ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Twitter restores #ThereIsHelp suicide prevention feature following pressure from campaign groups, report says

By Ryan Hogg
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXgpY_0jtV2SWr00
Elon Musk has made sweeping changes to Twitter since his $44 billion acquisition went through in October.

Getty Images

  • Twitter restored a suicide prevention feature that was removed earlier this week, per Reuters.
  • The function disappeared this week, with Twitter's safety head saying it was working on a replacement.
  • A former member of its safety board called the removal of the function "profoundly disturbing."

Twitter has restored its suicide prevention feature following pressure from campaign groups, after Elon Musk quietly ordered the removal of the feature in recent days, Reuters reported.

The news agency reported the #ThereIsHelp feature, which appeared when users viewed certain content, had disappeared from Twitter this week.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters its removal was ordered by Musk.

Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of trust and safety, had since told Reuters in an email that "we have been fixing and revamping our prompts. They were just temporarily removed while we do that. We expect to have them back up next week."

The immediate restoration comes ahead of Irwin's expected schedule, and follows a backlash from advocacy groups and former members of the company's safety board.

The #ThereIsHelp feature was used by introduced by Twitter before Musk's $44 billion takeover. It sought to give users credible information related to topics including HIV, mental health and suicide prevention, vaccines, and gender-based violence.

Online safety campaigner Damar Juniarto, co-founder of SAFEnet, pointed out on Friday that the prompt was no longer appearing on Twitter in relation to these topics, voicing his concerns.

AIDS United , a non-profit, told Reuters that its website received about 70 referrals a day through the feature. Since its removal, it said that number had fallen to just 14.

The body said it had been taken by surprise by the removal of the feature.

Irwin told Reuters that Twitter was trying to mirror structures used by tech giants like Google and Facebook, which moves to redirect users to official resource providers such as government hotlines.

"We know these prompts are useful in many cases and just want to make sure they are functioning properly and continue to be relevant," she said.

But Eirliani A Rahman, who recently left Twitter's trust and safety council, told Reuters the move was "extremely disconcerting and profoundly disturbing." She added that even if the purpose was a revamp, "normally you would be working on it in parallel, not removing it."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Related
TheDailyBeast

Twitter’s Ex-Safety Head Flees Home After Musk’s Child Sexualization Smears: Report

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, left his home over threats stirred up by Elon Musk’s targeted smear campaign against him in recent days, CNN reported Monday, citing a source close to the matter. Roth’s departure from his home comes just days after Musk falsely implied that Roth, who is gay, had advocated for the sexualization of children in the past. On Saturday, Musk shared an excerpt from Roth’s 300-page 2016 PhD dissertation on Grindr, titled “Gay Data.” Alongside the snippet, in which Roth suggested that “safety strategies” should be crafted to protect queer youth who choose to use the app, Musk wrote, “Looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis.” Deployment of the anti-LGBTQ+ trope that conflates queer identity with sympathy to pedophilia is a favorite smear tactic of far-right and conspiracy theorist circles. Though Roth had been the target of fierce criticism, largely from Musk’s disciples, since he quit Twitter in the early days of the billionaire’s takeover, the threats against him “escalated exponentially” following Musk’s baseless claim, CNN reported.Read it at CNN
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

796K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy