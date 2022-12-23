ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens announce flurry of roster moves ahead of Week 16 vs. Falcons

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a massive Week 16 showdown that has importance to both teams. For Baltimore, they’ll be looking to pick up their 10th win of the season while Atlanta will look to stay alive in the NFC South race.

On Friday, the Ravens made a flurry of roster moves ahead of their Week 16 matchup with Atlanta. They elevated quarterback Anthony Brown and wide receiver Andy Isabella from the practice squad, released inside linebacker Josh Bynes, and signed defensive lineman Isaiah Mack to the active roster.

