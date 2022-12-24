Business Intelligence faces numerous issues, such as issues with data quality, data talent shortage, visualization of poor data, and software selection. FREMONT, CA: As businesses attempt to make sense of the massive amounts of data they're gathering, they encounter a range of business intelligence issues. As a result, it is more difficult to make business intelligence operations efficient, effective, and helpful. The challenges of business intelligence are shaped by different architectures of data, management of data concerns, new types of business intelligence capabilities, and different levels of information literacy. On the other side, business intelligence teams need to demonstrate how business intelligence can help workers, especially those with less data literacy, by ensuring sufficient data governance and security safeguards are in place. Businesses face another set of business intelligence challenges due to changes in how business intelligence is used to support their business decisions.

23 HOURS AGO