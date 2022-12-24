Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.
KOCO
Families stranded, honeymoons canceled as Southwest Airlines struggles with meltdown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Families are stranded and honeymoons have been canceled as Southwest Airlines continues to struggle with the meltdown. It is just some of what people are dealing with as Southwest Airlines deals with thousands of cancelations and delays. KOCO 5 spoke with two couples on Tuesday, one...
Pawhuska Journal
Major investment is game-changer in Fairfax
Dr. Elizabeth Pusey’s investment has transformed Rural Wellness Fairfax hospital. She acquired the hospital along with two area clinics in Fairfax and Pawnee with the goal of revitalizing and expanding the facilities to bring top-quality healthcare to the community. The critical access hospital in Fairfax underwent a $5-million expansion...
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
Simon Targets 2024 Opening Date For Tulsa Premium Outlets
Simon has announced a projected opening date for the long-awaited Tulsa Premium Outlets coming to Jenks. According to Simon, development will resume on the outlets, which will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium, with a grand opening targeted for 2024. David...
1600kush.com
Asian man admits marijuana trafficking near Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — An Asian man, who pleaded guilty to trafficking about 105 pounds of marijuana northeast of Cushing, was placed on 10 years of probation as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution that was approved in court on Dec. 20. Kou Yang, 47, of Yale, who...
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
KOCO
Traffic clears after crash on northbound Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Traffic has cleared back up after a crash caused a backup along Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. First responders were at the scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Southeast 15th Street. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that the incident was a non-injury collision.
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide financial support for the family of a Stephens County girl who was killed in Texas last month, Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars at various locations across Oklahoma. One of the co-founders for Rural Oklahoma Pride says that he hopes the...
KTUL
State of emergency issued for Muscogee Creek Nation due to extreme weather conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Principal Chief David Hill has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for the Muscogee Creek Nation. This action will allow the nation's office of emergency management to begin preparing documents for FEMA should the tribe request a Federal Disaster Declaration.
news9.com
Officials Investigate Overnight House Fire In Washington County
Firefighters are investigating an overnight house fire that broke out in Washington County. Firefighters say the blaze broke out at a home in Vera, Oklahoma. Crews say the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene, but everyone was able to get out of the house and nobody was hurt.
Oklahoma Lands Oklahoma State DE Transfer
Trace Ford finally got his scholarship offer from the Sooners and will be a senior with two years of eligibility remaining.
ocolly.com
U.S. Air Force aircraft damaged Stillwater Airport runway
An aircraft carrying the U.S. Air Force women’s basketball team landed on the Stillwater Regional Airport’s runway with no approval last Sunday for the team’s game against Oklahoma State University. The aircraft, a U.S. Air Force C17 Globemaster, weighs around 400,000 pounds, which is 45 tons over...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska teens drive snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
news9.com
Gusty Winds Ahead Of Coming Storm, Cold Front
Windy today are ahead of a potent upper-level storm. That gusty south wind will lead to a nice warmup, but also increase the fire danger. A dryline will move into western OK and will drop humidity down to 15 percent at times. Tonight a cold front rolls in, this will...
KFOR
Tracking another cold front south across Oklahoma Monday!
Good Morning! A cold front will sweep south across the state today bringing gusty north winds and falling afternoon temps! For OKC highs near 40 around Noon with strong north winds and falling temps into 30s this afternoon. No precipitation with this front!
Thawing Pipes With Space Heater Lead To House Fire
A space heater sparked a house fire near the 2500 block of Northwest 33rd in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Authorities said it started around 3 p.m. when the homeowner place a space heater up against a vent to a crawl space in an effort to thaw frozen pipes. The frame...
KTUL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for 5 northeast Oklahoma counties until Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Portions of northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa and Delaware counties are all included in the advisory. Freezing rain and sleet are likely, NWS...
Checkpoint, patrols planned for New Year’s Eve in Cleveland, Oklahoma counties
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and Norman Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturations in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties on Saturday, December 31.
