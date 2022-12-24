ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Live events return to Kenosha, pandemic restrictions relax

The end to a host of pandemic-related restrictions had Kenosha County bursting out all over in 2022, with festivals, events and the phasing out of rules including mask requirements. In July, hordes of AMC vehicles descended upon the City of Kenosha for the 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show. From Tuesday...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WHILL Power Chairs Now Available at Access Elevator in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the Surrounding Areas

Cudahy, WI — (ReleaseWire) — 12/27/2022 — Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to feature a new line of mobility scooters that are light yet powerful in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee , Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. Access Elevator now offers a high-tech alternative to these old scooters with the WHILL power chairs with two different models and both boast incredible stats that puts other mobility scooters in the dust.
APPLETON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jonathon H. Kressel

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Jonathon H. Kressel, age 74, a resident of Pleasant Prairie, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s. Born on December 30, 1947, in Kenosha he was the son of the late John and Shirley (Kulik) Kressel. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
106.9 KROC

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
wtmj.com

Kenosha children’s museum closed indefinitely due to water damage

It was an unwelcome Christmas present for the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Kenosha: burst pipes and sprinklers causing water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum. The museum has announced today that it will be closed indefinitely as staff members assess the damage, which...
KENOSHA, WI
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

No heat, no water in Milwaukee house

MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

New City of Kenosha tire disposal procedure requires disposal tickets

The City of Kenosha has a new procedure for vehicle tire drop-off or curbside collection, which will go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Citizens must purchase a $2 ticket for each tire (limit of four tires per person per day) on the city website www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/waste-recycling. Tickets may be redeemed...
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Special Report: How Staff Shortages Are Undermining Care at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital

Dr. James Stoll got a call early one Saturday morning in September. One of his patients, who had recently returned home from a laminectomy – a procedure that involves removing bone spurs to alleviate pressure in the spine – was feeling disoriented and struggled to speak. Stoll, an orthopedic spinal surgeon, feared the man might be having a stroke and told him to go immediately to an emergency room in Kenosha, where the man lived. Once the patient was stabilized, two days later, he was transferred to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital in Milwaukee, where Stoll determined the patient needed to have the incision site cleaned as the surgeon believed it was infected.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sharon painter wins award in Racine competition

RACINE — An artist from Sharon is among the award winners in the Racine Art Museum’s “Watercolor Wisconsin 2022” statewide competition. Martha Hayden’s “Red House in Summer” won the RuthAnn Pettibone Memorial Purchase Award, one of several winners announced Dec. 11 at a preview reception and awards ceremony for the competition at Racine Art Museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Downtown Racine’s YMCA: Dilapidating in plain sight

RACINE — Photos of old friends. Forgotten children’s toys. Shattered glass. An empty swimming pool. A swastika graffitied on a wall. A forgotten bottle of conditioner, pink T-shirt and sneakers in rusty lockers. Spilled paint. A second place tennis trophy. Thousands of kids and families made the lakefront...
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy