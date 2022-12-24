ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Noodles & Company to open on Monroe Street Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's first Noodles & Company is set to open Tuesday in west Toledo. It will occupy the former Moe's Southwest Grill at 5299 Monroe St. nearby the Flanders Road intersection and across the street from Mattress Firm. The fast-casual chain's next closest location is in...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo brothers carry on dad's 75 year shoe repair legacy

TOLEDO, Ohio — Oftentimes, a new year means new beginnings but for a local business, every day is a step back in time. Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair is in the same location where the business started 75 years ago, on Upton near Berdan in Toledo. Over the years, the building has gotten bigger, but the industry has shrunk.
TOLEDO, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'More Than a Feeling'

The second biggest debut album of all time, and one of the most beloved, was created by a super-genius in his basement. In Toledo, Ohio. Mainly by himself. This mastermind is Tom Scholz. Scholz is the creator of and the brain behind the Rock supergroup Boston. Which he created, again,...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Joseph Pauken

It is with profound sadness that we announce Joseph Gregory “Ted” Pauken, age 35, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away December 26, 2022 following a short but valiant battle with cancer. Joe was born in Toledo on September 3, 1987 and raised near Custar, later graduating from Bowling Green...
RUDOLPH, OH
13abc.com

Boys & Girls Club of Toledo prepares to open two new locations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will open two new locations in 2023. The nonprofit organization announced Monday that it is partnering with Toledo Public Schools to open clubs at McTigue and Ottawa River Elementary Schools. Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will host opening ceremonies at...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

East Toledo Senior Center closed due to burst water pipes

TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Senior Center on White Street will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 due to burst water pipes. This includes all in-person activities and lunch. PASSPORT transportation will continue as usual. Staff will be on hand for any assistance. You can call 419-691-2254 between the hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG to collect real Christmas trees for recycling beginning Jan. 3

Real Christmas trees will be collected through a special one-week collection in January for locations served by Bowling Green city refuse and recycling collection. This year’s collection will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Collection is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling schedule. Residents are asked to follow the guidelines...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
SANDUSKY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG FFA awarded honors at National FFA Convention and Expo

Earlier this fall, 12 members of the Bowling Green FFA chapter were selected to travel to Indianapolis to attend the 95th annual National FFA Convention and Expo. The members chosen were seniors: Eddie Eschedor, Ethan Helvoigt, Hunter Sockman, Emma Ferguson, Peyton Bosworth, Lindsay Eisel, Kenzie Spangenberg, Laney Crawford, and Madison Carrillo as well as junior members: Drew Thomas and sophomore members: Addie Naus and Averie Crawford. BG FFA traveled to the event with Oak Harbor FFA and Otsego FFA.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

