Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From QuincyTed RiversQuincy, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
Furry Feline 'Lady Gaga' is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
Related
Merrimack Premium Outlets closed after rockslide causes gas leak
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A popular shopping center in New Hampshire was shut down after a rockslide caused a gas leak on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the Merrimack Premium Outlets discovered rocks that had collapsed behind one of the buildings just after 7 a.m., according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
communityadvocate.com
Emergency power shutdown to take place late Friday evening in Hudson
HUDSON – The Hudson Light and Power will conduct an emergency power shutdown to repair the issue that caused the town wide power outage last Friday. The repair will take place Friday, Dec. 30 late at night and will continue into the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31 between midnight and 2 a.m.
Provincetown restaurant destroyed in flood during last week’s storm
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Paul Fanizzi had a bad feeling Friday morning. His restaurant along the water in Provincetown has weathered bad storms before, but this one felt different. “It flooded everything. It took everything out,” Fanizzi said. The storm surge Friday broke through the dining room wall of...
Officials: Emptying of Ashtray Cause of Total Loss Coffin Avenue House Fire Monday
Monday’s two-alarm fire at a single-family home on Coffin Avenue was caused by emptying an ashtray into a household trash container, according to Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. An investigation by the Haverhill Fire Department, State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation...
nbcboston.com
It's Almost 2023, So Where's All the Snow?
Using drone footage from a height of 400 feet in four directions centered in Needham at our NBC studios, we can see very little if any snow cover in Greater Boston right now. For areas east, including the city of Boston, it’s not unusual at all. Boston’s snowiest month is usually January, with around 14 inches of snowfall on average. December averages near 9 inches of snowfall, so for that statistic we are well behind the average this month.
Person Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Home On Gallivan Boulevard In Boston
One person is in the hospital after a car crash into a home on a major roadway in Boston, authorities said.Boston EMS responded to a report of a car that crashed into a building near 592 Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, a spokesperson told Daily Voice. …
Person plunges through ice in Amherst, NH
Rescue crews pulled a person from frigid waters after they plunged through ice in Amherst, New Hampshire Monday night. According to Amherst Fire Rescue, the person was able to be quickly hauled out of Honey Pot Pond after they fell through the ice. Despite frigid temperatures throughout the New England...
whdh.com
Firefighters knock down flames at a home in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters tackled a fire on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. The outside of the first floor of the home was badly charred. Officials say the flames are out and the American Red Cross is assisting one...
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
‘They have no flights’: Flyers left stranded at Logan Airport after Christmas weekend
BOSTON – Thousands of Southwest passengers are left stranded at airports across the country, including Logan Airport in Boston, as they try to get home after the Christmas holiday. “They’re saying first it was weather, then it was the holidays, then now flight crews are all displaced,” said Taylor...
After arctic blast, Massachusetts will see a ‘warming trend’ this week
The final days of 2022 might feature unseasonably warm weather for Massachusetts, after an arctic blast led to subzero wind chills over the holiday weekend. Temperatures remain bitterly cold on Monday. In Boston, which will see a high of 32 degrees, it felt like 5 degrees at around 8 a.m.
Massachusetts woman wins $10M on scratch ticket purchased at gas station
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman had millions of reasons to indulge over the Christmas holiday after she won a massive lottery prize on a scratch ticket that she purchased at a local gas station. Helen Cicoria, of Buzzards Bay, chose the cash option on her “$10,000,000 Cash...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
natickreport.com
From Framingham to Natick: Barnes & Noble moving to Sherwood Plaza
Framingham’s loss will be Natick’s gain: Barnes & Noble is leaving its longtime Shopper’s World location in Framingham on Jan. 22 and plans to open a bit to the east on Rte. 9 at Sherwood Plaza in Natick in the spring. In the meantime, everything is half off in the store.
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
Firefighters battle strong winds, flooding to halt Duxbury blaze
DUXBURY, Ma — Duxbury firefighters had to battle strong winds and flooding to stop a large garage fire before it got out of control Thursday afternoon. The Duxbury Fire Department shared video of fire crews battling the billowing three-alarm garage fire at Pine Point Place. Despite the strong winds...
Airplane flips during landing at New Hampshire airport
A single-engine plane attempting to land in New Hampshire Saturday went off the runway and flipped onto its roof, according to federal aviation officials. The plane’s pilot was the only person on board at the time when it flipped shortly after noon at the Hampton Airfield in Hampton, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
WBUR
From the newsroom: How a nonprofit housed 150 people living around 'Mass. and Cass' — and its plan to keep supporting them
Team Common is taking some time off to rest and recover over the holidays. In the meantime, we’re sharing some of our favorite stories from WBUR’s newsroom in 2022. Today, we bring you the second part in a series from reporter and producer Lisa Mullins and Lynn Jolicoeur. They look at efforts around the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, also known as "Mass. and Cass," to get people struggling with homelessness around there into permanent housing. Today's installment is all about one nonprofit’s work to help 150 people into permanent housing.
whdh.com
WATCH: Chain-reaction crash in East Boston caught on camera
BOSTON (WHDH) - A chain-reaction crash in East Boston that left several vehicles damaged and two people hospitalized on Christmas was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows a driver slam into the back of a parked car on Bennington Street, which area residents say has seen numerous crashes in the past.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Merrimack Valley
ANDOVER - Wind and rain, ripped through the Merrimack Valley, leaving an estimated 17,000 people without power Friday. One of the hardest hit towns is Andover. "We have approximately a third of the town without power at this point," said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield. National Grid estimates power may not be fully restored in Andover until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They acknowledge that some homes may be dark into next week. Just one power pole can take up to seven hours to replace. "There was a pole that's leaning, a tree that was dead knocked over the pole, knocked...
Comments / 0