Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
This Baltimore Diner Chain Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says
Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners, including several in Maryland, taking viewers to Flavortown in his popular Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Mashed has compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners, and for Maryland, flavortown is in Baltimore at Miss Shirley's Cafe. "The destination...
Bay Weekly
A Hidden Animal
Several years ago, just before sunrise, I drove past a drainage pond in Edgewater and caught a glimpse of a shadowy dog-like animal sneaking along the inside of the fence. I pulled over and watched as a gray fox hunted for frogs along the water’s edge, but I was not able to get a photo. In my usual determined fashion, I returned to the spot four times but never saw the animal again.
Wbaltv.com
BWI-Marshall travelers upset over Southwest flight cancellations, delays finding luggage
LINTHICUM, Md. — Travel troubles continued Tuesday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport amidwidespread cancellations at Southwest Airlines, leaving travelers stranded and stressed. Southwest has taken the brunt of the flight cancellations and delays. On Monday, long lines clogged the Southwest ticketing area in the BWI-Marshall concourse. According to...
WJLA
Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile
WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
"Brave effort": Teen boy tries to rescue friend from Severna Park frozen river
A young teen jumped into a frozen creek in the Severna Park area yesterday to try to rescue his friend, who had fallen in the water.
WTOP
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
BmoreArt’s Picks: December 27 – January 2
This Week: Yay museums! Baltimore has so many great ones. Get out of the house and have an indoor stroll around an exhibition, some of which will be closing early next year. Be sure to check hours as the holidays have affected open times. BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly...
Wbaltv.com
Roggenart bakery to open 2 new locations in 2023
COLUMBIA, Md. — Milk, butter and eggs -- these simple and increasingly expensive food staples are the driving force behind plans by co-owners Nem Popov and Brody Tennant to expand Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe to two more locations in greater Baltimore. The Howard County bakery chain --...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore’s Hottest Houses of 2022
Real estate in 2022 was all over the place. The year started strong, with houses going on and off the market in a few days, and sometimes, a few hours. I would frequently write a story about a house on Monday to submit at noon on Tuesday, and when I would double check to see the status, the house would have been sold! It was a seller’s market with low interest rates, low inventory and high demand.
Wbaltv.com
18-year-old Baltimore man struck by pickup truck in Brooklyn Park dies
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — An 18-year-old Baltimore man was struck and killed in Brooklyn Park early Christmas morning. Anne Arundel County police said a pickup truck traveling east on Church Street near Liberty Terrace around 3:30 a.m. Sunday struck Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, who stepped into the road. Police said...
Firefighters battle fire at two-story rowhome in Federal Hill neighborhood
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City firefighters put out a fire early Tuesday in the Federal Hill neighborhood.Crews responded to the fire at a two-story rowhome on E. Churchill Street.Light Street was blocked from Hamburg to Montgomery streets.No injuries were reported.Investigators have not said what caused the fire.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County shopping center sells for $5.7M
ARBUTUS, Md. — A Baltimore County shopping center has traded hands for $5.7 million. Video above: New food options coming to west Baltimore at The Mill on North (Story) East Drive Shopping Center, a 65,155-square-foot office and retail property in Arbutus, sold last week to a private buyer, according to Gil Neuman and Neuman Commercial Group, which brokered the sale.
Amtrak passengers stuck at Union Station after train to D.C. canceled over the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Amtrak passengers headed to Washington, D.C., have been stuck at Union Station for two days. Latonya Moyer said she was traveling to D.C. from San Francisco, when bad weather and equipment issues canceled the trip on Saturday.She said she and other passengers have spent hours since then inside the train station.Amtrak offered them food vouchers, but because of the Christmas holiday, everything was closed, so people were stuck at Union Station with nothing to eat or drink.Amtrak later gave them vouchers to stay at a local hotel, but they still don't know when their train will be ready to leave."We're not asking for miracles, we just want to go home with the tickets that we paid for months ago, and they're not telling us anything. So what are we supposed to do?" Moyer said.An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed service on the Capital Limited line from Chicago to D.C. has been canceled because of equipment issues and ongoing weather conditions on the East Coast.
Southwest passengers at BWI have no flights until New Year’s Eve
BALTIMORE, Md. (WDCW/WHTM) — Southwest Airlines canceled all its flights for Monday night at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, causing many to leave after hearing that the earliest date they could board a plane with the airline was New Year’s Eve. An employee said that the scene at baggage claim was worse than the line […]
Where's Marty? Taking a tour of where Maryland road signs are made
Hi Everyone!This is another theme week for "Where's Marty?" As a wrap-up of the year, K2 and I sat down and discussed our five favorite places. What do we tell people when they ask us what we enjoyed seeing in 2022 on "WM?" And almost every time we start the discussion with, "The Maryland Department of Highway's Sign Shop " in Hanover. (It is to the South side of BWI-Marshall.)It is a large open space building that houses a library of signs already made, and a shop that, this year alone, will have made over 10,000 street, directional and warning signs. EVERY road sign...
Large ice patch causing problems in N. Baltimore neighborhood
Imagine walking outside to get in your car parked in front of your house only to find it stuck in a patch of ice. Looks like you're going nowhere.
Baltimore woman wins second-highest prize from 'Lady Luck' scratch-off
A Baltimore woman has won $250,000 thanks to the 'Lady Luck' scratch-off ticket. The prize is the second-highest from the scratcher.
luxury-houses.net
Listing $9.497M, This Residence Integrates Timeless Elements of Neoclassical Design with a Distinctly Modern Edge in Mc Lean, VA
The Residence in Mc Lean is unquestionably beautiful riverfront estate focusing on quality and sustainability, now available for sale. This home located at 620 Rivercrest Dr, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 12,606 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703.785.7820) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Mc Lean.
