WBAL Radio

Minister: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its invasion of the country, according to the Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology. In a recent interview with...
WBAL Radio

Kurds hold march of mourning after Paris shooting kills 3

PARIS (AP) — Members of France’s Kurdish community and others held a silent march Monday to honor three people killed in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris that prosecutors say was motivated by racism. Turkey summoned France’s ambassador Monday over what it called “black propaganda”...
WBAL Radio

US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan's detention in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is marking the four-year anniversary of the detention in Russia of American businessman Paul Whelan, whose continued imprisonment is one of several major irritants in tattered relations between Washington and Moscow. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that securing...
