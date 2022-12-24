Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
10 Must Try Rhode Island Foods
Can you call a visit to Philadelphia complete without trying a cheese steak or a soft pretzel? Can you go to Maryland and not eat crab cakes? What about New Orleans? If you go to New Orleans without having beignets at Cafe du Monde, you are missing a vital piece of the experience. Trying local or regional foods is a big part of traveling.
rimonthly.com
Cozy and Relaxing Wintertime Stays in Rhode Island
Formerly the Providence Biltmore, this landmark locale is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Redesigned rooms bursting with old-school charm pay homage to Providence’s history and are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities. Get pampered in one of the Norwich Spa’s ten treatment rooms, hair salon, manicure and pedicure stations, sauna or relaxation rooms. Just reading the range of massages is relaxing: hot stones, deep tissue, exfoliation, anti-aging, the Mommy to Be and more. 11 Dorrance St., Providence, 401-421-0700, graduatehotels.com/providence.
rimonthly.com
9 Outdoor Winter Activities in Rhode Island
These fun outdoor activities will have you ready to happily embrace the cold rather than run from it. Local powder junkies can wander in a winter wonderland at Chafee Preserve in North Kingstown, Colt State Park in Bristol or Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge in Middletown (spot the snowy owl for extra credit). The dedicated paths and stunning views give you the space to explore for hours outdoors with friends, or you can find your own intimate spot among the arbors.
nrinow.news
Abundant turkeys: Once dwindling, wild bird population thrives in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – At dawn or dusk, driving or strolling down most any suburban or rural northern Rhode Island road, one might spot a hungry family of turkeys searching for something to eat and hear their melodic, “gobble-gobble,” or even witness a burst of silky brown, gray, and blue as they flap their iridescent feathers in flight into the trees.
GoLocalProv
“Better Communication” Demanded From DOT by State Rep on Pell Bridge Realignment Project
Rhode Island State Rep. Lauren H. Carson is demanding that Department of Transportation officials "do a better job" communicating to the public about the day-to-day changes to traffic patterns. Carson issued the call to action after major temporary changes to the traffic pattern around the Pell Newport Bridge began last...
GoLocalProv
Liz Catucci — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Liz Catucci has been a bit of a change agent in transforming the largest business group in the northern part of Rhode Island. She was named President and CEO of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce in September of 2019. Functionally, she had six months at the helm before...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island
Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Want to get rid of your Christmas tree? Rhode Island wants it to help ‘improve river habitats’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Now that Christmas is over, are you looking to get rid of your tree? Well, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management wants it. The Department of Environmental Management is again teaming up with the Rhode Island Chapter of Trout Unlimited on a habitat restoration program called, “Trees for Trout.”
iheart.com
Ames Department Stores Coming To State In '24
A former department store with multiple locations in Rhode Island is making a comeback. Ames was originally headquartered in Rocky Hill, Connecticut and went out of business in 2002. The company bringing the Ames store back, Cross Moline Ventures, says the first franchises will not be in Rhode Island, but...
This is the best restaurant in Massachusetts, according to Guy Fieri
When it comes to eating good food across the country, Guy Fieri knows a thing or two!
Turnto10.com
Over a dozen Rhode Island schools to receive major upgrades
(WJAR) — Major upgrades will soon be coming to more than a dozen schools across Rhode Island. $330 million has been approved for a school construction project that will go to four Rhode Island school districts. Improvements will be seen across 13 different schools. "We're really excited to announce...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
GoLocalProv
Residential Properties Names Brunelle Chief Strategy Officer
Residential Properties Ltd., Rhode Island’s leading real estate company, announced that Brandyn Brunelle has joined the Executive Team as its Chief Strategy Officer. Brunelle comes to RPL with a professional skill set based on a variety of roles and leadership positions. For almost five years, he was Chief Creative...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Commerce Honored as “Economic Development Agency of the Year”
The Rhode Island Executive Office of Commerce was honored as the Economic Development Agency of the Year at the 2022 Go Global Awards. The Go Global Awards celebrate the companies and organizations that are driving the global economy forward through innovations, technologies and strategies. The Awards are presented by the International Trade Council, a non-profit organization comprised of more than 418 professional organizations in 176 countries that provides services to government trade agencies, chambers of commerce, export councils, business associations and corporations from around the world.
GoLocalProv
Lt. Michael Casey — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Lt. Michael Casey was the State Trooper who initiated the investigation into contaminated soil dumped in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island. The dumping by the lead contractor of the 6/10 project — Barletta Heavy Division — took place under the supervision of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
Turnto10.com
Minimum wage goes up in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on January 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The minimum wages in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts will increase at the start of the new year. On Jan. 1, Rhode Island's minimum wage will go up from $12.25 an hour to $13 an hour. The change is the result of legislation passed in...
Gorbea leaving politics, will take research role
Nellie Gorbea will end her tenure as Rhode Island's secretary of state in January — leaving politics for a new role.
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
johnstonsunrise.net
Looking to ring in the New Year?
2022 is nearing its conclusion and before we know it, 2023 will be here and we’ll be in the thick of it. With the new year, there’s obvious resolutions and goals accented by hopes and aspirations. There’s also the feeling of making the upcoming 12 months better than the previous 12 or wanting to carry on a period of success into the next cycle. Regardless of how you feel, a good way to ring in the new year is by going out and having some fun until the ball drops and perhaps even afterwards. There’s lots of ways to accomplish this around Rhode Island, so here are a few options to consider if you’re looking to party it up on New Year’s Eve.
Here’s why Gov. Charlie Baker took the job as NCAA president
Gov. Charlie Baker, who has just days remaining in the corner office, admits he could have found an “easier” next role than serving as president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association during an inflection point for college sports and student athletes. When Sam Kennedy, the Red Sox CEO...
