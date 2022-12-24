Read full article on original website
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of […]
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Patrick A. Kirk
Patrick Albert Kirk, 75, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at his residence at Inniswood Village of the National Church Residences. He was born May 31, 1947 in Cincinnati to the late Herbert Kirk, Jr. and Teresa Mae (Service) Kirk. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1970. He married Karen Sue (Hillyer) Kirk on Dec. 17, 1983, who preceded him in death on April 14, 2003.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Wesley Elijah Shontz Jr.
Wesley Elijah Shontz Jr., 18, of Coshocton passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, after injuries sustained in an auto accident. Wesley was born in Murfreesboro, TN on May 27, 2004, to Wesley E. Shontz Sr. and Shannon R. (Torch) Shontz who survive. He was currently a senior at Buckeye...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Marcella Sue Lowe
Marcella Sue Lowe, 71, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born November 23, 1951 in Cadiz, Ohio to the late John D. Holskey. She was a member of the Otsego Baptist Church, served as President of Katherine Gravitt Circle Missionary Group, before she retired she was a server at Bob Evans in Coshocton, and was a foster grandparent for Coshocton City Schools for many years, which she thoroughly loved.
columbusfreepress.com
Letter to the Editor: Where were the white women?
I am a straight, white woman who lives in the suburbs. I grew up in Columbus, taught in Columbus schools. But, now, I live in the suburbs. I have no friends here. At one time, I had many. We supported each other, babysat each other’s kids. We planned activities. We shared a common routine in life. We were mothers, who needed a connection to another woman that shared our sorrows and successes in this vulnerable time. I was kicked out of the “neighborhood group” when someone (who happened to be a pastor) asked if it was okay to fly his Blue Lives Matter flag. I said no. Part of my explanation referred to minors who had recently been held by CPD in their van, with no water, no parents for hours because they witnessed a crime (June 22, 2021). I asked these suburban mothers how they would feel if it was their child, desperately trying to get them to relate, have empathy for the mothers who were demanding their children be given back. My friends did not defend me. One said “at least they were released.” For fear of retaliation from my new friends, she said that she wouldn't comment further.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Dorothy Jean Sharples Lapp
Dorothy Jean Sharples Lapp, 89, died peacefully at home, December 23, 2022, following a short illness. Dorothy was born August 5, 1933, in Tunnel Hill, Ohio, to the late Ethel and Fred Sharples. She graduated from Warsaw High School in 1951. She also attended Kent State University. Dorothy married Warren...
WHIZ
Students Create Plan for Downtown Zanesville
Several Muskingum University students worked to develop a five year strategic plan for downtown Zanesville. Through the university’s Regional Planning course the students took part in the Appalachian Regional Project, which encourages students to look at job creation, job expansion and further development. Muskingum University presented their finding to...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Mary Margaret “Mickey” Bowers
Mary Margaret “Mickey” Bowers, age 62 of Coshocton passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. She was born on October 25, 1960 in Coshocton to the late Robert Bowers and Mary L. (Guthrie) Bowers, who survives. In her earlier years, Mickey was a stay-at-home mother, taking care of her three daughters; she later worked as a bus aide at Hopewell for 15 years and as an associate at Walmart. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, she loved doing activities with them and had an assortment of Hot Wheels for the children to play with. She also like to collect panda bears and snowmen.
WHIZ
ZPD K-9 Program Receives Donation
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department has had a K-9 program that assists the officers and serves as an ambassador to the community for nearly 20 years. Tuesday, a longtime, downtown business recognized the significance of the program and donated $15,000. Nestle Purina Zanesville Factory Manager Trevor Morgan...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Collin Isaiah Shontz
Collin Isaiah Shontz, 15, of Coshocton passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, after injuries sustained in an auto accident. Collin was born in Dover, Ohio on August 9, 2007, to Wesley E. Shontz Sr. and Shannon R. (Torch) Shontz who survive. He was currently a freshman at River View...
whbc.com
Friends of Newcomerstown Family Set Up GoFundMe Account.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Addison, Abigail, Aerial and Alyssa. The four little girls whose lives as well as those of their parents were snuffed out by fire on Monday. The Newcomerstown tragedy has inspired friends of the family to establish a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
Stark County waitress receives incredible tip from customers before Christmas
ALLIANCE, Ohio — An incredible act of kindness was caught on camera at a mom and pop restaurant in Alliance, with a now viral video showing a waitress getting a Christmas gift a little early this year. Nancy Drakulich has been waiting tables at Heggy's Confectionery for 34 years...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Carol Jean Fisher
Carol Jean Fisher, age 80 of Coshocton, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was born in Crawford, Pennsylvania on August 20, 1942 to the late Loy Richard and Josephine Jewel (Monneyham) Lipps. In 1960, Carol graduated from Conesville High School and on September 10, 1965, she married John...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Take the family out for New Year’s Eve fun
Looking for something fun to do on in Coshocton New Year’s Eve?. Kids America has some great activities for the whole family beginning at 8:30 p.m. and running until 12:30 a.m. and it’s open to everyone. Isaac Bush, executive director said Papa Johns is their pizza sponsor and refreshments are free including pizza, drinks and chips. They will have bounce houses from the local Bouncing Around as well as organized games and contests throughout the evening or come and play basketball, volleyball, frisbee toss, shoot outs on the soccer field and of course the inflatables.
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Ohio. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Ohio. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
wtuz.com
Officials Disturbed by String of Fatal Fires
Nick McWilliams reporting – Coming out of an uncharacteristically cold Christmas weekend, the state of Ohio saw record-setting numbers of fatal fires. Fires have occurred for a variety of reasons, with some, including one in Newcomerstown that claimed the lives of a family of six, being attributed to supplemental heat sources.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus lawyers demand compensation for Latitude 525 tenants as dozens remain in shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cold temperatures and frozen pipes lead to more heartaches for tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25. City crews evacuated the towers on Christmas Day due to a water main break. Dozens remained in a temporary shelter Monday organized by the American Red Cross.
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Gabby
ZANESVILLE, OH- The new year is approaching and you could start it off by adding a new member to your family. This week’s Dog of the Week doesn’t know a stranger and would love to spend time getting you into shape, by getting you outdoors. Gabby is a 5-year-old terrier mix. She’s spayed and rides well in the car. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid discussed more about Gabby and what she likes to do for fun.
columbusfreepress.com
Ohio Republicans squash "life-saving" common sense gun ordinances
On a warm night in October, a small parade of all colors and ages worked their way down a Sullivant Avenue sidewalk on the west side of Columbus in the setting sunlight. At the lead was a young girl, holding up a cardboard placard with the smiling picture of James Johnson III. In 2020, the 29-year-old was ambushed by gunfire as he walked out of a nearby gas station. His murder remains unsolved and his mother is unwavering for answers.
