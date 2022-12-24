Read full article on original website
Related
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
iheart.com
Massachusetts Experts Warn Residents To Stay Off Ice After Two Fell In
Winchester, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Just because it's cold doesn't mean it's safe to skate. While it might feel like winter in New England, experts are asking people to stay off of the ice on lakes, ponds, and rivers after two people had to be rescued from the ice in separate incidents in Winchester, Massachusetts and Amherst, New Hampshire.
Time to Road Trip to Two Massachusetts Places Named Most Romantic in the World
With winter's grip taking complete control of our lives here in New England, it's always good to have a few activities and trips planned out. If not, you may have to be concerned about your sanity level. One of my favorite activities during these long cold nights is to cozy...
NECN
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
Gas prices down across MA, could climb following winter storm
MASS. — As many people hit the road to return home from their holiday destinations, there’s a bit of good news -- Gas prices are down in Massachusetts. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $3.38. That’s one cent cheaper than this time last year on Dec. 26, 2021.
After arctic blast, Massachusetts will see a ‘warming trend’ this week
The final days of 2022 might feature unseasonably warm weather for Massachusetts, after an arctic blast led to subzero wind chills over the holiday weekend. Temperatures remain bitterly cold on Monday. In Boston, which will see a high of 32 degrees, it felt like 5 degrees at around 8 a.m.
Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says
Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts
Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
As Charlie Baker departs, outgoing governor gives nod to Western Mass.
A massive map of Massachusetts, dotted with pins and a color-coded system, used to serve as a powerful visual aid for Gov. Charlie Baker, as he and administration officials tracked the flow of state dollars to all 351 municipalities. The purpose, Baker told MassLive, was to ensure resources were distributed...
nbcboston.com
Flu Season May Have Peaked in Mass. — for Now, Boston Doctors Say
This year's flu season, which seemed to hit the ground running, may already be peaking in Massachusetts — at least for now. Boston doctors say things are looking up as flu hospitalizations level off, with the caveat that a second peak could be around the corner. Massachusetts still shows...
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
4 troubling takeaways from new Mass. climate report
Here are a few of the major impacts the climate crisis could have on the Bay State by 2100. Summers like the South. Premature deaths because of poor air quality. Even more difficult to find affordable housing. Loss of ecosystems. Those are just a few of the impacts climate change...
Investigation underway after Massachusetts man dies while in police custody in Connecticut
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man died while in police custody in Connecticut on Monday afternoon. Kevin Doherty, 55, suffered a medical emergency and was found unresponsive while in the custody of the South Windsor Police Department, according to the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
themainewire.com
Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday
In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
Cape Cod named most romantic spot in the US to celebrate the New Year
One part of Massachusetts is being named the most romantic spot in the country to celebrate the upcoming new year. MyHolidays.com compiled a list of 12 of the best spots in the U.S. to celebrate the New Year. Each destination named on the list was named the best in their category. For example, Nashville was named the place with the best live music to listen to for a New Year celebration. Miami was named the best place to celebrate with beach parties.
Mass. public health officials urge public to donate blood to address nationwide blood shortage
BOSTON — State public health officials are urging the public to donate blood as the nation grapples with a blood shortage. “Donations are crucial for the blood supply to rebound,” the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a tweet on Tuesday. In January, the American Red Cross...
whdh.com
Holiday Helping: Keke Vencill’s derby pie
7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Keke Vencill is making her derby pie. Order new 2022 recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts. Did you try this recipe out?...
Massachusetts gas prices keep dropping, but still above national average
BOSTON - Here's some good news for the last week of 2022. Gas prices in Massachusetts keep dropping.The average price for a gallon of gasoline is now $3.38, AAA said Monday. A week ago, it was $3.45 and a month ago it was 39 cents higher at $3.77.The national average is currently $3.10 a gallon.Massachusetts set a record high at $5.05 a gallon back on June 12.
Mass. Lottery unveils new $50 scratch ticket that offers solid odds of winning
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Lottery on Tuesday unveiled a new $50 scratch ticket that will offer players a chance to win more than $1 billion in total prizes. The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket includes three top prizes of $25 million -- the largest instant win prize in Massachusetts history, according to the Lottery.
Colorado woman survives 200-foot fall while hiking in California
A Colorado woman was rescued after she fell 200 feet down a trail in the San Gabriel Mountains in California. She was airlifted to the hospital after another climber found her and contacted authorities for help.
