NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: December 27, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. Rocky Weber, president and general counsel for Nebraska Cooperative Council, looks back on 2022 on the shifting dynamics as they rebound from the pandemic.
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
albionnewsonline.com
Hohnholdt named to Nebraska LEAD healthcare group
Shalynne Hohnholdt of Good Samaritan Society – Albion was recently named one of 13 members of the Nebraska Health Care Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation’s Class V of Nebraska Health Care LEAD, a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
klkntv.com
Winter weather advisories for Thursday
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place starting at midnight and lasting into Thursday for SW, central, and NE Nebraska. Rain will be seen first, but colder air will push through changing it over to snow. A couple of inches of snow will be possible in the advisory area. Travel will be difficult for those that see snow.
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
Look: Former Nebraska Quarterback Rescued Family From Fire
Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. helped save neighbors from a burning house. His wife, former Nebraska soccer player Jaylyn Armstrong, recounted the harrowing scene on Twitter. She said Tommy and his mother rushed into action when a nearby building burst into flames. As Jaylyn attended to a young girl...
doniphanherald.com
Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay
Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
waynedailynews.com
Apply For Multispecies Lottery Permits In 2023
LINCOLN – Beginning January 2 multispecies lottery permit applications will be accepted. According to a release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, super tag and combo lottery permits will be highlighted among the applications for multispecies. The Super Tag lottery permit will be valid for one elk of...
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks urges people to use caution near sick, dead birds
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks is encouraging Nebraskans to use caution until further notice as avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide. Game and Parks says affected birds have been reported across the state in recent weeks and that staff have collected waterfowl, which...
kotatv.com
Strong winds continue overnight, weakening Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible into the night, but winds will weaken after midnight heading into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be mild for many with lows in the 30s and 40s. Not as warm for Wednesday, but temperatures remain mild. Much...
knopnews2.com
Mild with cloudy conditions Wednesday; Some accumulating snowfall for portions of the area Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a beautiful and record-breaking temperatures Tuesday, more clouds are on the increase for the area Wednesday with some snow accumulations possible for portions of the area, particuarly Greater Nebraska. With an area of high pressure centered to our southeast and a cold front to...
klkntv.com
22% raise for Nebraska state troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In a bid to help staffing shortages, incoming Gov. Jim Pillen and the state troopers union have signed off on a new labor contract granting 22% raises to the law enforcement agency. “The highest calling of the government is to protect its citizen. This new...
Nebraska renters have few options available to deal with bad landlords
Renters in Nebraska have few options available to them when dealing with bad landlords that do not maintain apartments.
klkntv.com
Help needed finding a missing Nebraska woman who disappeared before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman vanished just days before Christmas. Authorities say Monica Helm hasn’t been seen since Thursday. The 55-year-old was near her home at 93rd and Redick Avenues around 1 p.m. She drives a...
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in Kansas
OMAHA, Neb. - The body of 43-year-old Cari Allen, a missing Omaha mother, was discovered in Kansas this week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has ruled her death a homicide but has yet to release the cause of death.
KETV.com
Sheriff elect, Nebraska families urge importance of Narcan as overdoses surge across city
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County's new incoming sheriff is calling attention to the need for Narcan. If administered quickly, the over-the-counter medicine can be used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose. If it's given to someone who is not experiencing an overdose, pharmacists said it will not harm a person.
Sand Hills Express
“Blizzard of the century” kills dozens but conditions expected to improve
Temperatures were expected to moderate across the Northeast and Midwest Tuesday after days of frigid weather from “the blizzard of the century” left at least 62 dead nationwide and caused Christmas travel chaos. Around half of those deaths were in Erie County, New York, where Buffalo is located.
Governor-Elect Pillen appoints Fire Marshal
LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be appointing Shane Hunter as the Nebraska State Fire Marshal. "I am looking forward to working with Shane to lessen the undue burdens facing our volunteer fire departments and paramedics serving Nebraskans," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Our job is to inspire our volunteers, not burden them, so they can continue their work to keep us safe."
kfornow.com
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs
Muchachos food truck (NE Legislature) (KFOR NEWS December 27, 2022) Nebraska News Connection – With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That’s the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a “mishmash” of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
klkntv.com
Extreme cold breaking sprinkler lines across Nebraska, causing extensive damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Extreme weather is causing all kinds of problems for first responders across Nebraska. The Sidney Fire Department says it’s been especially busy over the last week. Authorities say frigid temps are likely to blame for activating four sprinkler systems in three straight days. SFD...
