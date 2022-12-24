ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Venango County Photo of the Day

Five generations of females, including Beatrice Turner who recently turned 100! Pictured: Beatrice Turner, Judith Corbett, Michele Hartzell, Shelby Hartzell, and Eleanor White. Photo by Michelle Turk. Submitted by Shelby Hartzell. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Two Women Injured As Vehicle Slams into Fallen Tree During White-Out Conditions

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two women were injured as their vehicle struck a fallen tree on State Route 308 during white-out conditions on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:06 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on Franklin Street (State Route 308), in Clintonville Borough, Venango County.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
Melissa A. Roxberry

Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Born March 24, 1974 in Mountain Home, Idaho, she was the daughter of Penny Gray Lehnortt and step daughter of Thomas Lehnortt. Melissa attended Rocky Grove High School. She was married on...
OIL CITY, PA
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Crab Dip

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Crab Dip – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 2 cans (6 ounces each) of crabmeat, drained, flaked, and cartilage removed, or 2 cups of flaked imitation crabmeat. 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 4 green onions, thinly sliced. 2 round loaves...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WINTER STORM: Blizzard Warning Canceled for Some; Fewer Power Outages; Flights into Erie Canceled

WINTER STORM WARNING: The blizzard warnings for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula have been canceled and replaced with a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Saturday. Many roads are slippery, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ERIE, PA
State Police Calls: Over $1,700 Stolen from Area Woman’s EBT Account

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, December 28, troopers were dispatched to the 22000 block of Shamburg Road, in Oil Creek Township, Venango County, for a report of theft of funds around 4:15 p.m. on November 21.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Edward L. Gariepy

Edward L. Gariepy, age 83, of Franklin, lost his battle from recovering from injuries he sustained in a December 2nd automobile accident. As a patient at Hamot Trauma Center, in Erie, he went to join his beloved wife, Judy, and daughter, Wanda Jane Miller in Heaven on December 25, 2022, at 12:02 a.m.
FRANKLIN, PA
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline

SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
William E. Baker

William E. Baker, of Oil City, PA, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at his home. Born Jan. 15, 1930 in Mt. Pleasant, PA, he was the son of the late Frank & Mary Roehrig Baker. William moved to Oil City in 1956 to work for Knox Glass in Reno, PA.
OIL CITY, PA

