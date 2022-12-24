The Rhode Island Executive Office of Commerce was honored as the Economic Development Agency of the Year at the 2022 Go Global Awards. The Go Global Awards celebrate the companies and organizations that are driving the global economy forward through innovations, technologies and strategies. The Awards are presented by the International Trade Council, a non-profit organization comprised of more than 418 professional organizations in 176 countries that provides services to government trade agencies, chambers of commerce, export councils, business associations and corporations from around the world.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO