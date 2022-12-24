Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
Greg Abbott pushes back on criticism after busing migrants to VP's home on freezing Christmas Eve
(NEW YORK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday pushed back against the White House's sharp criticism of him busing more migrants to Washington, D.C., over the weekend -- where they arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve in subfreezing temperatures. "The White House is full of...
WBAL Radio
Kurds hold march of mourning after Paris shooting kills 3
PARIS (AP) — Members of France’s Kurdish community and others held a silent march Monday to honor three people killed in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris that prosecutors say was motivated by racism. Turkey summoned France’s ambassador Monday over what it called “black propaganda”...
WBAL Radio
US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan's detention in Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is marking the four-year anniversary of the detention in Russia of American businessman Paul Whelan, whose continued imprisonment is one of several major irritants in tattered relations between Washington and Moscow. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that securing...
Comments / 0