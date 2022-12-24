Read full article on original website
Related
theprowersjournal.com
Brewing for Business with Prowers Economic Prosperity
Start the New Year with a business outline. Come to the monthly Brewing for Business seminar at Brew Unto Others at 119 South Main Street in Lamar, Thursday, January 5th. Are you ready to kick off the New Year by getting your financial health in order? Join Kristin Kee to make 2023 your money tree and get you better prepared for your financial future.
theprowersjournal.com
Lydia A. Pacheco – June 21, 1951 – December 25, 2022
A funeral liturgy for longtime Lamar resident, Lydia A. Pacheco will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina presiding. Inurnment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Lydia was born on June 21, 1951 at Mease, New Mexico to Jose...
theprowersjournal.com
Toys for Tots Concludes Christmas 2022
Saturday, December 24th was bright and crisp as the final chapter of this year’s Toys for Tots campaign in Prowers County concluded with a delivery of bikes for area youngsters. “There weren’t as many bike donations this year as in year’s past,” said organizer, Darlene Lopez from the headquarters...
theprowersjournal.com
William R. Lewis – May 24, 1933 – December 21, 2022
William “Bill” Lewis passed away on December 21, 2022, in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 89. Per his request, cremation has taken place. A come and go Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 30, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be at Navajo Cemetery in Oklahoma at a later date. Bill was born on May 24, 1933, in Newton, KS, to Eugene and Mary (Palmer) Lewis.
Comments / 0