William “Bill” Lewis passed away on December 21, 2022, in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 89. Per his request, cremation has taken place. A come and go Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 30, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be at Navajo Cemetery in Oklahoma at a later date. Bill was born on May 24, 1933, in Newton, KS, to Eugene and Mary (Palmer) Lewis.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO