Related
A Christmas story: Jesus in a shopping mall
Christmas for Christians needs to mean more
3 young boys orphaned when parents are killed in Christmas Day wreck, TN reports say
A new GOP star may be rising, and it’s bad news for North Carolina
Missing woman found dead in submerged car, NC cops say. She was ‘full of so much joy’
Dad killed in suspected road rage shooting on Christmas Day. ‘Can’t go on without him’
Police find missing Charlotte teen, she has returned home
Panthers coach Steve Wilks a respected leader among his peers and young coaches
Weather service warns the coldest day is still ahead for Charlotte region
NC church gutted in ‘devastating’ Christmas fire. Pastor vows, ‘We will get through this’
Country singer offers unexpected response to fan’s compliments about her ‘dump truck’
Grandpa Gary was still working at 82. It shouldn’t have cost him his life.
Madalina Cojocari update: What to know about missing girl from Cornelius, NC
A man and his dog were reunited after 3-1/2 years. Then they parted again — for good reason.
Duke Energy asks people to reduce energy use on Christmas after ending temporary outages
Armed woman ‘used her child as a shield’ as she stole a Mercedes-Benz, TN cops say
Madalina Cojocari’s mother said she feared ‘conflict’ if she reported child missing
Hiker who planned one week on Appalachian Trail has been missing 2 months, park says
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Police release letter from Madalina Cojocari relative pleading for help in search
Charlotte Observer
The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.https://www.charlotteobserver.com/
Comments / 0