Morning News Brief
At least 27 (Updated) people in Western NY died due to the snow over the weekend. Several of them were the result of first responders not being able to get to them because of the storm. Governor Kathy Hochul called the days-long winter storm in the western part of the state a “war with Mother Nature,” and one of the worst blizzards in Buffalo history.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
Lowest of the Low! Looter on a Snowmobile Robs Store in Buffalo
Our thoughts are with our fellow New Yorkers in the Buffalo area and all with the first responders sent out that way to help - many of them are from the Capital Region. While emergency crews from all over New York State have made their way to help the Buffalo community dig out of the catastrophic blizzard, others are taking this as an opportunity to rob, loot, and steal.
Buffalo police launch anti-looting unit amid deadly winter storm: 'You’re destroying your community'
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia launched an anti-looting unit to crack down on theft in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city.
Afternoon News Brief
18-year-old Raul Cruz of Warsaw has been indicted by a Genesee County Grand Jury, for felony promoting prison contraband. He’s accused of knowingly and unlawfully making two shanks while confined at the Genesee County Jail. Cruz also unlawfully made a long, plastic housing for a ‘Bic’ type pen. Cruz along with Prince N.K. Wilson of Albion were each charged last March for the murder of two farm workers in Alexander. Cruz accepted a plea deal in October and will be sentenced next month.
7 people have been found dead in Buffalo after severe winter storm
For the first time in the Buffalo Fire Department's history, they could not respond to any calls because of the conditions.
Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
Death count rises from ‘devastating’ Buffalo snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of seventeen people have died from the snowstorm in Buffalo that came with freezing temperatures and high winds, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has described as “devastating.” Some deaths were caused by “emergency situations,” such as heart attacks, while others died in stranded vehicles or on the street, […]
Hochul: Almost every fire truck in Buffalo stuck in snow; storm might be ‘one of the worst in history’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least two people are dead, several emergency vehicles are stranded and thousands are without power in what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling one of the worst storms to hit Western New York in recent memory. The governor made the revelations following a...
Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY
As blizzard conditions affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area.
28 deaths from Buffalo blizzard, as more reported after Christmas
Poloncarz said that he has been in communication with the White House and Gov. Hochul about a federal disaster declaration.
New York Restaurant Covered In Ice During Weekend Blizzard [VIDEO]
Gusty winds and high lake waves came together to cover one lakefront restaurant in ice. The water along Lake Erie swelled to almost record levels allowing the waves to come crashing over the barriers and with the flash freeze we got over the weekend, the water and cold won as one restaurant was turned into an ice palace.
Thieves Take Advantage Of Historic Blizzard, Several Businesses Looted In Buffalo
At least two Buffalo businesses were looted during the blizzard. While snow and hurricane-force winds were pummeling the city, thieves took the opportunity to break into businesses. Knowing that the roads were impassable and law enforcement was focused on rescues and emergency operations, some used the opportunity to commit crimes.
Travel ban in Niagara County, Tops closed until Monday, and more winter weather updates
On Friday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Niagara County has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions that are impacting travel and safety. Effective 2 p.m., Niagara County will be upgrading the travel advisory to a full travel ban until further notice.”
Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York
The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country
Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
Saturday update: More than 76,000 customers still without power as storm pounds Upstate NY
Update 8 a.m. Saturday: Upstate New York utilities are reporting 76,953 customers without power. In Central New York that number is down to 222 (155 in Oneida County, 48 in Oswego County, 10 in Cayuga County). Up north Jefferson County has been hard hit with nearly 3,800 without power and out west Erie County with nearly 25,000 without power.
Canceled flights at Rochester airport, travel advisories on the roads during winter storm
The winter storm interrupted many plans for holiday travel. A travel advisory is in place in Monroe County and many surrounding counties. Many flights were canceled across the country. In Rochester, by Friday evening, no flights were coming in or out. Cancellations were already starting to decorate the list of...
Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever
One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
