bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Holiday Break Over, Let’s Play Some Ball!
Hope you had a merry Christmas. Hope you’ll have a happy New Year. After a week with no Bladen County sports teams playing the break is over. The Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament opens Wednesday afternoon at West Bladen High School with Scotland (6-1) playing North Brunswick (5-5) at 2 p.m. That will be followed by Dillon Christian (5-3) playing St. Pauls (3-5) at 4 p.m. Wilmington Laney (10-0) will meet Whiteville (0-6) at 6 p.m. The host Knights (8-1) will cap the first round against Pamlico (3-6) at 8 p.m.
3 Things To Know For Wednesday
Here are three things to know for Wednesday, Dec. 28:. 1. High School Basketball: Today-Friday, Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament, West Bladen High School with four boys’ games each day beginning at 2 p.m. West Bladen plays Pamlico at 8 p.m. today in the first round. Admission is $6 each day with no passes out. (READ MORE)
2022 Sports Year in Review – July
The passing of long-time Clarkton coach, teacher and administrator Harold Ford headlined the July sports stories. Ford coached Clarkton to a state basketball championship, but was remembered more for his influence on the community. Jason Jones was named the new head baseball coach at West Bladen. Jones has coached West...
