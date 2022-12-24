Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Liz Catucci — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Liz Catucci has been a bit of a change agent in transforming the largest business group in the northern part of Rhode Island. She was named President and CEO of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce in September of 2019. Functionally, she had six months at the helm before...
GoLocalProv
Residential Properties Names Brunelle Chief Strategy Officer
Residential Properties Ltd., Rhode Island’s leading real estate company, announced that Brandyn Brunelle has joined the Executive Team as its Chief Strategy Officer. Brunelle comes to RPL with a professional skill set based on a variety of roles and leadership positions. For almost five years, he was Chief Creative...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Commerce Honored as “Economic Development Agency of the Year”
The Rhode Island Executive Office of Commerce was honored as the Economic Development Agency of the Year at the 2022 Go Global Awards. The Go Global Awards celebrate the companies and organizations that are driving the global economy forward through innovations, technologies and strategies. The Awards are presented by the International Trade Council, a non-profit organization comprised of more than 418 professional organizations in 176 countries that provides services to government trade agencies, chambers of commerce, export councils, business associations and corporations from around the world.
GoLocalProv
“Better Communication” Demanded From DOT by State Rep on Pell Bridge Realignment Project
Rhode Island State Rep. Lauren H. Carson is demanding that Department of Transportation officials "do a better job" communicating to the public about the day-to-day changes to traffic patterns. Carson issued the call to action after major temporary changes to the traffic pattern around the Pell Newport Bridge began last...
