PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people were arrested in Pueblo on Christmas Eve after a string of robberies. Around 10:45 that morning, police were called to a business on the 4000 block of West Northern Avenue on reports of a strong-armed robbery. Police say that a woman’s purse was stolen from her after being hit by a vehicle. Police add that when they arrived, they realized that the suspects matched the description of suspects involved in another robbery near the area.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO