defended his title. Escobar was knocked to the ground at one point when Kingston hit a stomp off the ladder. Escobar immediately hit the ground after the two fell awkwardly to the ground. After the referee displayed the dreaded “X” signal, officials at the ringside attended to Escobar right away. Later, with aid from WWE Producer Jamie Noble, the Legado del Fantasma leader left to the back.
Eric Bischoff Speaks Out About Ric Flair’s Heat With Him, Their Backstage Fight in 2003, More
Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about Ric Flair, Conrad Thompson, Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE, MJF in AEW, CM Punk, and a variety of other subjects. Bischoff stated the following about Ric Flair’s feelings for him:. “That’s a weird one. Six months ago, I was...
Molly Holly In Awe Of Bianca Belair, Names Wrestlers She Wishes She Could Have Worked With
Molly Holly missed the boat on working with a lot of women’s wrestling stars, even though she did share the ring with her share of women’s wrestling legends. During a recent K&S WrestleFest appearance, the former WWE performer named some wrestlers she wishes she would have had the opportunity to have matches with.
Latest on WWE Approving Match Between Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta
As PWMania.com previously reported, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will face The Great Muta on January 1st, 2023 at The New Year 2023 event. Nakamura discussed the match’s approval by WWE in an interview with Yahoo Sports [translated from Japanese]. “I was like, “No way....
Big E Discusses the Success of Black Wrestlers in WWE
WWE star Big E discussed the success of black wrestlers in WWE during an appearance on the These Urban Times podcast. “I’m so proud of just the amount of talent across the board. You look at one of the very biggest stars in our industry, that’s Bianca [Belair]. She’s been absolutely killing it, not just in the ring, but outside of it. Just from seeing the way that little girls from all backgrounds and colors, the way they connect with her is so cool. Her husband Montez [Ford], his partner [Angelo] Dawkins, Bobby Lashley obviously. I don’t know what this man is made of, but I think he’s aging backwards.
WWE Celebrating 20 Years of Shelton Benjamin, Shawn Michaels and Benjamin Comment
WWE is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of veteran Superstar Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin signed his WWE developmental contract on January 10, 2000. He reported to the OVW developmental territory, where he worked several non-televised main roster live events as well as WWE Sunday Night Heat tapings. On the December 26, 2002 episode of SmackDown, Benjamin made his official main roster debut, forming Team Angle with Charlie Haas and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
WWE Files to Trademark Five Interesting Phrases
WWE has applied to trademark five motivating phrases. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE applied to trademark the following phrases on December 23:. * All Heart All In. * Inspire The Impossible. * From Dreams To Destiny. * Desire. Determination. Destiny. * Where The Stars...
CM Punk Allegedly Did Not Want to Be Crowned AEW World Champion
During his podcast, Dax Harwood of FTR was asked if CM Punk was bitter ahead of the AEW All Out PPV in 2022:. ”No, not at all. Punk was still so joyous and happy to be in the wrestling business. To be honest, he told me, when they were going to put the belt on him, that he didn’t want the belt. He said, ‘I just want to have fun,’ but he understood that Tony putting the belt on him would put AEW in a better light. He took it, begrudgingly a little bit, but he took the belt. At the time, he was taking me, Cash, Max [MJF], Wardlow, Hobbs, I’m missing so many guys, he was taking us out to eat, always paying for it. He bought all the girls in the locker room Starbucks gift cards and had one of the girls hand them out, anonymously, and didn’t say who they were from, but it was from him, just because he loved the atmosphere and loved being there. He also loved the work the girls were putting in. He thought they were busting their ass to try and get the attention that WWE’s women’s division was getting.”
Josh Alexander Set to Break WWE Superstar’s Major Impact Wrestling Record
On Wednesday, January 4, Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will reach a significant milestone in his title reign. Alexander’s current title reign will reach 257 days on January 4, making him the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history. Alexander recently surpassed AJ Styles’ 211-day reign. Robert Roode currently...
