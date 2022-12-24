This warning comes directly from Mark Glowinski, the veteran offensive lineman who has started every game for the Giants this season at right guard. Take care of business this Sunday because if not, bad things can happen. “Sometimes things slip between your fingers and you want them back,” Glowinski said Wednesday after practice. The Giants have in their grasp a berth in the NFC tournament, needing one win in their last two games to produce the first playoff appearance for the franchise in six years. The first crack at this comes Sunday against the Colts at MetLife Stadium. “You don’t want to relive a...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO