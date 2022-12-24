ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Experts Warn Residents To Stay Off Ice After Two Fell In

Winchester, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Just because it's cold doesn't mean it's safe to skate. While it might feel like winter in New England, experts are asking people to stay off of the ice on lakes, ponds, and rivers after two people had to be rescued from the ice in separate incidents in Winchester, Massachusetts and Amherst, New Hampshire.
WINCHESTER, MA
NECN

WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap

How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
ORLEANS, MA
MassLive.com

Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says

Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts

Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Flu Season May Have Peaked in Mass. — for Now, Boston Doctors Say

This year's flu season, which seemed to hit the ground running, may already be peaking in Massachusetts — at least for now. Boston doctors say things are looking up as flu hospitalizations level off, with the caveat that a second peak could be around the corner. Massachusetts still shows...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

4 troubling takeaways from new Mass. climate report

Here are a few of the major impacts the climate crisis could have on the Bay State by 2100. Summers like the South. Premature deaths because of poor air quality. Even more difficult to find affordable housing. Loss of ecosystems. Those are just a few of the impacts climate change...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
themainewire.com

Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Cape Cod named most romantic spot in the US to celebrate the New Year

One part of Massachusetts is being named the most romantic spot in the country to celebrate the upcoming new year. MyHolidays.com compiled a list of 12 of the best spots in the U.S. to celebrate the New Year. Each destination named on the list was named the best in their category. For example, Nashville was named the place with the best live music to listen to for a New Year celebration. Miami was named the best place to celebrate with beach parties.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Holiday Helping: Keke Vencill’s derby pie

7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Keke Vencill is making her derby pie. Order new 2022 recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts. Did you try this recipe out?...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

