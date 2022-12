Earlier this fall, 12 members of the Bowling Green FFA chapter were selected to travel to Indianapolis to attend the 95th annual National FFA Convention and Expo. The members chosen were seniors: Eddie Eschedor, Ethan Helvoigt, Hunter Sockman, Emma Ferguson, Peyton Bosworth, Lindsay Eisel, Kenzie Spangenberg, Laney Crawford, and Madison Carrillo as well as junior members: Drew Thomas and sophomore members: Addie Naus and Averie Crawford. BG FFA traveled to the event with Oak Harbor FFA and Otsego FFA.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO