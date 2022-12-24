Read full article on original website
VIDEO: WWE Star Possibly Injured At Live Event, Helped From Ring
It can happen at any time. Wrestlers can get injured in any match on any night and there is no way to guarantee someone’s safety. That is the kind of thing that you never want to see unfortunately there are some matches that make getting injured even more possible than others. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again, as a wrestler had to be helped to the back after some issues.
Here’s Looking At You: Wrestling Fans React To Roman Reigns Breaking The Fourth Wall
He has our attention. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years with one of the longest World Title reigns the company has ever seen. As he smashes back one challenger after another, the question has become just who can actually stop him. This time around, it seems that Reigns might have an idea in place for a special move before someone can come against him.
VIDEO: WWE Pays Tribute To 47 Year Old Star On 20th Anniversary Of His Debut
He’s earned it. There is a constant stream of new stars coming into WWE but there is no way of knowing who might be the next breakout star. Back in 2002, WWE had perhaps the most successful rookie class in its history, as several future World Champions joined the promotion in the same year. There was one who did not get the same recognition, though now things might be changing.
One More? 51 Year Old Former WWE And Impact Wrestling Star Would Consider Comeback
Comeback? Wrestling is a unique sport as you do not know when someone might wrap up their career for good. On occasion you will see someone return after a long time away from the ring, even for a one off appearance. It can be fascinating to see someone make a comeback after years away from the ring, and now another former star is teasing a possible return to the ring.
WATCH: WWE And AEW Couple Hit The Weights In The Gym
Crossing company lines. The rise of AEW has changed the wrestling world. After years of WWE dominating the industry, AEW has offered a new platform for the wrestlers and fans to go. There are several prominent stars on the AEW roster, including many former WWE names. A WWE star has now posted a video of herself and her significant other, a member of the AEW roster, getting ready to work.
Slow And Steady: Update On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return
He’s worth the wait. There are all kinds of stars on the modern WWE roster but there is only so much time to spend on them. Various things can keep someone off television and one of the worst is an injury. You never know when someone can be injured and put on the shelf, and now WWE is dealing with an injured star that they are going to treat with some special attention.
Not So Much: WWE Reportedly Makes Change To Wellness Policy, Partially Due To AEW
The new rules. There are all kinds of rules to a wrestling match and all of them come together to make sure everything stays fair. Those rules are pretty easy to figure out and understand and it is notable when one of them is changed. Other parts of wrestling have rules of their own and now one of the more important seems to have been changed as well in a big way.
One More Run? 37 Year Old Former WWE Star Likes Idea Of Facing Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Maybe it’s him. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE over the last two years, holding the Universal Championship since August 2020. During his reign, Reigns has dominated the WWE roster and there have been very few people who have bee able to give him a run for his money. That leaves some former WWE names interested in trying their luck, and now another is interested in giving it a shot.
It Was Messy: Four Top Stars Miss WWE Live Event In “Complete Nightmare”
It can happen to anyone. There are all kinds of events on WWE’s calendar every year, as the company runs its shows all over the country. Some of them are not held in front of television cameras and are just there for the live fans in attendance. That can make for some special moments, but a recent show was memorable for some rather negative reasons.
Almost: WWE Faces Visa Issues Preventing World Champion From Working WrestleMania
They have a plan. Wrestling has a long history of having athletes from other sports coming in to try their hand in the squared circle. It offers an easy concept for fans to grasp and might bring some other fans from the other sport over with them. Now it seems that WWE has their eye on bringing back a champion from another sport who has worked with them in the past.
NXT Results – December 27, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re taped again this week to close out the year. With about five weeks to go before Vengeance Day, there is quite a bit of time to fill and some of that will have to be covered tonight. This week’s show will feature a North American Title match, as Wes Lee defends against Tony D’Angelo. Let’s get to it.
