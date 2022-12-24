Read full article on original website
Winter weather, wind chill advisories extended for Metro Detroit as deep freeze refuses to loosen its grip
A Winter Weather Advisory that was set to expire early Saturday morning was instead extended by meteorologists – and a new one added –after experts said bitter cold and high winds in Southeast Michigan continue to pose a “threat to life or property.”
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
WTOL-TV
Auto repair shop engulfed in flames early Wednesday
This happened at D3 Automotive on West Summit Street in Pettisville. One male got out safely.
bgindependentmedia.org
Where the sidewalks end … walkability in BG affected by lack of sidewalks in some areas
Making Bowling Green more “walkable” is a goal of the city’s proposed zoning code update. Allowing small businesses to coexist next to homes in residential areas has been pinpointed as one way to promote walkability. But the amenity most likely to encourage walkability – sidewalks – remain...
13abc.com
TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report. According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.
WTOL-TV
Names released of victims killed in 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified three of the four people killed in a devastating 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday. Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon; Emma L. Smith, 19, of Webberville, Mich.; and Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo, were killed in the crash, an OSHP spokesperson said Sunday night.
WFMJ.com
Earthquake recorded in Northwest Ohio
People awake in a Northwestern Ohio community early Thursday may have felt the earth move. The US Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded at around 3:30 a.m. about six miles South Southwest of Fostoria, Ohio. 21 News contacted a Fostoria Police dispatcher who said she felt...
bgindependentmedia.org
Joseph Pauken
It is with profound sadness that we announce Joseph Gregory “Ted” Pauken, age 35, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away December 26, 2022 following a short but valiant battle with cancer. Joe was born in Toledo on September 3, 1987 and raised near Custar, later graduating from Bowling Green...
TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
