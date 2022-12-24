Read full article on original website
Venango County Photo of the Day
Five generations of females, including Beatrice Turner who recently turned 100! Pictured: Beatrice Turner, Judith Corbett, Michele Hartzell, Shelby Hartzell, and Eleanor White. Photo by Michelle Turk. Submitted by Shelby Hartzell. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
Wintry Road Conditions Cause Tractor-Trailer to Jackknife on I-80 in Richland Township
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a crash involving a jackknifed tractor westbound on Interstate 80 in Richland Township that occurred last Friday morning. (Photo courtesy of Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.) According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 9:39...
Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on...
Two Women Injured As Vehicle Slams into Fallen Tree During White-Out Conditions
CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two women were injured as their vehicle struck a fallen tree on State Route 308 during white-out conditions on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:06 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on Franklin Street (State Route 308), in Clintonville Borough, Venango County.
Melissa A. Roxberry
Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Born March 24, 1974 in Mountain Home, Idaho, she was the daughter of Penny Gray Lehnortt and step daughter of Thomas Lehnortt. Melissa attended Rocky Grove High School. She was married on...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Crab Dip
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Crab Dip – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 2 cans (6 ounces each) of crabmeat, drained, flaked, and cartilage removed, or 2 cups of flaked imitation crabmeat. 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 4 green onions, thinly sliced. 2 round loaves...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
Emlenton Firefighter in Stable Condition Following Cardiac Arrest at House Fire
BUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – The condition of the Emlenton Fire Department firefighter who suffered a cardiac arrest while fighting a residential fire is described as stable and improving. (Pictured above: Emlenton Fire Department battles a blaze at Thompson’s Market in West Sunbury. Credit: Emlenton Fire Department/Facebook.) Firefighter Tim...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard Warning Canceled for Some; Fewer Power Outages; Flights into Erie Canceled
WINTER STORM WARNING: The blizzard warnings for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula have been canceled and replaced with a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Saturday. Many roads are slippery, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Reopens Between Strattanville and Clarion Following Multi-Vehicle Crash
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 West reopened between Strattanville and Clarion following a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the roadway. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to 511pa.com, all westbound lanes were closed between Exit 70 and Exit 62. The crash involved multiple tractor-trailers...
State Police Calls: Over $1,700 Stolen from Area Woman’s EBT Account
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, December 28, troopers were dispatched to the 22000 block of Shamburg Road, in Oil Creek Township, Venango County, for a report of theft of funds around 4:15 p.m. on November 21.
Edward L. Gariepy
Edward L. Gariepy, age 83, of Franklin, lost his battle from recovering from injuries he sustained in a December 2nd automobile accident. As a patient at Hamot Trauma Center, in Erie, he went to join his beloved wife, Judy, and daughter, Wanda Jane Miller in Heaven on December 25, 2022, at 12:02 a.m.
18-Year-Old Driver Hits State Police Vehicle while Making Turn in Crawford County
An 18-year-old driver will be cited after hitting a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle while making a turn in Vernon Township, Crawford County, according to troopers. It happened on Conneaut Lake Rd. at the intersection with Pine Rd. around 7:47 a.m. Dec. 19. The marked patrol vehicle was stopped in the...
Poloncarz on winter storm: "It was horrible during the day and it's going to be worse at night."
Erie County, N.Y. (WBEN) - “White out conditions, you can’t see past the hood of the vehicle. Travel is almost non-existent. It is moving at a snail’s pace if it’s moving at all,” says Mark Poloncarz during the Friday evening storm briefing.
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Accident That Shut Down I-80 for Several Hours
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township on Saturday morning. (Photos above by Gabe Troup.) According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Manpreet Singh, of Queens, New York. The cause of death...
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
William E. Baker
William E. Baker, of Oil City, PA, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at his home. Born Jan. 15, 1930 in Mt. Pleasant, PA, he was the son of the late Frank & Mary Roehrig Baker. William moved to Oil City in 1956 to work for Knox Glass in Reno, PA.
