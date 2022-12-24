Read full article on original website
Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
Noodles & Company to open on Monroe Street Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's first Noodles & Company is set to open Tuesday in west Toledo. It will occupy the former Moe's Southwest Grill at 5299 Monroe St. nearby the Flanders Road intersection and across the street from Mattress Firm. The fast-casual chain's next closest location is in...
Toledo brothers carry on dad's 75 year shoe repair legacy
TOLEDO, Ohio — Oftentimes, a new year means new beginnings but for a local business, every day is a step back in time. Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair is in the same location where the business started 75 years ago, on Upton near Berdan in Toledo. Over the years, the building has gotten bigger, but the industry has shrunk.
Holiday shopping not stopping even though Christmas is over
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Santa may have parked his sleigh back at the North Pole until next year, and most of the gifts under the tree may be unwrapped, but just because most of the holiday season has wrapped up doesn't mean the spending is. WTOL 11 spoke to business...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'More Than a Feeling'
The second biggest debut album of all time, and one of the most beloved, was created by a super-genius in his basement. In Toledo, Ohio. Mainly by himself. This mastermind is Tom Scholz. Scholz is the creator of and the brain behind the Rock supergroup Boston. Which he created, again,...
Grand Kerr House bed-and-breakfast to close, owners say
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The Grand Kerr House, a bed-and-breakfast in Grand Rapids, Ohio, is set to close, the owners announced in a Facebook post Monday night. Bob and Cathy Trame have owned and lived in the B&B since 2016 and plan to enjoy their retirement in 2023. "Our...
bgindependentmedia.org
Joseph Pauken
It is with profound sadness that we announce Joseph Gregory “Ted” Pauken, age 35, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away December 26, 2022 following a short but valiant battle with cancer. Joe was born in Toledo on September 3, 1987 and raised near Custar, later graduating from Bowling Green...
13abc.com
Boys & Girls Club of Toledo prepares to open two new locations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will open two new locations in 2023. The nonprofit organization announced Monday that it is partnering with Toledo Public Schools to open clubs at McTigue and Ottawa River Elementary Schools. Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will host opening ceremonies at...
East Toledo Senior Center closed due to burst water pipes
TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Senior Center on White Street will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 due to burst water pipes. This includes all in-person activities and lunch. PASSPORT transportation will continue as usual. Staff will be on hand for any assistance. You can call 419-691-2254 between the hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG to collect real Christmas trees for recycling beginning Jan. 3
Real Christmas trees will be collected through a special one-week collection in January for locations served by Bowling Green city refuse and recycling collection. This year’s collection will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Collection is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling schedule. Residents are asked to follow the guidelines...
'The Flying Joe' coffee shop opens second northwest Ohio location Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local coffee shop "The Flying Joe" opened a second location in downtown Toledo on Monday. The new location, which can be found at 215 N. Summit Street, shares a building with Balance Pan-Asian Grille, another northwest Ohio favorite with locations in Perrysburg, downtown Toledo and Sylvania.
13abc.com
Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall
From 5+ days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup. From 5 days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup.
Freezing temperatures burst pipes, force two Toledo senior centers to temporarily close
TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Senior Center and Friendship Park Community Center were forced to close Tuesday due to burst water pipes from below-freezing temperatures over the weekend. The damage caused by the extreme cold is unprecedented and hasn't happened to the East Toledo Senior Center in Point...
13abc.com
Christmas Joy: Toledo family gifts hospital patients new blankets in memory of late daughter
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The hospital can be an isolating place for anyone, no matter what time of year it is, but spending the holidays in the hospital, as a patient, a visitor, or an employee, can make you feel even more alone. A local mother, Michelle Lewallen, knows better...
PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
Power outage closes Lucas County Shared Services building Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Shared Services building located at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. in west Toledo is closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to a press release from the Board of Lucas County Commissioners. This closure affects Lucas County Job and Family Services, as...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG FFA awarded honors at National FFA Convention and Expo
Earlier this fall, 12 members of the Bowling Green FFA chapter were selected to travel to Indianapolis to attend the 95th annual National FFA Convention and Expo. The members chosen were seniors: Eddie Eschedor, Ethan Helvoigt, Hunter Sockman, Emma Ferguson, Peyton Bosworth, Lindsay Eisel, Kenzie Spangenberg, Laney Crawford, and Madison Carrillo as well as junior members: Drew Thomas and sophomore members: Addie Naus and Averie Crawford. BG FFA traveled to the event with Oak Harbor FFA and Otsego FFA.
bgindependentmedia.org
Where the sidewalks end … walkability in BG affected by lack of sidewalks in some areas
Making Bowling Green more “walkable” is a goal of the city’s proposed zoning code update. Allowing small businesses to coexist next to homes in residential areas has been pinpointed as one way to promote walkability. But the amenity most likely to encourage walkability – sidewalks – remain...
Hole in ductwork above female locker room at Toledo fire station found; two investigations underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire Department and Toledo Police Department are conducting two investigations after a hole in the ductwork above Station 13's female locker room was discovered Monday, a TFRD spokesperson said Tuesday. The hole in the ductwork has been repaired and TFRD is in the process...
Photos: Lake Erie water levels hit all-time low during storm
Lake Erie water levels broke records Friday, after ridiculously low temperatures and high winds pummeled much of Ohio.
