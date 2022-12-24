ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gilmer Mirror

Looking back at some of The Texas Tribune’s best reads of 2022

“Looking back at some of The Texas Tribune’s best reads of 2022” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
Jennifer Shuford named commissioner of Texas public health agency

“Jennifer Shuford named commissioner of Texas public health agency” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that...
Texas Weekly Gas Price Update

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.61/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
