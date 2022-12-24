MLGW issues boil water advisory, begins rolling blackouts

Memphis Light, Gas & Water has issued a boil water advisory for parts of Southeast Memphis, Germantown and Millington.

Memphis Light, Gas & Water has issued a boil water advisory for parts of Southeast Memphis, Germantown and Millington. (The Daily Memphian file)

MLGW announced late Friday, Dec. 23, that multiple line breaks and production issues had resulted in a significant loss of water pressure in Southeast and north Shelby County. Utility customers in those areas should boil water for three minutes before drinking or consuming it or use bottled water instead.

Southeast Memphis customers within this border are under a boil water advisory. (Courtesy MLGW)

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking but also brushing teeth, food preparation, washing dishes and making ice.

Customers in the impacted areas are also being asked to conserve water usage.

Customers near Millington are also under the area’s boil water notice. (Courtesy MLGW)

MLGW also revised its communications about possible systemwide rolling blackouts early Saturday morning, saying it had not initiated the practice Friday night.

However, the communication said the utility was “preparing for increased risk starting around 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.”

And, early Saturday, the rolling blackouts were implemented after the Tennessee Valley Authority issued a Step 50 Curtailment, requiring all of its customers to curtail energy usage by 5% to 10% of their overall total.

MLGW began rolling blackouts with areas North of Downtown, near the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library and North Germantown. (The MLGW outage map shows the areas affected by the blackouts.)

The blackout plan calls for each area’s service to “be interrupted” for 30 minutes, two to three times a day, on average.

Below are the groupings for the rolling blackouts:

Group 1:

Southwest Memphis, East Memphis (U of M), Arlington, and Hickory Hill

Group 2:

North of Downtown, Main Library Area, and North Germantown

Group 3:

Central Gardens/Midtown, Getwell & 240, South Germantown/Winchester, and East Germantown/West Collierville

Group 4:

McLemore, Rhodes College Area, Presidents Island, East Collierville, North Bartlett, Lakeland, and Shady Grove

Group 5:

Chelsea, Raleigh & Summer, and Parkway Village/BNSF Railway

Group 6:

South Downtown, I40/240, North Frayser, Lamar, Millbranch/240, and Trinity Commons/Cordova

Group 7:

Hacks Cross Rd South of 385, South Millington/Charles Baker Airport Area, Kellogg, South of Wolfchase, and Pidgeon Industrial Park

Group 8:

East Memphis, West of Airport, City of Bartlett, and West Collierville

Group 9:

South Frayser, Millington, Berclair, Raleigh, West Holmes Road, and Mt. Moriah/American Way