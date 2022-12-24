ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odenton, MD

Bay Weekly

A Hidden Animal

Several years ago, just before sunrise, I drove past a drainage pond in Edgewater and caught a glimpse of a shadowy dog-like animal sneaking along the inside of the fence. I pulled over and watched as a gray fox hunted for frogs along the water’s edge, but I was not able to get a photo. In my usual determined fashion, I returned to the spot four times but never saw the animal again.
EDGEWATER, MD
Wbaltv.com

BWI-Marshall travelers upset over Southwest flight cancellations, delays finding luggage

LINTHICUM, Md. — Travel troubles continued Tuesday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport amidwidespread cancellations at Southwest Airlines, leaving travelers stranded and stressed. Southwest has taken the brunt of the flight cancellations and delays. On Monday, long lines clogged the Southwest ticketing area in the BWI-Marshall concourse. According to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile

WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo

Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
BUFFALO, NY
BmoreArt Magazine

BmoreArt’s Picks: December 27 – January 2

This Week: Yay museums! Baltimore has so many great ones. Get out of the house and have an indoor stroll around an exhibition, some of which will be closing early next year. Be sure to check hours as the holidays have affected open times. BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Roggenart bakery to open 2 new locations in 2023

COLUMBIA, Md. — Milk, butter and eggs -- these simple and increasingly expensive food staples are the driving force behind plans by co-owners Nem Popov and Brody Tennant to expand Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe to two more locations in greater Baltimore. The Howard County bakery chain --...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore’s Hottest Houses of 2022

Real estate in 2022 was all over the place. The year started strong, with houses going on and off the market in a few days, and sometimes, a few hours. I would frequently write a story about a house on Monday to submit at noon on Tuesday, and when I would double check to see the status, the house would have been sold! It was a seller’s market with low interest rates, low inventory and high demand.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire

CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County shopping center sells for $5.7M

ARBUTUS, Md. — A Baltimore County shopping center has traded hands for $5.7 million. Video above: New food options coming to west Baltimore at The Mill on North (Story) East Drive Shopping Center, a 65,155-square-foot office and retail property in Arbutus, sold last week to a private buyer, according to Gil Neuman and Neuman Commercial Group, which brokered the sale.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Chicago

Amtrak passengers stuck at Union Station after train to D.C. canceled over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Amtrak passengers headed to Washington, D.C., have been stuck at Union Station for two days. Latonya Moyer said she was traveling to D.C. from San Francisco, when bad weather and equipment issues canceled the trip on Saturday.She said she and other passengers have spent hours since then inside the train station.Amtrak offered them food vouchers, but because of the Christmas holiday, everything was closed, so people were stuck at Union Station with nothing to eat or drink.Amtrak later gave them vouchers to stay at a local hotel, but they still don't know when their train will be ready to leave."We're not asking for miracles, we just want to go home with the tickets that we paid for months ago, and they're not telling us anything. So what are we supposed to do?" Moyer said.An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed service on the Capital Limited line from Chicago to D.C. has been canceled because of equipment issues and ongoing weather conditions on the East Coast.
WASHINGTON, DC
abc27 News

Southwest passengers at BWI have no flights until New Year’s Eve

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDCW/WHTM) — Southwest Airlines canceled all its flights for Monday night at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, causing many to leave after hearing that the earliest date they could board a plane with the airline was New Year’s Eve. An employee said that the scene at baggage claim was worse than the line […]
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Taking a tour of where Maryland road signs are made

Hi Everyone!This is another theme week for "Where's Marty?" As a wrap-up of the year, K2 and I sat down and discussed our five favorite places. What do we tell people when they ask us what we enjoyed seeing in 2022 on "WM?" And almost every time we start the discussion with, "The Maryland Department of Highway's Sign Shop " in Hanover. (It is to the South side of BWI-Marshall.)It is a large open space building that houses a library of signs already made, and a shop that, this year alone, will have made over 10,000 street, directional and warning signs. EVERY road sign...
MARYLAND STATE
luxury-houses.net

Listing $9.497M, This Residence Integrates Timeless Elements of Neoclassical Design with a Distinctly Modern Edge in Mc Lean, VA

The Residence in Mc Lean is unquestionably beautiful riverfront estate focusing on quality and sustainability, now available for sale. This home located at 620 Rivercrest Dr, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 12,606 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703.785.7820) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Mc Lean.
MCLEAN, VA

