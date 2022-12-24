ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

I’m Jewish and my birthday is on Christmas Eve. It’s always made it hard to celebrate, but my twin brother and I have made our own family traditions.

By Ariel Kurtz
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gi926_0jtVqd7B00

The writer, Ariel Kurtz, left, and her brother Ben on their 4th birthday.

Courtesy Ariel Kurtz

  • My brother and I were born on Christmas Eve, which can make it hard to celebrate.
  • We're Jewish, and if it wasn't our birthday, December 24 would be just another day for us.
  • But we've found ways to make it special and, with our mom, create our own birthday traditions.

I was born in the middle of a blizzard in New Jersey on December 24, 1995. I'm a triplet, and I was born first; my fellow triplets and I were born four months premature. The doctor told my mom not to go into labor because he was hosting a Christmas Eve party. I didn't listen — I wanted to see the world already, and I paved the way for my siblings.

Sadly, my sister died of an infection just under two weeks after we were born, so it's just me and my brother celebrating our Christmas Eve birthday.

What it's like to not celebrate a holiday that's the same day as your birthday

The funniest part about having a birthday on Christmas Eve is that I'm Jewish, so I don't even celebrate Christmas; if I hadn't been born on December 24, it would be just another day to me.

Whenever I tell people that my birthday is on Christmas Eve, they often respond with something like, "Oh, that must suck, you must not get presents for both your birthday and Christmas!" I typically laugh, because they're wrong on two accounts — I actually do get more presents over the holiday season even though I don't celebrate Christmas.

I normally say something along the lines of, "I actually don't celebrate Christmas. I'm Jewish, and some years, I get double presents because my birthday falls when Hanukkah is."

While Christmas is on the same day every year, Hanukkah is dependent on the Jewish calendar. Hanukkah is the holiday that commemorates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after the Greeks destroyed it. It falls somewhere between November and the end of December, and it lasts eight days.

My Christmas Eve birthday made planning difficult while I was in school

Having a birthday on a holiday when much of the world is celebrating with their families always made making plans for my birthday more difficult. In fact, I've never celebrated my birthday in school on the day of. Growing up, my birthday was mostly celebrated in school the day before holiday break.

When my brother and I were in elementary school, we were in separate classes. My mom would bring in Munchkins from Dunkin' Donuts for our respective classes. I also never really had birthday parties growing up, because a lot of people go on vacation with their families during that time and I never knew who was going to show up.

Even though we all know that you can keep the celebration going as long as you'd like, it always felt too late to celebrate my birthday after returning from holiday break. As I got older, we started to celebrate with our respective friends at some point during the break from school.

What it's like sharing a birthday with my twin

I love my brother , but it isn't always easy to find commonalities in our interests. Growing up, my mom would put a character that he liked on his side of our birthday cake, and one that I liked on mine. We almost always go to Carvel to get our birthday cake because it's a family tradition from my mom's side of the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9uyv_0jtVqd7B00
The writer, Ariel Kurtz, and her brother Ben on their 24th birthday.

Courtesy Ariel Kurtz

On my 5th birthday, my side of the cake was Madeleine and his side of the cake was the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. (For the record, I loved the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, too, they were just not my first choice to put on my side of my cake.) I never knew what it was like to have a birthday all for myself; in fact, it feels weird to me that not everyone has a twin that they share a birthday with. I'm grateful to share my birthday with my brother.

We do our best to create birthday traditions that work around the holiday

While my birthday is somewhat difficult to celebrate on the day of, my mom, brother, and I do our best to start celebrating fairly early in the day because a lot of restaurants and activities close early. My stepdad, aunt, and uncle sometimes join us, too.

To be honest, I always feel a little sad going out to dinner on Christmas Eve. I mostly prefer to order in. There aren't a ton of options to choose from, so we normally eat Italian food for lunch or an early dinner.

Some years we go to the movies if there's something playing that we all want to see. I love seeing Broadway musicals and shows, so I almost always see at least one around the time of my birthday, too.

For parents of those with birthdays on holidays

For the parents of kids who have a birthday on a holiday, I can imagine that it feels frustrating, like it felt for my mom. You may wonder how to make the day feel special for them, and the good news is that birthday celebrations can go on for days after your birthday.

Please remind them that they deserve to be loved and celebrated, no matter what day their birthday falls on. It's important to create memories that are just for them and cherish those memories throughout your lives.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 91

Peg Boulet
4d ago

Happy birthday and happy Hanukkah! We share a birthday, although I was born many years before you and your brother!🕎🕎

Reply
10
I like Oranges
4d ago

Omg! Today is also my Birthday and I also have a twin although I'm older and since I was born late at night our Birthday's are different and we are also Jewish! Happy Birthday to you and your brother!

Reply
5
Cindy Murten
3d ago

I know how it feels to be born during the Christmas holidays. I was born on the 27 of December. My parents always made it a point that my birthday was kept separate from Christmas. So I got Christmas presents on Christmas and birthday presents on the 27th. But I never got to celebrate my birthday during school time cause it was in the middle of the holiday break. Now I call it my Party week cause I have Christmas Eve, Christmas Day ,a day to rest, my birthday,3 days to rest, New Years eve, New Years day. Than I have to take a whole year to recover.

Reply
5
Related
New York Post

My mom exposed my cheating ex-hubby in our family Christmas card — I’m traumatized

Merry Ex-mas, y’all. A suddenly single woman with “the most passive aggressive Southern mom in the world” is cringing with embarrassment after her mother shared the intimate particulars of her recent divorce from her ferociously unfaithful husband.  “My mom detailed every indiscretion that my ex-husband did after he let me know that he wanted a divorce and didn’t want to work on anything,” said divorcée Laura Kinney, 30, from Atlanta, in a viral TikTok vent.  “She’s letting all of our [friends and family] know — down to the detail of the date that our divorce was finalized,” the disgruntled blond groaned.  In the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’

Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
FLORIDA STATE
Rebecca Gold

Mother Will Not Break a Family Christmas Custom Regardless of Her Son's Girlfriend's Wishes

As Christmas nears, families from all over the country are gearing up to enjoy the season together. Though each family celebrates in its own special fashion, there is a common thread that binds them - the traditions that signal joy and togetherness. But ultimately, do non-family members have to feel obliged to participate in those customs too? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Matt Keeley of Newsweek.
New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Insider

Insider

725K+
Followers
39K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy