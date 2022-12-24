ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

techaiapp.com

10 Must Try Rhode Island Foods

Can you call a visit to Philadelphia complete without trying a cheese steak or a soft pretzel? Can you go to Maryland and not eat crab cakes? What about New Orleans? If you go to New Orleans without having beignets at Cafe du Monde, you are missing a vital piece of the experience. Trying local or regional foods is a big part of traveling.
MARYLAND STATE
rimonthly.com

Cozy and Relaxing Wintertime Stays in Rhode Island

Formerly the Providence Biltmore, this landmark locale is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Redesigned rooms bursting with old-school charm pay homage to Providence’s history and are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities. Get pampered in one of the Norwich Spa’s ten treatment rooms, hair salon, manicure and pedicure stations, sauna or relaxation rooms. Just reading the range of massages is relaxing: hot stones, deep tissue, exfoliation, anti-aging, the Mommy to Be and more. 11 Dorrance St., Providence, 401-421-0700, graduatehotels.com/providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

9 Outdoor Winter Activities in Rhode Island

These fun outdoor activities will have you ready to happily embrace the cold rather than run from it. Local powder junkies can wander in a winter wonderland at Chafee Preserve in North Kingstown, Colt State Park in Bristol or Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge in Middletown (spot the snowy owl for extra credit). The dedicated paths and stunning views give you the space to explore for hours outdoors with friends, or you can find your own intimate spot among the arbors.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Liz Catucci — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Liz Catucci has been a bit of a change agent in transforming the largest business group in the northern part of Rhode Island. She was named President and CEO of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce in September of 2019. Functionally, she had six months at the helm before...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
iheart.com

Ames Department Stores Coming To State In '24

A former department store with multiple locations in Rhode Island is making a comeback. Ames was originally headquartered in Rocky Hill, Connecticut and went out of business in 2002. The company bringing the Ames store back, Cross Moline Ventures, says the first franchises will not be in Rhode Island, but...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Over a dozen Rhode Island schools to receive major upgrades

(WJAR) — Major upgrades will soon be coming to more than a dozen schools across Rhode Island. $330 million has been approved for a school construction project that will go to four Rhode Island school districts. Improvements will be seen across 13 different schools. "We're really excited to announce...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Residential Properties Names Brunelle Chief Strategy Officer

Residential Properties Ltd., Rhode Island’s leading real estate company, announced that Brandyn Brunelle has joined the Executive Team as its Chief Strategy Officer. Brunelle comes to RPL with a professional skill set based on a variety of roles and leadership positions. For almost five years, he was Chief Creative...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island Commerce Honored as “Economic Development Agency of the Year”

The Rhode Island Executive Office of Commerce was honored as the Economic Development Agency of the Year at the 2022 Go Global Awards. The Go Global Awards celebrate the companies and organizations that are driving the global economy forward through innovations, technologies and strategies. The Awards are presented by the International Trade Council, a non-profit organization comprised of more than 418 professional organizations in 176 countries that provides services to government trade agencies, chambers of commerce, export councils, business associations and corporations from around the world.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Lt. Michael Casey — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Lt. Michael Casey was the State Trooper who initiated the investigation into contaminated soil dumped in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island. The dumping by the lead contractor of the 6/10 project — Barletta Heavy Division — took place under the supervision of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

Looking to ring in the New Year?

2022 is nearing its conclusion and before we know it, 2023 will be here and we’ll be in the thick of it. With the new year, there’s obvious resolutions and goals accented by hopes and aspirations. There’s also the feeling of making the upcoming 12 months better than the previous 12 or wanting to carry on a period of success into the next cycle. Regardless of how you feel, a good way to ring in the new year is by going out and having some fun until the ball drops and perhaps even afterwards. There’s lots of ways to accomplish this around Rhode Island, so here are a few options to consider if you’re looking to party it up on New Year’s Eve.
PROVIDENCE, RI

