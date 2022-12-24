(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Ipswich Girls’ Basketball Coach Chris Tolios – Younger Players Coming Through

Read full article on original website
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Winthrop High School Hockey Coach Dale Dunbar – Vikings Can Score, But Defense Leads the Way
WINTHROP – Winthrop High School hockey coach Dale Dunbar is also an NHL agent. On Tuesday, in an interview with MSO Sports, he reviewed the most recent Vikings victory, a 6-2 win over Grafton (4-1), a team that had scored 24 goals in its first 4 games; previewed what’s planned for the Vikings (3-0-1) this week with no game scheduled; and critiqued the play of the Bruins in general, and in particular, Taylor Hall.
Tuesday’s High School Basketball Scores (Game Stories from the Boston Globe): Beverly, Lynn English, Lynn Classical Boys All Win
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Merrimack College, North Andover. Junior forward Ryder Frost erupted for 38 points and 20 rebounds for the Panthers (2-2) in the first round of the Commonwealth Motors Classic at Merrimack College. Beverly will play Andover or Methuen in the semifinals Wednesday. Lynn English 98, KIPP...
Hamilton Wenham’s Athletic Department Announces New Head Girls Lacrosse Coach – Emily Leland
Coach Leland gained coaching experience through her time with Charlestown Lacrosse and, most recently, as a coach in the Hamilton-Wenham Youth Lacrosse program.Coach Leland has quite a pedigree in the sport of Lacrosse. She was a four-year Varsity player at Washington and Lee University in Virginia under Coach Jan Hathorn, who was just recently inducted into the Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Hall of Fame. In her Senior year, Coach Leland helped lead the Generals (it was meant to be) to an Old Dominion Athletic Conference Title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – North Shore Today: Lynnfield Christmas Morning Fire Displaces Family – Rockport Woman Honored – Community Notes, Photos & Sports Schedule
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 5 to 14 mph. Increasing clouds, with a low around 19. Calm wind. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Northeast Metro Tech Senior Sebastian Cadavid Recognized as Heart saver Hero – Administered CPR in Saugus
WAKEFIELD — When Northeast senior Sebastian Cadavid walked into the Wendy’s in Saugus for a Biggie Bag last summer, he didn’t expect he’d wind up with a citation for saving a life, but that’s exactly what happened. Cadavid was recognized this fall by the American...
Nahant’s Johnson Elementary School Restarts Band Program – Holiday Concert Returns
NAHANT — After three years of indoor singing and trumpets, trombones, flutes and clarinets being restricted. from being played, these opportunities are being relaunched at the Johnson School. This October the school hired a choral music teacher and alum of the school, Carol Hanson. Over the past several weeks she has supported a Veteran’s Day concert and has been preparing the students for its first Holiday Concert in several years.
Georgetown Fire Department Collects over 3,500 Toys for Toys for Tots Fundraiser
GEORGETOWN — Acting Chief Chuck Savage is very pleased to announce that, thanks to the generous spirit of residents and the business community, Georgetown firefighters collected a total of 3,539 toys for Toys for Tots during the holiday season. On Sunday, Dec. 4, members of the Fire Department, accompanied...
Merrimac Fire Department Battles 2-Alarm House Fire
MERRIMAC — Chief Larry Fisher reports that the Merrimac Fire Department battled a house fire on Monday morning. Firefighters responded to 63 Church St., a 2.5 story wood frame multi-family house at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday. The first arriving units had a smoke condition, and the crew identified smoke coming from the common wall between two homes. Multiple fire hydrants were malfunctioning, likely due to the cold, but fire department procedures were followed and with water on board the arriving trucks, the firefighting effort was not adversely affected.
