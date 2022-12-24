Read full article on original website
An insider's guide to Arizona's top fishable hotspots
Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
Census finds Arizona to be a top-5 state for in-migration
Arizona's population grew by 1.3% from July 2021 to July 2022, the spike represents a total of 94,320 new Arizonans over that period.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights
An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching three hovering lights in a triangle formation 300 feet overhead at about 8 p.m. on October 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Rare 'Living Fossil' Creatures Surface In Arizona
The crustaceans "look like little mini-horeshoe crabs with three eyes."
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.
13 Arizona Hikes with Water: Helpful Guide with Photos & Videos
Hiking is one of Arizona’s best outdoor activities, but since several months out of the year can be unbearably hot, it helps to have some water nearby or at the end of your trek. Whether it is a lovely stream, spring, lake, or waterfall, Arizona certainly delivers when it comes to water-based hikes.
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
Pleasant stretch of weather abruptly ends as storms head to Arizona
PHOENIX — A fetch of Pacific moisture is about to deliver a series of storm systems starting late Tuesday. Rain will start to move into northern Arizona mid-late Tuesday afternoon. The low deserts will wait until Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the rain to arrive. This setup will translate to a sloppy, wet Wednesday morning commute.
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
Increasing Arizona's water supply
A pipeline from the Midwest. Towing an iceberg from Greenland. Hauling water from the Pacific Northwest. Engineering-wise, experts say all are possible, though not probable. While desalination does seem closer to becoming a reality for Arizona, water experts say there are options that can be worked on today to get more water flowing in the near future.
Biden administration invests more than $5 million in Arizona drought resiliency projects
PHOENIX — Three Arizona drought resiliency projects will receive more than $5 million in federal grants under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Department of the Interior announced on Thursday. The Biden administration announced an investment of $84.7 million to 36 projects across eight Western states for efforts including groundwater...
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe in Nebraska. The Arizona man found with the boy is in the Hall County Jail, facing a felony kidnapping and a resisting arrest charge.
Most popular names for Arizona babies
For the third year in a row, Olivia is the most popular name for newborn girls in Arizona and Liam is the most popular name for newborn boys according to the state Department of Health Services. ADHS reported that the 10 most popular names for girls and nine of the...
Experts weigh in on the legality of fireworks in Arizona
Getting legal fireworks in Arizona can be tricky. 12News updates you on the legality and potential dangers they possess ahead of New Years.
Arizona’s new dark money law touted as model for other states
WASHINGTON – It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation. “Other states have passed laws that aim...
Changing perceptions of cannabis boost community impact of dispensaries
Cannabis use in Arizona has come a long way. From the early days when the state legalized medical marijuana use and possession in 2010, to recreational use in 2020, and now looking ahead at upcoming milestones, there has been a drastic change in the way cannabis is perceived. About a...
Baby names change with the times in Arizona
PHOENIX (Capitol Media Services) - New Arizona moms and dads aren't choosing the names for their children this year that their own parent selected for them. New figures from the state Department of Health Services show the names that were most popular a quarter century have all but disappeared from this year's Top 20 list.
Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs files sanctions against Kari Lake
PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC) - Democratic Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs has filed for sanctions against her GOP opponent, Kari Lake. The request comes less than 48 hours after a judge ruled against Lake's efforts to have herself declared governor-elect. Hobbs and Maricopa County filed for the sanctions Monday, seeking a little more...
After overwhelming voter OK, political ‘dark money’ law hailed as model
It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation. “Other states have passed laws that aim to address secret...
Arizona now has the highest COVID-19 death rate of any state
Arizona has surpassed Mississippi to become the state with the highest per capita death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first COVID-19 death in Arizona was reported March 20, 2020 and more than 32,000 deaths have followed....
