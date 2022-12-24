ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An insider's guide to Arizona's top fishable hotspots

Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
travelness.com

13 Arizona Hikes with Water: Helpful Guide with Photos & Videos

Hiking is one of Arizona’s best outdoor activities, but since several months out of the year can be unbearably hot, it helps to have some water nearby or at the end of your trek. Whether it is a lovely stream, spring, lake, or waterfall, Arizona certainly delivers when it comes to water-based hikes.
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
12news.com

Pleasant stretch of weather abruptly ends as storms head to Arizona

PHOENIX — A fetch of Pacific moisture is about to deliver a series of storm systems starting late Tuesday. Rain will start to move into northern Arizona mid-late Tuesday afternoon. The low deserts will wait until Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the rain to arrive. This setup will translate to a sloppy, wet Wednesday morning commute.
ABC 15 News

Increasing Arizona's water supply

A pipeline from the Midwest. Towing an iceberg from Greenland. Hauling water from the Pacific Northwest. Engineering-wise, experts say all are possible, though not probable. While desalination does seem closer to becoming a reality for Arizona, water experts say there are options that can be worked on today to get more water flowing in the near future.
KSNB Local4

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe in Nebraska. The Arizona man found with the boy is in the Hall County Jail, facing a felony kidnapping and a resisting arrest charge.
azpm.org

Most popular names for Arizona babies

For the third year in a row, Olivia is the most popular name for newborn girls in Arizona and Liam is the most popular name for newborn boys according to the state Department of Health Services. ADHS reported that the 10 most popular names for girls and nine of the...
kawc.org

Baby names change with the times in Arizona

PHOENIX (Capitol Media Services) - New Arizona moms and dads aren't choosing the names for their children this year that their own parent selected for them. New figures from the state Department of Health Services show the names that were most popular a quarter century have all but disappeared from this year's Top 20 list.
kyma.com

Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs files sanctions against Kari Lake

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC) - Democratic Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs has filed for sanctions against her GOP opponent, Kari Lake. The request comes less than 48 hours after a judge ruled against Lake's efforts to have herself declared governor-elect. Hobbs and Maricopa County filed for the sanctions Monday, seeking a little more...
kjzz.org

Arizona now has the highest COVID-19 death rate of any state

Arizona has surpassed Mississippi to become the state with the highest per capita death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first COVID-19 death in Arizona was reported March 20, 2020 and more than 32,000 deaths have followed....
