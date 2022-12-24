“It’s About Tradition” - Why This RI Couple Bakes Hundreds of Ricotta Cookies Each Year

Read full article on original website
rimonthly.com
Cozy and Relaxing Wintertime Stays in Rhode Island
Formerly the Providence Biltmore, this landmark locale is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Redesigned rooms bursting with old-school charm pay homage to Providence’s history and are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities. Get pampered in one of the Norwich Spa’s ten treatment rooms, hair salon, manicure and pedicure stations, sauna or relaxation rooms. Just reading the range of massages is relaxing: hot stones, deep tissue, exfoliation, anti-aging, the Mommy to Be and more. 11 Dorrance St., Providence, 401-421-0700, graduatehotels.com/providence.
Turnto10.com
Warwick mayor seeks out 10-year-old girl for unexpected donation to Christmas display
(WJAR) — The mayor of Warwick recently made it his mission to find a ten year-old who went out of her way to do something nice for those struggling. Even before becoming mayor, Frank Picozzi has always had a love for Christmas. That love shines through when it comes...
Turnto10.com
Community Christmas dinner offers a meal and camaraderie in East Providence
(WJAR) — A holiday celebration in East Providence helped bring some Christmas cheer to the less fortunate on Sunday. The Christmas Day meal has been put on by a small group of people for seven years. They wanted to make sure people had a place to stay warm and...
This is the best restaurant in Massachusetts, according to Guy Fieri
When it comes to eating good food across the country, Guy Fieri knows a thing or two!
newportthisweek.com
Winning Artwork for Middletown Holiday Cards Celebrated
The Town of Middletown celebrated with the winners of the “Holiday Card Art” contest last week. At an intimate gathering Dec. 21 in Town Hall, Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and others applauded everyone who participated in this year’s event, which featured a “Middletown Landmarks” around the holidays theme.
Wayland Bakery in Providence to close
A famous bakery in Providence is closing on Saturday after nearly 100 years in business.
rimonthly.com
Westerly Native Explores Grief, Healing in New Poetry Collection
Briana Turnbull knows that healing isn’t a destination — it’s an ongoing process, one that often takes place over a lifetime. The Westerly native explores the nature of grief and recovery in Heal, a new poetry collection due out from London-based Olympia Publishers in February. It’s the first book for Turnbull, who writes under the pen name Briana Elizabeth and graduated from the Parsons School of Design. She now lives and works in marketing in New York City.
NECN
Small But Mighty-Good Burgers at Little Joint in Providence's ‘Little Italy'
New England is home to several Italian neighborhoods with outstanding restaurants and food shops. There are smaller sections in places like South Medford and New Haven and full-blown multi-block areas like Boston’s North End and the Federal Hill section of Providence. The North End and Federal Hill aren’t only...
ABC6.com
Want to get rid of your Christmas tree? Rhode Island wants it to help ‘improve river habitats’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Now that Christmas is over, are you looking to get rid of your tree? Well, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management wants it. The Department of Environmental Management is again teaming up with the Rhode Island Chapter of Trout Unlimited on a habitat restoration program called, “Trees for Trout.”
providencedailydose.com
Free Zoo Admission
(12.27) Enjoy free admission to the Roger Williams Park Zoo this Tuesday when you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. The event lasts five hours, but the zoo remains open. The holiday lights are still up through the end of the month. From FB Event page:
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Animal Shelter News
I'm happy to report that several cats at the Rehoboth Animal Shelter got new homes for Christmas. Fluffy is still waiting, however. He is a large, dark tabby cat, a neutered male with something of a Maine Coon appearance. Fluffy enjoys the company of other cats and also loves human laps. This handsome boy is about nine months old and waiting for his forever home.
johnstonsunrise.net
Looking to ring in the New Year?
2022 is nearing its conclusion and before we know it, 2023 will be here and we’ll be in the thick of it. With the new year, there’s obvious resolutions and goals accented by hopes and aspirations. There’s also the feeling of making the upcoming 12 months better than the previous 12 or wanting to carry on a period of success into the next cycle. Regardless of how you feel, a good way to ring in the new year is by going out and having some fun until the ball drops and perhaps even afterwards. There’s lots of ways to accomplish this around Rhode Island, so here are a few options to consider if you’re looking to party it up on New Year’s Eve.
fallriverreporter.com
Swansea teen doesn’t let difficult diagnosis stop her from smiling and Make-A-Wish is giving her a new reason to grin
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI— A local teen has had a rough go of it from a young age. Her diagnosis hasn’t stop her from smiling though and Make-A-Wish is giving her a new reason to grin. Last week, 17-year-old Julia McMullen of Swansea got quite the surprise when she...
Turnto10.com
Viral shark image, Hollywood couple got your attention in 2022
A viral shark image, Providence highways underwater, and a Hollywood power couple dining in Rhode Island were among the most-clicked stories on turnto10.com in 2022. Here's a list of 10 of our top stories from the past year:. Site where remains discovered harkens back to 'Sparkle City' days in Central...
Family Who Nearly Lost Wrentham Teenager In Car Crash Reunites For Christmas
A Wrentham teenager who was almost killed in a car crash earlier this month, got a special Christmas visit from his family while recuperating in the hospital. Landen Gibson, age 17, along with three other classmates, were hospitalized following a single-car crash on Cowell Stree…
nrinow.news
Tree disposal, Stop the Bleed: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week
The North Smithfield Department of Public Works notes that pickup of live Christmas trees will take place next week on residents regular trash day. Starting on Saturday, Jan. 7, the DPW facility on Quaker Highway will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for recycling and tree drop off. All trees must be free of ornaments, tinsel, lights and cannot be in plastic bags.
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
La Salette holds 70th Christmas light display
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A more than half-century old tradition continued in Attleboro Sunday. The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette held its 70th Christmas Festival of Lights, which is made up of over 400,000 lights. “We have come here for the last 15 years,” said Newport resident Marvin Argueta, who was visiting […]
Turnto10.com
Burst frozen pipes leave water damage in 2 Warwick schools
(WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick Public Schools confirmed frozen pipes burst at two Warwick schools, leaving the buildings with water damage. Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told NBC 10 News a few pipes burst at Pilgrim High School and Wyman Elementary School. Video from inside of Pilgrim High School shows...
ABC6.com
New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Warwick this weekend
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick will host a New Year’s Eve fireworks display this weekend. The celebration will take place Saturday at Rocky Point, with fireworks starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks, raffles, and a DJ will be at the event from 2:30 pm to...
