FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Emergency power shutdown to take place late Friday evening in Hudson

HUDSON – The Hudson Light and Power will conduct an emergency power shutdown to repair the issue that caused the town wide power outage last Friday. The repair will take place Friday, Dec. 30 late at night and will continue into the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31 between midnight and 2 a.m.
HUDSON, MA
nbcboston.com

It's Almost 2023, So Where's All the Snow?

Using drone footage from a height of 400 feet in four directions centered in Needham at our NBC studios, we can see very little if any snow cover in Greater Boston right now. For areas east, including the city of Boston, it’s not unusual at all. Boston’s snowiest month is usually January, with around 14 inches of snowfall on average. December averages near 9 inches of snowfall, so for that statistic we are well behind the average this month.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person plunges through ice in Amherst, NH

Rescue crews pulled a person from frigid waters after they plunged through ice in Amherst, New Hampshire Monday night. According to Amherst Fire Rescue, the person was able to be quickly hauled out of Honey Pot Pond after they fell through the ice. Despite frigid temperatures throughout the New England...
AMHERST, NH
whdh.com

Firefighters knock down flames at a home in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters tackled a fire on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. The outside of the first floor of the home was badly charred. Officials say the flames are out and the American Red Cross is assisting one...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Airplane flips during landing at New Hampshire airport

A single-engine plane attempting to land in New Hampshire Saturday went off the runway and flipped onto its roof, according to federal aviation officials. The plane’s pilot was the only person on board at the time when it flipped shortly after noon at the Hampton Airfield in Hampton, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
HAMPTON, NH
WBUR

From the newsroom: How a nonprofit housed 150 people living around 'Mass. and Cass' — and its plan to keep supporting them

Team Common is taking some time off to rest and recover over the holidays. In the meantime, we’re sharing some of our favorite stories from WBUR’s newsroom in 2022. Today, we bring you the second part in a series from reporter and producer Lisa Mullins and Lynn Jolicoeur. They look at efforts around the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, also known as "Mass. and Cass," to get people struggling with homelessness around there into permanent housing. Today's installment is all about one nonprofit’s work to help 150 people into permanent housing.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Chain-reaction crash in East Boston caught on camera

BOSTON (WHDH) - A chain-reaction crash in East Boston that left several vehicles damaged and two people hospitalized on Christmas was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows a driver slam into the back of a parked car on Bennington Street, which area residents say has seen numerous crashes in the past.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Merrimack Valley

ANDOVER - Wind and rain, ripped through the Merrimack Valley, leaving an estimated 17,000 people without power Friday. One of the hardest hit towns is Andover. "We have approximately a third of the town without power at this point," said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield. National Grid estimates power may not be fully restored in Andover until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They acknowledge that some homes may be dark into next week. Just one power pole can take up to seven hours to replace. "There was a pole that's leaning, a tree that was dead knocked over the pole, knocked...
ANDOVER, MA

