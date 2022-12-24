Inequalities in reported use of cervical screening in Estonia: results from cross-sectional studies in 2004–2020

Read full article on original website
BioMed Central
Equal access to outreach mental health care? Exploring how the place of residence influences the use of intensive home treatment in a rural catchment area in Germany
BMC Psychiatry volume 22, Article number: 826 (2022) Cite this article. Internationally, intensive psychiatric home treatment has been increasingly implemented as a community-based alternative to inpatient admission. Since 2018, the so-called Inpatient Equivalent Home Treatment (IEHT; German: "Stationsäquivalente Behandlung", short: "StäB") has been introduced as a particularly intensive form of home treatment that provides at least one daily treatment contact in the service users’ (SU) home environment. Prior research shows that this can be challenging in rural catchment areas. Our paper investigates to which extent the location of the SU home location within the catchment area as well as the distance between the home and the clinic influence the utilisation of inpatient treatment compared to IEHT.
BioMed Central
Mass screening and treatment (MSaT) for identifying and treating asymptomatic cases of malaria-malaria elimination demonstration project (MEDP), Mandla, Madhya Pradesh
Malaria Journal volume 21, Article number: 395 (2022) Cite this article. Mass screening and treatment (MSaT) aims at reducing the spread of malaria in communities by identifying and treating infected persons regardless of the symptoms. This study was conducted to identify and treat asymptomatic cases using MSaT approaches in the community.
BioMed Central
Effect of predictors on incidence rate of pregnancy among reproductive age women on antiretroviral therapy at public hospitals of Jigjiga and Harar Towns, Eastern Ethiopia: a retrospective cohort study
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 548 (2022) Cite this article. Globally, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is the leading cause of death in women of reproductive age and accountable for a quarter of deaths during pregnancy in sub-Saharan Africa including Ethiopia. Introduction of antiretroviral therapy to women living with HIV highly improves lifestyle and the desire to have children. A comprehensive understanding of baseline predictors of pregnancy among women receiving ART essential to reduces unintended pregnancies, appropriate care, and preventing transmission from mother to child.
BioMed Central
Effectiveness of a recovery workshop implemented in community mental health services in Catalonia (Spain): study protocol for a non-randomized controlled trial
BMC Psychiatry volume 22, Article number: 827 (2022) Cite this article. Many countries today are undergoing a paradigm shift in mental health policies towards a recovery-oriented and rights-based approach. From this perspective, self-determination and self-management are fundamental factors for recovery. Despite this shift, there is still a lack of evidence on the effectiveness of training programmes aimed at promoting self-determination and self-management in recovery processes implemented in southern European or Spanish-speaking countries. The aim of this paper is to present a study protocol that evaluates the effectiveness of a 12-session recovery workshop implemented in community mental health services in Catalonia (Spain).
BioMed Central
The association between dietary amino acids and the risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease among Tehranian adults: a case-control study
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 155 (2022) Cite this article. Amino acids (AAs) are important bioactive components in the diet that can be involved in various underlying biological processes that contribute to the development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The present study investigates the association between dietary intake of amino acids and NAFLD in Iranian adults.
BioMed Central
Magnitude and associated factors of intimate partner violence among youth women in Ethiopia: multilevel analysis based on 2016 Ethiopian Demographic and Health Survey
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 549 (2022) Cite this article. The period of youth is important for the foundation of healthy and stable relationships, women’s health and well-being. Youth women face a higher risk of experiencing violence than older women. Intimate partner violence (IPV) against youth women is a significant public health concern. Despite paramount negative health consequences of IPV for the survivor, as per our knowledge, research study on IPV and associated factors among youth women in Ethiopia is scarce. Therefore, this study aimed to assess the magnitude and associated factors of IPV among youth women in Ethiopia.
BioMed Central
A rise-assisting robot extends life space and improves facial expressions of nursing home residents
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1588 (2022) Cite this article. The introduction of nursing care-support devices using robotic technology is expected to reduce the task burden in long-term care facilities. Objective. To investigate the use of the rise-assisting robot, Resyone, in extending and improving the life space...
BioMed Central
Contribution of socio-economic and demographic factors to the trend of adequate dietary diversity intake among children (6–23 months): evidence from a cross-sectional survey in India
Divya Bhati ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4298-43031, Abhipsa Tripathy2, Prem Shankar Mishra3 &. Shobhit Srivastava ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7138-49164. BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 153 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. The present study aims to estimate the factors contributing to the change adequate diversified dietary intake (ADDI) from 2005–06 to 2015–16...
BioMed Central
The relationship among pregnancy-related anxiety, perceived social support, family function and resilience in Chinese pregnant women: a structural equation modeling analysis
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 546 (2022) Cite this article. Accumulating evidence suggests that pregnancy-related anxiety (PRA) has adverse impacts on maternity health and infant development. A substantial body of literature has documented the important influence of family function, perceived social support and resilience on PRA. However, research identifying the mediating mechanisms underlying this relationship in China are still lacking. Therefore, the current study aimed to investigate the prevalence of PRA under the three-child policy in China, and also explore the interrelationships among perceived social support, family function, resilience, and PRA.
