Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the man who was reportedly shot and killed with an arrow by his roommate. On Dec. 18, officers caught 36-year- old Carlos Trejo trying to break into the Falcon Police substation. According to court documents, Trejo told police he had The post Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow appeared first on KRDO.
Police activity for possible armed suspect situation at Centura St. Francis Hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to a possible armed suspect situation at Centura St. Francis Hospital off Powers and Woodmen. Wednesday, police said they received a call for a possible armed suspect at the hospital, just after 7:45 a.m. Police said responding officers are holding positions in the garden The post Police activity for possible armed suspect situation at Centura St. Francis Hospital appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County taken into custody on I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest of a homicide suspect closed part of I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced southbound I-25 was closed due to police activity between US 85 and Exit 125: Ray Nixon Rd. A...
KKTV
Multiple arrests made by SWAT in Pueblo on Christmas Eve
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people were arrested in Pueblo on Christmas Eve after a string of robberies. Around 10:45 that morning, police were called to a business on the 4000 block of West Northern Avenue on reports of a strong-armed robbery. Police say that a woman’s purse was stolen from her after being hit by a vehicle. Police add that when they arrived, they realized that the suspects matched the description of suspects involved in another robbery near the area.
Man found dead in car on I-25 identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man whose body was found inside a truck on the shoulder of I-25 near the MLK Bypass has been identified, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the El Paso County Coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado of Dallas, Texas. The coroner has […]
KKTV
Hours-long standoff in Fountain prompted evacuations Tuesday, suspect in custody
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police issued an evacuation notice from the area of the the 500 Block of Royalty Place Tuesday morning. They were asking those in the area to leave quickly and to not re-enter until it was safe. Fountain Police posted the following on Facebook at 10:22...
KRDO
On the lookout: Fountain bank robber, theft in Pueblo West
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Surveillance cameras can go a long way in helping to identify crime suspects but they are limited in what they can show. That's why good investigators often develop a talent for seeking out the smaller details in a surveillance clip. Here's your chance to try for...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Howard Homicide Victims Identified
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of two homicide victims who were found in the 4000 block of County Road 4 near Howard on December 21st. Deputies discovered the bodies of 83-year-old Carl Cooper and 75-year-old Susan Cooper after being dispatched to the area for a report of a structure fire.
KRDO
Pueblo County deputy facing DUI charges
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deputy who has been with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office for nine years is now on leave after allegedly getting behind the wheel while intoxicated. Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero told 13 Investigates that an internal investigation into deputy Kenney Garbiso is currently being...
DUI and speed considered factors in North Circle crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single-vehicle crash in the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28. On Wednesday morning at around 12:40 a.m. CSPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash of the 2400 block of North Circle Drive. According to CSPD, the vehicle […]
CSPD responds to a disturbance involving a firearm
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was arrested after Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were called to a residence about a family disturbance involving a firearm. On Sunday, Dec. 25 at around 4:40 p.m. officers were called to the 200 block of North 27th Street in Old Colorado City. According to CSPD when officers arrived […]
CSPD: Man arrested after menacing call at an apartment
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man after a menacing call at an apartment complex. On Sunday, Dec. 25 around 4:25 p.m. police were called to an apartment complex near North Academy Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard. According to CSPD, a neighbor reported another tenant in the complex threatening them […]
KKTV
Police in Colorado Springs looking for man who reportedly threatened to shoot up a McDonald’s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for a man they believe threatened to shoot up a McDonald’s last month. They say the incident happened on Nov. 12 at the McDonald’s at 4801 North Academy Dr. between Austin Bluffs Parkway and N. Union Boulevard. Police...
KKTV
Deadly overnight crash closes a major downtown Colorado Road
WATCH - Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. Updated: 18 hours ago. A teen was killed in Denver. Updated: 18 hours...
YAHOO!
Pueblo woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 killing
A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter, a Class 1 felony, in the death of her former boyfriend. Savannah Mascarenas, 31, was accused of stabbing and killing Daniel Mascarenas in a domestic dispute on Dec. 4, 2021. In court Monday, Savannah Mascarenas admitted to cutting Daniel with a knife, leading...
Man arrested for DUI after leading an El Paso County Sheriff Lieutenant on a brief car chase
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after briefly leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash east of Cimarron Hills. On Dec. 26, just after 1 a.m., an on-duty Sheriff's Patrol Division Lieutenant saw a sedan back into a fuel pump at a convenience store in The post Man arrested for DUI after leading an El Paso County Sheriff Lieutenant on a brief car chase appeared first on KRDO.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in UTV crash on Colorado trail
One person has died and another person was critically injured in a UTV crash that took place on Christmas Day in Colorado Springs, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Officers were deployed to a trail near Barnes Road for an urgent call for assistance at about...
KRDO
Evacuation for police activity in Fountain, near Ronald Reagan Hwy. and Santa Fe Ave.
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A heavy police presence was reported in Fountain Tuesday morning, near Ronald Reagan Hwy. and Santa Fe Ave. According to the Fountain Police Department, law enforcement activity in the 500 block of Royalty Pl. was first reported at 10:35 a.m. Police told KRDO there was someone...
Fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. - On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call regarding a potential harassment incident in the Hatch Circle area.
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso County law enforcement failed the public | MAES
It is time for a thorough investigation into the inadequate response by El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and the El Paso district attorney to the circumstances of the alleged Club Q murderer during a previous confrontation with law enforcement in El Paso County. In 2021, the El Paso County...
