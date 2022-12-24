(Audio) Ipswich Police Department Receives Comfort Bag Donations from Local Girl Scout Junior Troop – Hear from Lt. Jon Hubbard

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LynnTed RiversLynn, MA
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Related
msonewsports.com
Georgetown Fire Department Collects over 3,500 Toys for Toys for Tots Fundraiser
GEORGETOWN — Acting Chief Chuck Savage is very pleased to announce that, thanks to the generous spirit of residents and the business community, Georgetown firefighters collected a total of 3,539 toys for Toys for Tots during the holiday season. On Sunday, Dec. 4, members of the Fire Department, accompanied...
msonewsports.com
Northeast Metro Tech Senior Sebastian Cadavid Recognized as Heart saver Hero – Administered CPR in Saugus
WAKEFIELD — When Northeast senior Sebastian Cadavid walked into the Wendy’s in Saugus for a Biggie Bag last summer, he didn’t expect he’d wind up with a citation for saving a life, but that’s exactly what happened. Cadavid was recognized this fall by the American...
msonewsports.com
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – North Shore Today: Lynnfield Christmas Morning Fire Displaces Family – Rockport Woman Honored – Community Notes, Photos & Sports Schedule
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 5 to 14 mph. Increasing clouds, with a low around 19. Calm wind. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
msonewsports.com
Nahant’s Johnson Elementary School Restarts Band Program – Holiday Concert Returns
NAHANT — After three years of indoor singing and trumpets, trombones, flutes and clarinets being restricted. from being played, these opportunities are being relaunched at the Johnson School. This October the school hired a choral music teacher and alum of the school, Carol Hanson. Over the past several weeks she has supported a Veteran’s Day concert and has been preparing the students for its first Holiday Concert in several years.
N.H. State Police Trooper Receives Minor Injuries When Cruiser Struck by Methuen Driver
A New Hampshire State Police trooper received minor injuries when the officer’s cruiser was struck Saturday morning in Salem, N.H., by a car driven by a 21-year-old Methuen woman. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, along with officers from the Salem Police Department and medical...
Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders sentenced to life in prison for murdering 2 sons
BROCKTON -- A Brockton mother was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after she was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Latarsha Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her five-year-old and eight-year-old sons multiple times.On Tuesday, jurors found Sanders guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of witness intimidation. They deliberated for about four hours.A life sentence is mandatory for first-degree murder convictions. Sanders received two, that run concurrently, along with a 9-to-10-year sentence for witness intimidation. "The pain of the father, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandmother that pain falls on their hearts and that's...
whdh.com
Police: Woman gave birth in woods in NH, waited an hour to give child’s location to officers
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal charges after Manchester, New Hampshire police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the child’s location. Officers responding to a reported of a woman...
Body Found In Beverly, Death Either Suicide Or Overdose: Police
A body found in Beverly is thought to be the result of either suicide of an overdose, the Beverly Police Department told Daily Voice. Police were called by a neighbor between 9 and 9:30 a.m. about a dead body, Public Information and Education Officer Michael Boccuzzi said. Beverly police …
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Restaurant Facing Shutdown; Local Charity Receives $100K Donation From ‘100 People Who Care Tewksbury’
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
WCVB
Firefighters use Merrimack River water to battle morning house fire
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Firefighters drew water from the nearby Merrimack River after having difficulty with a hydrant while battling heavy flames at a home Monday morning. Footage posted on Twitter showed heavy flames and smoke erupting from the upper floor and roof of the home on Coffin Avenue, near Marianna's Marina in Haverhill.
Authorities identify 28-year-old New Hampshire man who died hiking over Christmas weekend
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
Hubcat the kitten finds forever home after trapped in truck tire
The kitten that was trapped in a truck tire in Lawrence is finally heading to his forever home.
manchesterinklink.com
City Health Department hires Director of Overdose Prevention as part of $300K grant award
MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester has been selected as one of 20 communities nationally by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Center for Injury Control and Prevention (NCIPC), to receive a $300,000 funding award which will bolster overdose prevention strategies on the local level.
caughtindot.com
Two people stabbed in Dorchester on Christmas Day
Both incidents are being investigated by BPD. Maureen Dahill is the editor of Caught in Southie and a lifelong resident of South Boston sometimes mistaken for a yuppie. Co-host of Caught Up, storyteller, lover of red wine and binge watching TV series. Mrs. Peter G. Follow her @MaureenCaught.
Lowell Gives Christmas Back To Family Who Lost Everything In Cat-Related Fire
Even Christmas presents were not safe from a blaze that likely started when a Lowell family cat knocked over a Christmas tree, sending the tree into the fireplace and the home up in flames.Desirea Jackman was at their home in Lowell with 3-year-old daughter Nevia when the fire broke out on Wednesda…
miltonscene.com
Trash collection during the week of December 26th and January 2nd
Trash collection during the week of December 26th and January 2nd. Reminder, there will be no holiday delays in trash collection during the week of December 26th and January 2nd. Please remember to fold and flatten card board boxes placed in the recycle bins. Please do not to recycle string...
Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders found guilty of murdering sons in 2018
BROCKTON, Mass. — After a nine-day trial, Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Jurors deliberated the charges against Sanders for about four hours on Tuesday. Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her 5-year-old and 8-year-old sons multiple times after...
Comments / 0