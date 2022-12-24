ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

At least 27 (Updated) people in Western NY died due to the snow over the weekend. Several of them were the result of first responders not being able to get to them because of the storm. Governor Kathy Hochul called the days-long winter storm in the western part of the state a “war with Mother Nature,” and one of the worst blizzards in Buffalo history.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Lowest of the Low! Looter on a Snowmobile Robs Store in Buffalo

Our thoughts are with our fellow New Yorkers in the Buffalo area and all with the first responders sent out that way to help - many of them are from the Capital Region. While emergency crews from all over New York State have made their way to help the Buffalo community dig out of the catastrophic blizzard, others are taking this as an opportunity to rob, loot, and steal.
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

18-year-old Raul Cruz of Warsaw has been indicted by a Genesee County Grand Jury, for felony promoting prison contraband. He’s accused of knowingly and unlawfully making two shanks while confined at the Genesee County Jail. Cruz also unlawfully made a long, plastic housing for a ‘Bic’ type pen. Cruz along with Prince N.K. Wilson of Albion were each charged last March for the murder of two farm workers in Alexander. Cruz accepted a plea deal in October and will be sentenced next month.
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Death count rises from ‘devastating’ Buffalo snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of seventeen people have died from the snowstorm in Buffalo that came with freezing temperatures and high winds, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has described as “devastating.” Some deaths were caused by “emergency situations,” such as heart attacks, while others died in stranded vehicles or on the street, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York

The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
wrvo.org

Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country

Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
AccuWeather

Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever

One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
BUFFALO, NY

