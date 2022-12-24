Read full article on original website
Live events return to Kenosha, pandemic restrictions relax
The end to a host of pandemic-related restrictions had Kenosha County bursting out all over in 2022, with festivals, events and the phasing out of rules including mask requirements. In July, hordes of AMC vehicles descended upon the City of Kenosha for the 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show. From Tuesday...
WHILL Power Chairs Now Available at Access Elevator in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the Surrounding Areas
Cudahy, WI — (ReleaseWire) — 12/27/2022 — Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to feature a new line of mobility scooters that are light yet powerful in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee , Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. Access Elevator now offers a high-tech alternative to these old scooters with the WHILL power chairs with two different models and both boast incredible stats that puts other mobility scooters in the dust.
Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin renews efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has relaunched efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha—roughly seven years after its last attempt was blocked by former Gov. Scott Walker. In July, the tribe announced that it had once again partnered with Hard Rock International, which is owned by the Seminole...
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
Jonathon H. Kressel
PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Jonathon H. Kressel, age 74, a resident of Pleasant Prairie, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s. Born on December 30, 1947, in Kenosha he was the son of the late John and Shirley (Kulik) Kressel. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
Kenosha children’s museum closed indefinitely due to water damage
It was an unwelcome Christmas present for the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Kenosha: burst pipes and sprinklers causing water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum. The museum has announced today that it will be closed indefinitely as staff members assess the damage, which...
Woman who died after falling into ice-covered Rock River identified
TOWN OF ROCK, Wis. — A woman who died last week after falling into the Rock River north of Beloit was identified Wednesday. Billie S. Lin, 54, of Chicago died from drowning, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Lin’s body was recovered from the river on Dec. 23 near the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive. RELATED: Body of...
Southwest cancellations: Carpool back to Wisconsin turned strangers into friends
A group of Wisconsinites all spent Christmas day in different places. But on Monday, they all ended up in a car together driving from St. Louis to Milwaukee.
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
No heat, no water in Milwaukee house
MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
Woman dies of ‘weather exposure’ outside of Kenosha assisted care center
MADISON, Wis. — An 89-year-old woman was found dead outside of a Kenosha assisted living center last week; local police said they believe she died of weather exposure. Kenosha police said in a statement shared Tuesday they were called to Parkside Manor around 7:45 a.m. the morning of Dec. 19 for a death investigation. When they arrived, they found the...
New City of Kenosha tire disposal procedure requires disposal tickets
The City of Kenosha has a new procedure for vehicle tire drop-off or curbside collection, which will go into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Citizens must purchase a $2 ticket for each tire (limit of four tires per person per day) on the city website www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/waste-recycling. Tickets may be redeemed...
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
Special Report: How Staff Shortages Are Undermining Care at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital
Dr. James Stoll got a call early one Saturday morning in September. One of his patients, who had recently returned home from a laminectomy – a procedure that involves removing bone spurs to alleviate pressure in the spine – was feeling disoriented and struggled to speak. Stoll, an orthopedic spinal surgeon, feared the man might be having a stroke and told him to go immediately to an emergency room in Kenosha, where the man lived. Once the patient was stabilized, two days later, he was transferred to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital in Milwaukee, where Stoll determined the patient needed to have the incision site cleaned as the surgeon believed it was infected.
Sharon painter wins award in Racine competition
RACINE — An artist from Sharon is among the award winners in the Racine Art Museum’s “Watercolor Wisconsin 2022” statewide competition. Martha Hayden’s “Red House in Summer” won the RuthAnn Pettibone Memorial Purchase Award, one of several winners announced Dec. 11 at a preview reception and awards ceremony for the competition at Racine Art Museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
The top 25 most common dog names, and 10 most common breeds, in Racine County
There are around 13,000 dogs registered in Racine County. One-hundred-sixty-six of them are named Bella. Seventy-two are named Maggie. Another 101 are named Buddy. Two are named Lassie. Only one is named Chewy Fizzgig. There’s a Shih Tzu aptly named Little Dude in Burlington and a Labrador Retriever named just...
Recruitment Down for Military, State National Guard » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The US military is working to combat a different kind of enemy this year: a significant decline in the number of new recruits signing up for service. The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s goal for recruitment was about 1,000 new...
Downtown Racine’s YMCA: Dilapidating in plain sight
RACINE — Photos of old friends. Forgotten children’s toys. Shattered glass. An empty swimming pool. A swastika graffitied on a wall. A forgotten bottle of conditioner, pink T-shirt and sneakers in rusty lockers. Spilled paint. A second place tennis trophy. Thousands of kids and families made the lakefront...
